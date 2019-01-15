OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) is sharing the love – and the pizza – with customers to celebrate the launch of My Sprint Rewards. The app-based program puts perks on products and services customers love right at their fingertips. Best of all, there is no additional cost to sign up – My Sprint Rewards is simply our way of saying thanks for choosing Sprint.

My Sprint Rewards boasts exclusive deals from Sprint and a large variety of well-known brands in apparel, auto, beauty, electronics, health, home, sports, travel and more. To celebrate today's launch, the app is offering a free large one-topping pizza from Papa John's (while supplies last). Ready to escape the cold? Use the app to enter to win an all-inclusive trip for two at the St. James's Club, Morgan Bay in St. Lucia.1

"Without a doubt, you get the best value by being a Sprint customer with our better-than-ever network, money-saving Unlimited plans and this new rewards program," said Dow Draper, chief commercial officer, Sprint. "We are giving customers great perks – including free pizza and discounted movie tickets – on their own schedule. This is our way of saying thanks for being a Sprint customer. At Sprint, we deliver."

My Sprint Rewards is simple and easy to use:

Download the My Sprint Rewards app on the Apple or Google Play stores. Enter the phone number associated with your Sprint account. You will receive a one-time text message with a four-digit PIN. Enter that PIN and your brief registration information, including your name, email address and ZIP code. Start searching for rewards and discounts to redeem!

My Sprint Rewards can be used any time, day or night, to fit your schedule. New deals will be added regularly from a variety of different brands – so check the app often. The program also features Cash Back Rewards, where customers can earn 3 percent to 20 percent cash back on select purchases.

And, if you're not a Sprint customer yet, sign up today. For a limited time, new customers who sign up for Unlimited Basic can get lines three, four and five for free. That means new Unlimited Basic customers will pay just $20 per month per line for five lines.2

For more information, visit www.sprint.com/rewards.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2018, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands, including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 No purchase necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry, have a Smart Phone, and who are Sprint wireless customers. The Sweepstakes begins on January 8, 2019 at 12:00 AM ET and ends on January 31, 2019 at 11:59 PM ET. For complete Official Rules, including all methods of entry, entry instructions and prize details, visit the My Sprint Rewards app. Sponsor: Sprint Communications Company L.P.

2 After 1/31/2020 pay $60 per month for line one, $40 per month for line two and $20 per month per line for lines three through five with AutoPay. SD video streams up to 480p, music up to 500kbps, gaming up to 2Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. Excludes taxes, fees and roaming. Restrictions apply.

