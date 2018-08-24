Sprint : Names Deeanne King Chief Human Resources Officer

Log in
08/24/2018

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sprint announced that Chief Human Resources Officer Ismat Aziz has decided to leave the company. The company also named longtime Sprint leader and current Senior Vice President of Omnichannel Operations and Customer Experience Deeanne King as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective Aug. 27.

Deeanne King, Sprint Chief Human Resources Officer (PRNewsfoto/Sprint)

King has been with Sprint for nearly 30 years and has extensive management experience across a variety of business units, including Care, Operations and more than 13 years in Human Resources, where she had executive roles overseeing training, talent development and relationship management. She currently leads a cross-functional team focused on improving the customer experience through coordination with IT, Care, Digital, Sales and Marketing.

"Looking ahead to the next phase of our transformation, retaining and attracting top talent is a strategic priority for the company. Deeanne's deep understanding of our business and our culture will help to ensure that we have the right people in the right roles to maintain strong financial and subscriber momentum across the business," said Combes. "I thank Ismat for her many valuable contributions to the company. She led the strategic design of the HR organization to help drive Sprint's transformation efforts."

King earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Computer Information Systems from Baylor University. She has participated in Georgetown University's Strategic Business Leadership Series, Duke University's Executive Leadership Program and KPMG's Executive Women's Leadership Forum.

Aziz will remain with the company through Sept. 7, 2018, to help ensure a smooth transition.

About Sprint:
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of March 31, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

 

Sprint Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sprint Corp.)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprint-names-deeanne-king-chief-human-resources-officer-300702064.html

SOURCE Sprint


© PRNewswire 2018
