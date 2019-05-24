Log in
SPRINT CORP

(S)
Sprint : Offers Assistance to Customers in Jefferson City, Missouri Impacted by the Recent Tornado

05/24/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

Sprint announced assistance today for customers impacted by the tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri which caused widespread, heavy damage. Effective May 23, 2019, through May 30, 2019, Sprint will waive call, text and data overage fees for Sprint customers with the following zip codes: 65101, 65102, 65103, 65104, 65105, 65106, 65107, 65108, 65109, 65110, and 65111.

Customers on Unlimited plans will continue to enjoy their unlimited data, call and text benefits.

Sprint's retail locations will serve as charging stations for anyone in the area. Please check the Sprint store locator tool to confirm that the store nearest you is currently open.

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 19:07:03 UTC
