Sprint : Offers Assistance to Customers in Jefferson City, Missouri Impacted by the Recent Tornado

Sprint announced assistance today for customers impacted by the tornado in Jefferson City, Missouri which caused widespread, heavy damage. Effective May 23, 2019, through May 30, 2019, Sprint will waive call, text and data overage fees for Sprint customers with the following zip codes: 65101, 65102, 65103, 65104, 65105, 65106, 65107, 65108, 65109, 65110, and 65111.

Customers on Unlimited plans will continue to enjoy their unlimited data, call and text benefits.