Sprint : OnePlus 7Pro 5G Launches as Sprint's Fourth 5G Device

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will be available from Sprint beginning Aug. 27 in select True Mobile 5G market retail stores and on Aug. 28 at www.sprint.com/oneplus5G or by calling 1-800-SPRINT1. Beginning Sept. 6, it will be available in all Sprint retail channels.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G features a triple camera including an ultra-wide angle lens, 3X optical zoom and an innovative pop-up camera. Additional features include a seamless, edge-to-edge Fluid AMOLED display with unrivalled smoothness courtesy of a 90 HZ refresh rate. OnePlus' Warp Charge 30 technology charges the phone up to 50 percent in just 20 minutes.

Get OnePlus 7 Pro 5G for just $20.00 per month for a limited time with $0 down and Sprint Flex lease - that's a savings of more than 40%.1 For more information and full device specifications, visit www.sprint.com/oneplus5g .

1 OnePlus 7 Pro 5G $20.00 per month after $15.00 per month credit, applied within two bills. With approved credit, 18-monthly lease payments, new line of service or eligible upgrade. SRP: $840. If you cancel early, remaining balance due.