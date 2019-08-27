Log in
Sprint : OnePlus 7Pro 5G Launches as Sprint's Fourth 5G Device

08/27/2019

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will be available from Sprint beginning Aug. 27 in select True Mobile 5G market retail stores and on Aug. 28 at www.sprint.com/oneplus5G or by calling 1-800-SPRINT1. Beginning Sept. 6, it will be available in all Sprint retail channels.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G features a triple camera including an ultra-wide angle lens, 3X optical zoom and an innovative pop-up camera. Additional features include a seamless, edge-to-edge Fluid AMOLED display with unrivalled smoothness courtesy of a 90 HZ refresh rate. OnePlus' Warp Charge 30 technology charges the phone up to 50 percent in just 20 minutes.

Get OnePlus 7 Pro 5G for just $20.00 per month for a limited time with $0 down and Sprint Flex lease - that's a savings of more than 40%.1 For more information and full device specifications, visit www.sprint.com/oneplus5g.

1 OnePlus 7 Pro 5G $20.00 per month after $15.00 per month credit, applied within two bills. With approved credit, 18-monthly lease payments, new line of service or eligible upgrade. SRP: $840. If you cancel early, remaining balance due.

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 15:05:07 UTC
