Sprint : Reports Continued Year-Over-Year Growth In Wireless Service Revenue With Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Results

Postpaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the first time in five years



Prepaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the fifth consecutive quarter

Net loss of $141 million , operating income of $479 million , and adjusted EBITDA* of $3.1 billion

12 th consecutive quarter of operating income



Highest fiscal third quarter adjusted EBITDA* in 12 years

Postpaid net additions of 309,000 grew 53,000 year-over-year

Sixth consecutive quarter of net additions



10 th consecutive quarter of net additions in the business market

Continued progress on Next-Gen Network plans

Network investments of $1.4 billion more than doubled year-over-year



Remain on track for mobile 5G launch in the coming months

Strong progress on digitalization initiatives

Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased nearly 70 percent year-over-year



Approximately 30 percent of all Sprint customer care chats are now performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) today reported fiscal year 2018 third quarter results, including its second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in wireless service revenue and its sixth consecutive quarter of postpaid net additions. The company also reported its 12th consecutive quarter of operating income and the highest fiscal third quarter adjusted EBITDA* in 12 years. "Sprint's strategy of balancing growth and profitability while we work toward regulatory approval of our T-Mobile merger is reflected in our fiscal third quarter results," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "We delivered solid financials, increased network investments as we prepare for our mobile 5G launch, and continued the digital transformation of the company." Continued Growth in Wireless Service Revenue and Reduction in Costs

Sprint reported 309,000 postpaid net additions in the quarter, an improvement of 53,000 year-over-year, as the company continued to offer some of the best unlimited plans in the industry and focused on growing revenue per customer with additional devices and value-added services. This strategy has driven improved wireless service revenue trends in the business, excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard. Wireless service revenue grew year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter.

Postpaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the first time in five years.

Prepaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the fifth consecutive quarter. Sprint continued to make progress on its multi-year plan to improve its cost structure. Excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard and merger costs, the company reported approximately $800 million of combined year-over-year gross reductions in cost of services and selling, general and administrative expenses during the first three quarters of fiscal 2018 and approximately $300 million of net reductions year-to-date. For the full fiscal year, the company expects to deliver gross reductions of more than $1 billion for the fifth consecutive year, with net reductions of less than $500 million after reinvestments. Net loss of $141 million in the quarter compared to net income of $7.2 billion in the year-ago period, as the fiscal year 2017 third quarter results included a $7.1 billion non-cash benefit from tax reform. The company also reported the following results. (Millions, except per share data) Fiscal 3Q18 Fiscal 3Q17 Change Net (loss) income ($141) $7,162 ($7,303) Basic (loss) income per share ($0.03) $1.79 ($1.82) Operating income $479 $727 ($248) Adjusted EBITDA* $3,101 $2,719 $382 Net cash provided by operating activities $2,225 $2,683 ($458) Adjusted free cash flow* ($908) $397 ($1,305) Network Investments Grow as Mobile 5G Launch Approaches

Sprint's quarterly network investments, or cash capital expenditures excluding leased devices, of $1.4 billion more than doubled year-over-year and increased approximately $150 million sequentially as the company made continued progress on executing its Next-Gen Network plan. Sprint completed thousands of tri-band upgrades and now has 2.5 GHz spectrum deployed on approximately 75 percent of its macro sites.

Sprint added thousands of new outdoor small cells and currently has 27,000 deployed including both mini macros and strand mounts.

Sprint has deployed hundreds of Massive MIMO radios, which increase the speed and capacity of the LTE network and, with a software upgrade, will provide mobile 5G service. Sprint remains on track to launch its mobile 5G network in the coming months in nine of the largest cities in the country: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. The company has also announced standards-based 5G devices from LG, HTC, and Samsung that will be available soon. Building a Digital Disruptor

Sprint is leading the U.S. telecommunications industry in leveraging digital capabilities by focusing on three main areas. Increasing digital revenue through improvement in gross adds and upgrades through digital channels.

Providing intelligent customer experience by leveraging artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

Improving digital engagement with the company's in-house digital marketing agency and enhanced app functions. The company made strong progress on its digital transformation in the quarter. Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased nearly 70 percent year-over-year.

About one of every six postpaid upgrades occurred in a digital channel.

Approximately 30 percent of all Sprint customer care chats are now performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence.

Introduced Apple Business Chat, allowing customers to chat directly with Sprint 24/7 by sending a message through the Messages app on an iPhone and iPad. Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook The company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA* of $12.4 billion to $12.7 billion .

to . Excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard, the company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA* of $11.7 billion to $12.0 billion .

Additional information about results is available on our Investor Relations website Wireless Operating Statistics (Unaudited)





Quarter To Date



Year To Date

12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17

12/31/18 12/31/17 Net additions (losses) (in thousands)











Postpaid 309 109 256

541 385 Postpaid phone (26) (34) 184

27 551 Prepaid (173) (14) 63

(184) 193 Wholesale and affiliate (88) (115) 66

(272) 246 Total wireless net additions (losses) 48 (20) 385

85 824













End of period connections (in thousands)











Postpaid(a) (c) (d) 32,605 32,296 31,942

32,605 31,942 Postpaid phone(a) (c) 26,787 26,813 26,616

26,787 26,616 Prepaid(a) (b) (c) (e) (f) 8,846 9,019 8,997

8,846 8,997 Wholesale and affiliate (b) (c) (g) 13,044 13,232 13,642

13,044 13,642 Total end of period connections 54,495 54,547 54,581

54,495 54,581













Churn











Postpaid 1.85% 1.78% 1.80%

1.75% 1.73% Postpaid phone 1.84% 1.73% 1.71%

1.71% 1.60% Prepaid 4.83% 4.74% 4.63%

4.58% 4.68%













Supplemental data - connected devices End of period connections (in thousands)











Retail postpaid 2,821 2,585 2,259

2,821 2,259 Wholesale and affiliate 10,563 10,838 11,272

10,563 11,272 Total 13,384 13,423 13,531

13,384 13,531













ARPU(h)











Postpaid $ 43.64 $ 43.99 $ 45.13

$ 43.73 $ 46.14 Postpaid phone $ 50.01 $ 50.16 $ 51.26

$ 49.91 $ 52.50 Prepaid $ 34.53 $ 35.40 $ 37.46

$ 35.40 $ 37.84













NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - ABPA* AND ABPU* (Unaudited) (Millions, except accounts, connections, ABPA*, and ABPU*)



Quarter To Date

Year To Date

12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17

12/31/18 12/31/17 ABPA*











Postpaid service revenue $ 4,236 $ 4,255 $ 4,297

$ 12,679 $ 13,126 Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings 306 326 379

984 1,144 Add: Equipment rentals 1,313 1,253 1,047

3,778 2,912 Total for postpaid connections $ 5,855 $ 5,834 $ 5,723

$ 17,441 $ 17,182













Average postpaid accounts (in thousands) 11,196 11,207 11,193

11,193 11,261 Postpaid ABPA*(i) $ 174.32 $ 173.53 $ 170.39

$ 173.14 $ 169.53















Quarter To Date

Year To Date

12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17

12/31/18 12/31/17 Postpaid phone ABPU*











Postpaid phone service revenue $ 4,014 $ 4,038 $ 4,069

$ 12,029 $ 12,415 Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings 253 279 335

839 1,025 Add: Equipment rentals 1,307 1,247 1,037

3,758 2,877 Total for postpaid phone connections $ 5,574 $ 5,564 $ 5,441

$ 16,626 $ 16,317













Postpaid average phone connections (in thousands) 26,751 26,838 26,461

26,778 26,275 Postpaid phone ABPU* (j) $ 69.45 $ 69.10 $ 68.54

$ 68.98 $ 69.00















(a) During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we ceased selling devices in our installment billing program under one of our brands and as a result, 45,000 subscribers were migrated back to prepaid. (b) Sprint is no longer reporting Lifeline subscribers due to regulatory changes resulting in tighter program restrictions. We have excluded them from our customer base for all periods presented, including our Assurance Wireless prepaid brand and subscribers through our wholesale Lifeline MVNOs. (c) As a result of our affiliate agreement with Shentel, certain subscribers have been transferred from postpaid and prepaid to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, 10,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 17,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates. (d) During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 2,000 Wi-Fi connections were adjusted from the postpaid subscriber base. (e) During the three-month period ended September 30, 2017, the Prepaid Data Share platform It's On was decommissioned as the Company continues to focus on

higher value contribution offerings resulting in a 49,000 reduction to prepaid end of period subscribers. (f) During the three-month period ended December 31, 2017, prepaid end of period subscribers increased by 169,000 in conjunction with the PRWireless HoldCo, LLC

joint venture. (g) On April 1, 2018, approximately 115,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, an additional 100,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue. (h) ARPU is calculated by dividing service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of connections in the applicable service category. Changes in average monthly service revenue reflect connections for either the postpaid or prepaid service category who change rate plans, the level of voice and data usage, the amount of service credits which are offered to connections, plus the net effect of average monthly revenue generated by new connections and deactivating connections. Postpaid phone ARPU represents revenues related to our postpaid phone connections. (i) Postpaid ABPA* is calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue earned from postpaid customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid accounts during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented. (j) Postpaid phone ABPU* is calculated by dividing service revenue earned from postpaid phone customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid phone connections during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented. Wireless Device Financing Summary (Unaudited) (Millions, except sales, connections, and leased devices in property, plant and equipment)





Quarter To Date



Year To Date

12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17

12/31/18 12/31/17













Postpaid activations (in thousands) 4,462 3,772 4,874

11,707 12,459 Postpaid activations financed 81% 81% 84%

82% 85% Postpaid activations - operating leases 63% 59% 72%

64% 66%













Installment plans











Installment sales financed $ 357 $ 255 $ 276

$ 825 $ 1,097 Installment billings $ 251 $ 292 $ 353

$ 868 $ 1,094 Installment receivables, net $ 894 $ 838 $ 1,383

$ 894 $ 1,383













Equipment rentals and depreciation - equipment rentals











Equipment rentals $ 1,313 $ 1,253 $ 1,047

$ 3,778 $ 2,912 Depreciation - equipment rentals $ 1,137 $ 1,181 $ 990

$ 3,454 $ 2,732













Leased device additions











Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 2,215 $ 1,707 $ 2,468

$ 5,739 $ 5,533













Leased devices











Leased devices in property, plant and equipment, net $ 6,683 $ 6,184 $ 5,683

$ 6,683 $ 5,683













Leased device units











Leased devices in property, plant and equipment (units in thousands) 15,897 15,392 14,002

15,897 14,002













Leased device and receivables financings net proceeds











Proceeds $ 2,200 $ 1,527 $ 1,125

$ 5,083 $ 2,679 Repayments (1,900) (1,200) (598)

(4,170) (2,019) Net proceeds of financings related to devices and receivables $ 300 $ 327 $ 527

$ 913 $ 660 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions, except per share data)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17

12/31/18 12/31/17 Net operating revenues











Service revenue $ 5,699 $ 5,762 $ 5,930

$ 17,201 $ 17,968 Equipment sales 1,589 1,418 1,262

4,180 3,443 Equipment rentals 1,313 1,253 1,047

3,778 2,912 Total net operating revenues 8,601 8,433 8,239

25,159 24,323 Net operating expenses











Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 1,648 1,694 1,733

5,019 5,140 Cost of equipment sales 1,734 1,517 1,673

4,521 4,622 Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below) 182 151 123

457 347 Selling, general and administrative 2,003 1,861 2,108

5,731 6,059 Depreciation - network and other 1,088 1,021 987

3,132 2,961 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,137 1,181 990

3,454 2,732 Amortization 145 159 196

475 628 Other, net 185 71 (298)

298 (657) Total net operating expenses 8,122 7,655 7,512

23,087 21,832 Operating income 479 778 727

2,072 2,491 Interest expense (664) (633) (581)

(1,934) (1,789) Other income (expense), net 32 79 (42)

153 (50) (Loss) income before income taxes (153) 224 104

291 652 Income tax benefit (expense) 8 (17) 7,052

(56) 6,662 Net (loss) income (145) 207 7,156

235 7,314 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4 (11) 6

(4) 6 Net (loss) income attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (141) $ 196 $ 7,162

$ 231 $ 7,320













Basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (0.03) $ 0.05 $ 1.79

$ 0.06 $ 1.83 Diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (0.03) $ 0.05 $ 1.76

$ 0.06 $ 1.79 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 4,078 4,061 4,001

4,050 3,998 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,078 4,124 4,061

4,110 4,080













Effective tax rate 5.2% 7.6% -6,780.8%

19.2% -1,021.8%



























NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA* (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17

12/31/18 12/31/17













Net (loss) income $ (145) $ 207 $ 7,156

$ 235 $ 7,314 Income tax (benefit) expense (8) 17 (7,052)

56 (6,662) (Loss) income before income taxes (153) 224 104

291 652 Other (income) expense, net (32) (79) 42

(153) 50 Interest expense 664 633 581

1,934 1,789 Operating income 479 778 727

2,072 2,491 Depreciation - network and other 1,088 1,021 987

3,132 2,961 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,137 1,181 990

3,454 2,732 Amortization 145 159 196

475 628 EBITDA*(1) 2,849 3,139 2,900

9,133 8,812 Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(2) 105 68 -

173 (304) Severance and exit costs (3) 30 25 13

63 13 Contract terminations costs (benefits) (4) - - -

34 (5) Merger costs (5) 67 56 -

216 - Litigation expenses and other contingencies(6) 50 - (260)

50 (315) Hurricanes (7) - (32) 66

(32) 100 Adjusted EBITDA*(1) $ 3,101 $ 3,256 $ 2,719

$ 9,637 $ 8,301













Adjusted EBITDA margin* 54.4% 56.5% 45.9%

56.0% 46.2%



























Selected items:











Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 1,416 $ 1,266 $ 696

$ 3,814 $ 2,539 Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 2,215 $ 1,707 $ 2,468

$ 5,739 $ 5,533 WIRELESS STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17

12/31/18 12/31/17 Net operating revenues











Service revenue











Postpaid $ 4,236 $ 4,255 $ 4,297

$ 12,679 $ 13,126 Prepaid 924 954 993

2,860 2,982 Wholesale, affiliate and other 289 289 329

868 884 Total service revenue 5,449 5,498 5,619

16,407 16,992













Equipment sales 1,589 1,418 1,262

4,180 3,443 Equipment rentals 1,313 1,253 1,047

3,778 2,912 Total net operating revenues 8,351 8,169 7,928

24,365 23,347













Net operating expenses











Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 1,439 1,466 1,466

4,334 4,300 Cost of equipment sales 1,734 1,517 1,673

4,521 4,622 Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below) 182 151 123

457 347 Selling, general and administrative 1,885 1,749 2,024

5,338 5,835 Depreciation - network and other 1,035 968 931

2,975 2,800 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,137 1,181 990

3,454 2,732 Amortization 145 159 196

475 628 Other, net 185 58 16

280 (293) Total net operating expenses 7,742 7,249 7,419

21,834 20,971 Operating income $ 609 $ 920 $ 509

$ 2,531 $ 2,376











































WIRELESS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17

12/31/18 12/31/17













Operating income $ 609 $ 920 $ 509

$ 2,531 $ 2,376 Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(2) 105 68 -

173 (304) Severance and exit costs (3) 30 12 4

45 (1) Contract terminations costs (benefits) (4) - - -

34 (5) Litigation expenses and other contingencies (6) 50 - 63

50 63 Hurricanes (7) - (32) 66

(32) 100 Depreciation - network and other 1,035 968 931

2,975 2,800 Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,137 1,181 990

3,454 2,732 Amortization 145 159 196

475 628 Adjusted EBITDA*(1) $ 3,111 $ 3,276 $ 2,759

$ 9,705 $ 8,389













Adjusted EBITDA margin* 57.1% 59.6% 49.1%

59.2% 49.4%



























Selected items:











Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 1,242 $ 1,101 $ 565

$ 3,362 $ 2,079 Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices $ 2,215 $ 1,707 $ 2,468

$ 5,739 $ 5,533 WIRELINE STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17

12/31/18 12/31/17













Net operating revenues $ 316 $ 328 $ 393

$ 982 $ 1,235













Net operating expenses











Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 280 295 352

886 1,111 Selling, general and administrative 52 53 71

174 194 Depreciation and amortization 51 51 55

151 155 Other, net - 13 (314)

18 (309) Total net operating expenses 383 412 164

1,229 1,151 Operating (loss) income $ (67) $ (84) $ 229

$ (247) $ 84



























WIRELINE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17

12/31/18 12/31/17













Operating (loss) income $ (67) $ (84) $ 229

$ (247) $ 84 Severance and exit costs (3) - 13 9

18 14 Litigation expenses and other contingencies (6) - - (323)

- (323) Depreciation and amortization 51 51 55

151 155 Adjusted EBITDA* $ (16) $ (20) $ (30)

$ (78) $ (70)













Adjusted EBITDA margin* -5.1% -6.1% -7.6%

-7.9% -5.7%



























Selected items:











Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other $ 64 $ 55 $ 30

$ 170 $ 132 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Millions)





Year To Date









12/31/18 12/31/17 Operating activities











Net income







$ 235 $ 7,314 Depreciation and amortization







7,061 6,321 Provision for losses on accounts receivable







278 312 Share-based and long-term incentive compensation expense







101 137 Deferred income tax expense (benefit)







25 (6,707) Gains from asset dispositions and exchanges







- (479) Loss on early extinguishment of debt







- 65 Amortization of long-term debt premiums, net







(94) (125) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment







642 533 Deferred purchase price from sale of receivables







(223) (909) Other changes in assets and liabilities:











Accounts and notes receivable







65 (74) Inventories and other current assets







248 570 Accounts payable and other current liabilities







(530) (104) Non-current assets and liabilities, net







(601) 260 Other, net







375 295 Net cash provided by operating activities







7,582 7,409













Investing activities











Capital expenditures - network and other







(3,814) (2,539) Capital expenditures - leased devices







(5,739) (5,533) Expenditures relating to FCC licenses







(145) (92) Change in short-term investments, net







1,467 5,271 Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses







416 367 Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables







223 909 Proceeds from corporate owned life insurance policies







110 2 Other, net







52 (1) Net cash used in investing activities







(7,430) (1,616)













Financing activities











Proceeds from debt and financings







6,416 3,073 Repayments of debt, financing and capital lease obligations







(6,937) (7,159) Debt financing costs







(286) (19) Call premiums paid on debt redemptions







- (129) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net







281 12 Other, net







- (18) Net cash used in financing activities







(526) (4,240)













Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







(374) 1,553













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period







6,659 2,942 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period







$ 6,285 $ 4,495



























RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED FREE CASH FLOW* (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) (Millions)

Quarter To Date

Year To Date

12/31/18 9/30/18 12/31/17

12/31/18 12/31/17













Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,225 $ 2,927 $ 2,683

$ 7,582 $ 7,409













Capital expenditures - network and other (1,416) (1,266) (696)

(3,814) (2,539) Capital expenditures - leased devices (2,215) (1,707) (2,468)

(5,739) (5,533) Expenditures relating to FCC licenses, net (75) (11) (73)

(145) (92) Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses 144 139 149

416 367 Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables - 53 269

223 909 Other investing activities, net 129 63 6

189 4 Free cash flow* $ (1,208) $ 198 $ (130)

$ (1,288) $ 525













Net proceeds of financings related to devices and receivables 300 327 527

913 660 Adjusted free cash flow* $ (908) $ 525 $ 397

$ (375) $ 1,185 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Millions)

12/31/18 3/31/18 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,191 $ 6,610 Short-term investments 632 2,354 Accounts and notes receivable, net 3,455 3,711 Device and accessory inventory 919 1,003 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,199 575 Total current assets 12,396 14,253





Property, plant and equipment, net 21,422 19,925 Costs to acquire a customer contract 1,497 - Goodwill 6,598 6,586 FCC licenses and other 41,448 41,309 Definite-lived intangible assets, net 1,915 2,465 Other assets 1,128 921 Total assets $ 86,404 $ 85,459





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities



Accounts payable $ 3,637 $ 3,409 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,467 3,962 Current portion of long-term debt, financing and capital lease obligations 3,596 3,429 Total current liabilities 10,700 10,800





Long-term debt, financing and capital lease obligations 36,288 37,463 Deferred tax liabilities 7,684 7,294 Other liabilities 3,403 3,483 Total liabilities 58,075 59,040





Stockholders' equity



Common stock 41 40 Treasury shares, at cost (7) - Paid-in capital 28,278 27,884 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 291 (1,255) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (333) (313) Total stockholders' equity 28,270 26,356 Noncontrolling interests 59 63 Total equity 28,329 26,419 Total liabilities and equity $ 86,404 $ 85,459











NET DEBT* (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited)



(Millions)





12/31/18 3/31/18 Total debt $ 39,884 $ 40,892 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (6,191) (6,610) Less: Short-term investments (632) (2,354) Net debt* $ 33,061 $ 31,928 SCHEDULE OF DEBT (Unaudited) (Millions)



12/31/18 ISSUER MATURITY PRINCIPAL Sprint Corporation



7.25% Senior notes due 2021 09/15/2021 $ 2,250 7.875% Senior notes due 2023 09/15/2023 4,250 7.125% Senior notes due 2024 06/15/2024 2,500 7.625% Senior notes due 2025 02/15/2025 1,500 7.625% Senior notes due 2026 03/01/2026 1,500 Sprint Corporation

12,000





Sprint Spectrum Co LLC, Sprint Spectrum Co II LLC, and Sprint Spectrum Co III LLC



3.36% Senior secured notes due 2021 09/20/2021 2,406 4.738% Senior secured notes due 2025 03/20/2025 2,100 5.152% Senior secured notes due 2028 03/20/2028 1,838 Sprint Spectrum Co LLC, Sprint Spectrum Co II LLC, and Sprint Spectrum Co III LLC

6,344





Sprint Communications, Inc.



Export Development Canada secured loan 12/17/2019 300 7% Guaranteed notes due 2020 03/01/2020 1,000 7% Senior notes due 2020 08/15/2020 1,500 11.5% Senior notes due 2021 11/15/2021 1,000 6% Senior notes due 2022 11/15/2022 2,280 Sprint Communications, Inc.

6,080





Sprint Capital Corporation



6.9% Senior notes due 2019 05/01/2019 1,729 6.875% Senior notes due 2028 11/15/2028 2,475 8.75% Senior notes due 2032 03/15/2032 2,000 Sprint Capital Corporation

6,204





Credit facilities



PRWireless secured term loan 06/28/2020 187 Secured equipment credit facilities 2020 - 2022 515 Secured term loan 02/03/2024 3,930 Secured term loan B1 02/03/2024 1,100 Credit facilities

5,732





Accounts receivable facility 2020 3,324





Financing obligations 2021 118





Capital leases and other obligations 2019 - 2026 470 Total principal

40,272





Net premiums and debt financing costs

(388) Total debt

$ 39,884 RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTMENTS FROM THE ADOPTION OF TOPIC 606 RELATIVE TO TOPIC 605 ON CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018

As reported Balances

without adoption

of Topic 606 Change

As reported Balances

without adoption

of Topic 606 Change Net operating revenues













Service revenue $ 5,699 $ 5,898 $ (199)

$ 17,201 $ 17,716 $ (515) Equipment sales 1,589 1,264 325

4,180 3,223 957 Equipment rentals 1,313 1,329 (16)

3,778 3,827 (49) Total net operating revenues 8,601 8,491 110

25,159 24,766 393 Net operating expenses













Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 1,648 1,671 (23)

5,019 5,073 (54) Cost of equipment sales 1,734 1,715 19

4,521 4,431 90 Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below) 182 182 -

457 457 - Selling, general and administrative 2,003 2,145 (142)

5,731 6,047 (316) Depreciation - network and other 1,088 1,088 -

3,132 3,132 - Depreciation - equipment rentals 1,137 1,137 -

3,454 3,454 - Amortization 145 145 -

475 475 - Other, net 185 185 -

298 298 - Total net operating expenses 8,122 8,268 (146)

23,087 23,367 (280) Operating income 479 223 256

2,072 1,399 673 Total other expense (632) (632) -

(1,781) (1,781) - (Loss) income before income taxes (153) (409) 256

291 (382) 673 Income tax benefit (expense) 8 62 (54)

(56) 85 (141) Net (loss) income (145) (347) 202

235 (297) 532 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4 4 -

(4) (4) - Net (loss) income attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (141) $ (343) $ 202

$ 231 $ (301) $ 532















Basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (0.03) $ (0.08) $ 0.05

$ 0.06 $ (0.07) $ 0.13 Diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation $ (0.03) $ (0.08) $ 0.05

$ 0.06 $ (0.07) $ 0.13 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 4,078 4,078 -

4,050 4,050 - Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,078 4,078 -

4,110 4,050 60 RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTMENTS FROM THE ADOPTION OF TOPIC 606 RELATIVE TO TOPIC 605 ON CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Millions)

December 31, 2018

As reported Balances

without adoption of

Topic 606 Change ASSETS





Current assets





Accounts and notes receivable, net $ 3,455 $ 3,356 $ 99 Device and accessory inventory 919 941 (22) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,199 672 527 Costs to acquire a customer contract 1,497 - 1,497 Other assets 1,128 939 189







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 3,467 $ 3,489 $ (22) Deferred tax liabilities 7,684 7,177 507 Other liabilities 3,403 3,437 (34)







Stockholders' equity





Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 291 (1,548) 1,839 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



(1) As more of our customers elect to lease a device rather than purchasing one under our subsidized program, there is a significant positive impact to EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* from direct channel sales primarily due to the fact the cost of the device is not recorded as cost of equipment sales but rather is depreciated over the customer lease term. Under our device leasing program for the direct channel, devices are transferred from inventory to property and equipment and the cost of the leased device is recognized as depreciation expense over the customer lease term to an estimated residual value. The customer payments are recognized as revenue over the term of the lease. Under our subsidized program, the cash received from the customer for the device is recognized as revenue from equipment sales at the point of sale and the cost of the device is recognized as cost of equipment sales. During the three and nine month periods ended December 31, 2018, we leased devices through our Sprint direct channels totaling approximately $1,560 million and $3,817 million, respectively, which would have increased cost of equipment sales and reduced EBITDA* if they had been purchased under our subsidized program.



The impact to EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* resulting from the sale of devices under our installment billing program is generally neutral except for the impact in our indirect channels from the time value of money element related to the imputed interest on the installment receivable.



(2) During the third and second quarters of fiscal year 2018 and the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, the company recorded losses on dispositions of assets primarily related to cell site construction and network development costs that are no longer relevant as a result of changes in the company's network plans. Additionally, during the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 the company recorded a pre-tax non-cash gain related to spectrum swaps with other carriers.



(3) During the third, second and first quarters of fiscal year 2018 and the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, severance and exit costs consist of lease exit costs primarily associated with tower and cell sites, access exit costs related to payments that will continue to be made under the company's backhaul access contracts for which the company will no longer be receiving any economic benefit, and severance costs associated with reduction in its work force.



(4) During the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, contract termination costs are primarily due to the purchase of certain leased spectrum assets, which upon termination of the spectrum leases resulted in the accelerated recognition of the unamortized favorable lease balances. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, we recorded a $5 million gain due to reversal of a liability recorded in relation to the termination of our relationship with General Wireless Operations, Inc. (Radio Shack).



(5) During the third, second and first quarters of fiscal year 2018, we recorded merger costs of $67 million, $56 million and $93 million, respectively, due to the proposed Business Combination Agreement with T-Mobile.



(6) During the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, litigation expenses and other contingencies consist of tax matters settled with the State of New York. During the third and first quarters of fiscal year 2017, litigation expenses and other contingencies consist of reductions associated with legal settlements or favorable developments in pending legal proceedings as well as non-recurring charges of $51 million related to a regulatory fee matter.



(7) During the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 we recognized hurricane-related reimbursements of $32 million. During the third and second quarters of fiscal year 2017 we recorded estimated hurricane-related charges of $66 million and $34 million, respectively, consisting of customer service credits, incremental roaming costs, network repairs and replacements. *FINANCIAL MEASURES Sprint provides financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and adjusted GAAP (non-GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures reflect industry conventions, or standard measures of liquidity, profitability or performance commonly used by the investment community for comparability purposes. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have defined below each of the non-GAAP measures we use, but these measures may not be synonymous to similar measurement terms used by other companies. Sprint provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in its financial reporting. Because Sprint does not predict special items that might occur in the future, and our forecasts are developed at a level of detail different than that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures, Sprint does not provide reconciliations to GAAP of its forward-looking financial measures. The measures used in this release include the following: EBITDA is operating income/(loss) before depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding severance, exit costs, and other special items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by non-equipment net operating revenues for Wireless and Adjusted EBITDA divided by net operating revenues for Wireline. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors because they are an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations. While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent non-cash current period costs associated with the use of long-lived tangible and definite-lived intangible assets. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are calculations commonly used as a basis for investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of companies within the telecommunications industry. Postpaid ABPA is average billings per account and calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue earned from postpaid customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid accounts during the period. We believe that ABPA provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management to evaluate average postpaid customer billings per account as it approximates the expected cash collections, including billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, per postpaid account each month. Postpaid Phone ABPU is average billings per postpaid phone user and calculated by dividing service revenue earned from postpaid phone customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid phone connections during the period. We believe that ABPU provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management to evaluate average postpaid phone customer billings as it approximates the expected cash collections, including billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, per postpaid phone user each month. Free Cash Flow is the cash provided by operating activities less the cash used in investing activities other than short-term investments and equity method investments. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow plus the proceeds from device financings and sales of receivables, net of repayments. We believe that Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors, analysts and our management about the cash generated by our core operations and net proceeds obtained to fund certain leased devices, respectively, after interest and dividends, if any, and our ability to fund scheduled debt maturities and other financing activities, including discretionary refinancing and retirement of debt and purchase or sale of investments. Net Debt is consolidated debt, including current maturities, less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. We believe that Net Debt provides useful information to investors, analysts and credit rating agencies about the capacity of the company to reduce the debt load and improve its capital structure. SAFE HARBOR This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. The words "may," "could," "should," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "target," "plan", "outlook," "providing guidance," and similar expressions are intended to identify information that is not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to our network, cost reductions, connections growth, and liquidity; and statements expressing general views about future operating results — are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are estimates and projections reflecting management's judgment based on currently available information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. With respect to these forward-looking statements, management has made assumptions regarding, among other things, the development and deployment of new technologies and services; efficiencies and cost savings of new technologies and services; customer and network usage; connection growth and retention; service, speed, coverage and quality; availability of devices; availability of various financings, including any leasing transactions; the timing of various events and the economic environment. Sprint believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date when made. Sprint undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in Sprint Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. About Sprint:

