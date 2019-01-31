Log in
SPRINT CORP (S)
Sprint : Reports Continued Year-Over-Year Growth In Wireless Service Revenue With Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Results

01/31/2019 | 07:31am EST

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Wireless service revenue grew year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter, excluding the $199 million impact of the new revenue recognition standard
    • Postpaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the first time in five years
    • Prepaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the fifth consecutive quarter
  • Net loss of $141 million, operating income of $479 million, and adjusted EBITDA* of $3.1 billion
    • 12th consecutive quarter of operating income
    • Highest fiscal third quarter adjusted EBITDA* in 12 years
  • Postpaid net additions of 309,000 grew 53,000 year-over-year
    • Sixth consecutive quarter of net additions
    • 10th consecutive quarter of net additions in the business market
  • Continued progress on Next-Gen Network plans
    • Network investments of $1.4 billion more than doubled year-over-year
    • Remain on track for mobile 5G launch in the coming months
  • Strong progress on digitalization initiatives
    • Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased nearly 70 percent year-over-year
    • Approximately 30 percent of all Sprint customer care chats are now performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence

Sprint Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sprint Corp.)

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) today reported fiscal year 2018 third quarter results, including its second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in wireless service revenue and its sixth consecutive quarter of postpaid net additions. The company also reported its 12th consecutive quarter of operating income and the highest fiscal third quarter adjusted EBITDA* in 12 years.

"Sprint's strategy of balancing growth and profitability while we work toward regulatory approval of our T-Mobile merger is reflected in our fiscal third quarter results," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "We delivered solid financials, increased network investments as we prepare for our mobile 5G launch, and continued the digital transformation of the company." 

Continued Growth in Wireless Service Revenue and Reduction in Costs
Sprint reported 309,000 postpaid net additions in the quarter, an improvement of 53,000 year-over-year, as the company continued to offer some of the best unlimited plans in the industry and focused on growing revenue per customer with additional devices and value-added services. This strategy has driven improved wireless service revenue trends in the business, excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard.

  • Wireless service revenue grew year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter.
  • Postpaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the first time in five years.
  • Prepaid service revenue grew year-over-year for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Sprint continued to make progress on its multi-year plan to improve its cost structure. Excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard and merger costs, the company reported approximately $800 million of combined year-over-year gross reductions in cost of services and selling, general and administrative expenses during the first three quarters of fiscal 2018 and approximately $300 million of net reductions year-to-date. For the full fiscal year, the company expects to deliver gross reductions of more than $1 billion for the fifth consecutive year, with net reductions of less than $500 million after reinvestments.

Net loss of $141 million in the quarter compared to net income of $7.2 billion in the year-ago period, as the fiscal year 2017 third quarter results included a $7.1 billion non-cash benefit from tax reform. The company also reported the following results.

(Millions, except per share data)

Fiscal 3Q18

Fiscal 3Q17

Change

Net (loss) income

($141)

$7,162

($7,303)

Basic (loss) income per share

($0.03)

$1.79

($1.82)

Operating income

$479

$727

($248)

Adjusted EBITDA*

$3,101

$2,719

$382

Net cash provided by operating activities

$2,225

$2,683

($458)

Adjusted free cash flow*

($908)

$397

($1,305)

Network Investments Grow as Mobile 5G Launch Approaches 
Sprint's quarterly network investments, or cash capital expenditures excluding leased devices, of $1.4 billion more than doubled year-over-year and increased approximately $150 million sequentially as the company made continued progress on executing its Next-Gen Network plan.

  • Sprint completed thousands of tri-band upgrades and now has 2.5 GHz spectrum deployed on approximately 75 percent of its macro sites.
  • Sprint added thousands of new outdoor small cells and currently has 27,000 deployed including both mini macros and strand mounts.
  • Sprint has deployed hundreds of Massive MIMO radios, which increase the speed and capacity of the LTE network and, with a software upgrade, will provide mobile 5G service.

Sprint remains on track to launch its mobile 5G network in the coming months in nine of the largest cities in the country: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. The company has also announced standards-based 5G devices from LG, HTC, and Samsung that will be available soon.

Building a Digital Disruptor
Sprint is leading the U.S. telecommunications industry in leveraging digital capabilities by focusing on three main areas. 

  • Increasing digital revenue through improvement in gross adds and upgrades through digital channels.
  • Providing intelligent customer experience by leveraging artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
  • Improving digital engagement with the company's in-house digital marketing agency and enhanced app functions.

The company made strong progress on its digital transformation in the quarter.

  • Postpaid gross additions in digital channels increased nearly 70 percent year-over-year.
  • About one of every six postpaid upgrades occurred in a digital channel.
  • Approximately 30 percent of all Sprint customer care chats are now performed by virtual agents using artificial intelligence.
  • Introduced Apple Business Chat, allowing customers to chat directly with Sprint 24/7 by sending a message through the Messages app on an iPhone and iPad.

Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook

  • The company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA* of $12.4 billion to $12.7 billion.
  • Excluding the impact of the new revenue recognition standard, the company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA* of $11.7 billion to $12.0 billion.
  • The company continues to expect cash capital expenditures excluding leased devices to be $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion.

Conference Call and Webcast

  • Date/Time: 9:30 a.m. (ET) Thursday, January 31, 2019
  • Call-in Information
    • U.S./Canada: 866-360-1063 (ID: 6879716)
    • International: 443-961-0242 (ID: 6879716)
  • Webcast available at www.sprint.com/investors
  • Additional information about results is available on our Investor Relations website

 

Wireless Operating Statistics (Unaudited)




 Quarter To Date 



 Year To Date 


12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17


12/31/18

12/31/17

Net additions (losses) (in thousands)







Postpaid

309

109

256


541

385

Postpaid phone

(26)

(34)

184


27

551

Prepaid

(173)

(14)

63


(184)

193

Wholesale and affiliate

(88)

(115)

66


(272)

246

Total wireless net additions (losses)

48

(20)

385


85

824








End of period connections (in thousands)







Postpaid(a) (c) (d) 

32,605

32,296

31,942


32,605

31,942

Postpaid phone(a) (c)

26,787

26,813

26,616


26,787

26,616

Prepaid(a) (b) (c) (e) (f)

8,846

9,019

8,997


8,846

8,997

Wholesale and affiliate (b) (c) (g)

13,044

13,232

13,642


13,044

13,642

Total end of period connections

54,495

54,547

54,581


54,495

54,581








Churn







Postpaid

1.85%

1.78%

1.80%


1.75%

1.73%

Postpaid phone

1.84%

1.73%

1.71%


1.71%

1.60%

Prepaid

4.83%

4.74%

4.63%


4.58%

4.68%








Supplemental data - connected devices

End of period connections (in thousands)







Retail postpaid

2,821

2,585

2,259


2,821

2,259

Wholesale and affiliate

10,563

10,838

11,272


10,563

11,272

Total

13,384

13,423

13,531


13,384

13,531








ARPU(h)







Postpaid

$           43.64

$           43.99

$           45.13


$           43.73

$         46.14

Postpaid phone

$           50.01

$           50.16

$           51.26


$           49.91

$         52.50

Prepaid

$           34.53

$           35.40

$           37.46


$           35.40

$         37.84








NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - ABPA* AND ABPU* (Unaudited)

(Millions, except accounts, connections, ABPA*, and ABPU*)



Quarter To Date


 Year To Date 


12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17


12/31/18

12/31/17

ABPA*







Postpaid service revenue

$           4,236

$           4,255

$           4,297


$         12,679

$         13,126

Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings 

306

326

379


984

1,144

Add: Equipment rentals

1,313

1,253

1,047


3,778

2,912

Total for postpaid connections

$           5,855

$           5,834

$           5,723


$         17,441

$         17,182








Average postpaid accounts (in thousands)

11,196

11,207

11,193


11,193

11,261

Postpaid ABPA*(i)

$         174.32

$         173.53

$         170.39


$         173.14

$         169.53









Quarter To Date


 Year To Date 


12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17


12/31/18

12/31/17

Postpaid phone ABPU*







Postpaid phone service revenue

$           4,014

$           4,038

$           4,069


$         12,029

$         12,415

Add: Installment plan and non-operating lease billings 

253

279

335


839

1,025

Add: Equipment rentals

1,307

1,247

1,037


3,758

2,877

Total for postpaid phone connections

$           5,574

$           5,564

$           5,441


$         16,626

$         16,317








Postpaid average phone connections (in thousands)

26,751

26,838

26,461


26,778

26,275

Postpaid phone ABPU* (j)

$           69.45

$           69.10

$           68.54


$           68.98

$         69.00









(a)

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, we ceased selling devices in our installment billing program under one of our brands and as a result, 45,000 subscribers were migrated back to prepaid.

(b)

Sprint is no longer reporting Lifeline subscribers due to regulatory changes resulting in tighter program restrictions. We have excluded them from our customer base for all periods presented, including our Assurance Wireless prepaid brand and subscribers through our wholesale Lifeline MVNOs.

(c) 

As a result of our affiliate agreement with Shentel, certain subscribers have been transferred from postpaid and prepaid to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, 10,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates. During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 17,000 and 4,000 subscribers were transferred from postpaid and prepaid, respectively, to affiliates.

(d) 

During the three-month period ended June 30, 2017, 2,000 Wi-Fi connections were adjusted from the postpaid subscriber base.

(e) 

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2017, the Prepaid Data Share platform It's On was decommissioned as the Company continues to focus on
higher value contribution offerings resulting in a 49,000 reduction to prepaid end of period subscribers.

(f) 

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2017, prepaid end of period subscribers increased by 169,000 in conjunction with the PRWireless HoldCo, LLC
joint venture.

(g) 

On April 1, 2018, approximately 115,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2018, an additional 100,000 wholesale subscribers were removed from the subscriber base with no impact to revenue.

(h) 

ARPU is calculated by dividing service revenue by the sum of the monthly average number of connections in the applicable service category. Changes in average monthly service revenue reflect connections for either the postpaid or prepaid service category who change rate plans, the level of voice and data usage, the amount of service credits which are offered to connections, plus the net effect of average monthly revenue generated by new connections and deactivating connections.  Postpaid phone ARPU represents revenues related to our postpaid phone connections.

(i) 

Postpaid ABPA* is calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue earned from postpaid customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid accounts during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented.

(j)  

Postpaid phone ABPU* is calculated by dividing service revenue earned from postpaid phone customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid phone connections during the period. Installment plan billings represent the substantial majority of the total billings in the table above for all periods presented.

 

Wireless Device Financing Summary (Unaudited)

(Millions, except sales, connections, and leased devices in property, plant and equipment)




 Quarter To Date 



 Year To Date 


12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17


12/31/18

12/31/17








Postpaid activations (in thousands)

4,462

3,772

4,874


11,707

12,459

Postpaid activations financed

81%

81%

84%


82%

85%

Postpaid activations - operating leases

63%

59%

72%


64%

66%








Installment plans







Installment sales financed

$             357

$             255

$             276


$             825

$           1,097

Installment billings

$             251

$             292

$             353


$             868

$           1,094

Installment receivables, net

$             894

$             838

$           1,383


$             894

$           1,383








Equipment rentals and depreciation - equipment rentals







Equipment rentals   

$           1,313

$           1,253

$           1,047


$           3,778

$           2,912

Depreciation - equipment rentals

$           1,137

$           1,181

$             990


$           3,454

$           2,732








Leased device additions







Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices

$           2,215

$           1,707

$           2,468


$           5,739

$           5,533








Leased devices  







Leased devices in property, plant and equipment, net

$           6,683

$           6,184

$           5,683


$           6,683

$           5,683








Leased device units







Leased devices in property, plant and equipment (units in thousands)

15,897

15,392

14,002


15,897

14,002








Leased device and receivables financings net proceeds







Proceeds

$           2,200

$           1,527

$           1,125


$           5,083

$           2,679

Repayments

(1,900)

(1,200)

(598)


(4,170)

(2,019)

Net proceeds of financings related to devices and receivables

$             300

$             327

$             527


$             913

$             660

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Millions, except per share data)


Quarter To Date


Year To Date


12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17


12/31/18

12/31/17

Net operating revenues







Service revenue

$           5,699

$           5,762

$           5,930


$         17,201

$         17,968

Equipment sales

1,589

1,418

1,262


4,180

3,443

Equipment rentals

1,313

1,253

1,047


3,778

2,912

Total net operating revenues

8,601

8,433

8,239


25,159

24,323

Net operating expenses







Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

1,648

1,694

1,733


5,019

5,140

Cost of equipment sales

1,734

1,517

1,673


4,521

4,622

Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below)

182

151

123


457

347

Selling, general and administrative

2,003

1,861

2,108


5,731

6,059

Depreciation - network and other

1,088

1,021

987


3,132

2,961

Depreciation - equipment rentals

1,137

1,181

990


3,454

2,732

Amortization

145

159

196


475

628

Other, net

185

71

(298)


298

(657)

Total net operating expenses

8,122

7,655

7,512


23,087

21,832

Operating income

479

778

727


2,072

2,491

Interest expense

(664)

(633)

(581)


(1,934)

(1,789)

Other income (expense), net

32

79

(42)


153

(50)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(153)

224

104


291

652

Income tax benefit (expense)

8

(17)

7,052


(56)

6,662

Net (loss) income

(145)

207

7,156


235

7,314

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

4

(11)

6


(4)

6

Net (loss) income attributable to Sprint Corporation

$            (141)

$             196

$           7,162


$             231

$           7,320








Basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation

$           (0.03)

$            0.05

$            1.79


$            0.06

$            1.83

Diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation

$           (0.03)

$            0.05

$            1.76


$            0.06

$            1.79

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

4,078

4,061

4,001


4,050

3,998

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

4,078

4,124

4,061


4,110

4,080








Effective tax rate

5.2%

7.6%

-6,780.8%


19.2%

-1,021.8%















NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA* (Unaudited)

(Millions)


Quarter To Date


Year To Date


12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17


12/31/18

12/31/17








Net (loss) income

$            (145)

$             207

$           7,156


$             235

$           7,314

Income tax (benefit) expense

(8)

17

(7,052)


56

(6,662)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(153)

224

104


291

652

Other (income) expense, net

(32)

(79)

42


(153)

50

Interest expense

664

633

581


1,934

1,789

Operating income

479

778

727


2,072

2,491

Depreciation - network and other

1,088

1,021

987


3,132

2,961

Depreciation - equipment rentals

1,137

1,181

990


3,454

2,732

Amortization

145

159

196


475

628

EBITDA*(1)

2,849

3,139

2,900


9,133

8,812

Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(2)

105

68

-


173

(304)

Severance and exit costs (3)

30

25

13


63

13

Contract terminations costs (benefits) (4)

-

-

-


34

(5)

Merger costs (5)

67

56

-


216

-

Litigation expenses and other contingencies(6)

50

-

(260)


50

(315)

Hurricanes (7)

-

(32)

66


(32)

100

Adjusted EBITDA*(1)

$           3,101

$           3,256

$           2,719


$           9,637

$           8,301








Adjusted EBITDA margin*

54.4%

56.5%

45.9%


56.0%

46.2%















Selected items:







Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other

$           1,416

$           1,266

$             696


$           3,814

$           2,539

Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices

$           2,215

$           1,707

$           2,468


$           5,739

$           5,533

 

WIRELESS STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Millions)


Quarter To Date


Year To Date


12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17


12/31/18

12/31/17

Net operating revenues







Service revenue







Postpaid

$           4,236

$           4,255

$           4,297


$         12,679

$         13,126

Prepaid

924

954

993


2,860

2,982

Wholesale, affiliate and other

289

289

329


868

884

Total service revenue

5,449

5,498

5,619


16,407

16,992








Equipment sales

1,589

1,418

1,262


4,180

3,443

Equipment rentals

1,313

1,253

1,047


3,778

2,912

Total net operating revenues

8,351

8,169

7,928


24,365

23,347








Net operating expenses







Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

1,439

1,466

1,466


4,334

4,300

Cost of equipment sales

1,734

1,517

1,673


4,521

4,622

Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below)

182

151

123


457

347

Selling, general and administrative

1,885

1,749

2,024


5,338

5,835

Depreciation - network and other

1,035

968

931


2,975

2,800

Depreciation - equipment rentals

1,137

1,181

990


3,454

2,732

Amortization

145

159

196


475

628

Other, net

185

58

16


280

(293)

Total net operating expenses

7,742

7,249

7,419


21,834

20,971

Operating income

$             609

$             920

$             509


$           2,531

$           2,376























WIRELESS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(Millions)


Quarter To Date


Year To Date


12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17


12/31/18

12/31/17








Operating income

$             609

$             920

$             509


$           2,531

$           2,376

Loss (gain) from asset dispositions, exchanges, and other, net(2)

105

68

-


173

(304)

Severance and exit costs (3)

30

12

4


45

(1)

Contract terminations costs (benefits) (4)

-

-

-


34

(5)

Litigation expenses and other contingencies (6)

50

-

63


50

63

Hurricanes (7)

-

(32)

66


(32)

100

Depreciation - network and other

1,035

968

931


2,975

2,800

Depreciation - equipment rentals

1,137

1,181

990


3,454

2,732

Amortization

145

159

196


475

628

Adjusted EBITDA*(1)

$           3,111

$           3,276

$           2,759


$           9,705

$           8,389








Adjusted EBITDA margin*

57.1%

59.6%

49.1%


59.2%

49.4%















Selected items:







Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other

$           1,242

$           1,101

$             565


$           3,362

$           2,079

Cash paid for capital expenditures - leased devices

$           2,215

$           1,707

$           2,468


$           5,739

$           5,533

 

WIRELINE STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Millions)


Quarter To Date


Year To Date


12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17


12/31/18

12/31/17








Net operating revenues

$             316

$             328

$             393


$             982

$           1,235








Net operating expenses







Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

280

295

352


886

1,111

Selling, general and administrative

52

53

71


174

194

Depreciation and amortization

51

51

55


151

155

Other, net

-

13

(314)


18

(309)

Total net operating expenses

383

412

164


1,229

1,151

Operating (loss) income

$              (67)

$              (84)

$             229


$            (247)

$               84















WIRELINE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(Millions)


Quarter To Date


Year To Date


12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17


12/31/18

12/31/17








Operating (loss) income

$              (67)

$              (84)

$             229


$            (247)

$               84

Severance and exit costs (3)

-

13

9


18

14

Litigation expenses and other contingencies (6)

-

-

(323)


-

(323)

Depreciation and amortization

51

51

55


151

155

Adjusted EBITDA*

$              (16)

$              (20)

$              (30)


$              (78)

$              (70)








Adjusted EBITDA margin*

-5.1%

-6.1%

-7.6%


-7.9%

-5.7%















Selected items:







Cash paid for capital expenditures - network and other

$               64

$               55

$               30


$             170

$             132

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (Unaudited)

(Millions)




Year To Date






12/31/18

12/31/17

Operating activities







Net income





$             235

$           7,314

Depreciation and amortization





7,061

6,321

Provision for losses on accounts receivable





278

312

Share-based and long-term incentive compensation expense 





101

137

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)





25

(6,707)

Gains from asset dispositions and exchanges





-

(479)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt





-

65

Amortization of long-term debt premiums, net





(94)

(125)

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment





642

533

Deferred purchase price from sale of receivables





(223)

(909)

Other changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts and notes receivable





65

(74)

Inventories and other current assets 





248

570

Accounts payable and other current liabilities 





(530)

(104)

Non-current assets and liabilities, net 





(601)

260

Other, net 





375

295

Net cash provided by operating activities





7,582

7,409








Investing activities







Capital expenditures - network and other





(3,814)

(2,539)

Capital expenditures - leased devices





(5,739)

(5,533)

Expenditures relating to FCC licenses





(145)

(92)

Change in short-term investments, net





1,467

5,271

Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses





416

367

Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables





223

909

Proceeds from corporate owned life insurance policies





110

2

Other, net





52

(1)

Net cash used in investing activities 





(7,430)

(1,616)








Financing activities







Proceeds from debt and financings





6,416

3,073

Repayments of debt, financing and capital lease obligations





(6,937)

(7,159)

Debt financing costs





(286)

(19)

Call premiums paid on debt redemptions





-

(129)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net





281

12

Other, net





-

(18)

Net cash used in financing activities 





(526)

(4,240)








Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(374)

1,553








Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period





6,659

2,942

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period





$           6,285

$           4,495















RECONCILIATION TO CONSOLIDATED FREE CASH FLOW* (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited)

(Millions)


Quarter To Date


Year To Date


12/31/18

9/30/18

12/31/17


12/31/18

12/31/17








Net cash provided by operating activities

$           2,225

$           2,927

$           2,683


$           7,582

$           7,409








Capital expenditures - network and other

(1,416)

(1,266)

(696)


(3,814)

(2,539)

Capital expenditures - leased devices

(2,215)

(1,707)

(2,468)


(5,739)

(5,533)

Expenditures relating to FCC licenses, net

(75)

(11)

(73)


(145)

(92)

Proceeds from sales of assets and FCC licenses

144

139

149


416

367

Proceeds from deferred purchase price from sale of receivables

-

53

269


223

909

Other investing activities, net

129

63

6


189

4

Free cash flow*

$          (1,208)

$             198

$            (130)


$          (1,288)

$             525








Net proceeds of financings related to devices and receivables

300

327

527


913

660

Adjusted free cash flow*

$            (908)

$             525

$             397


$            (375)

$           1,185

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Millions)


12/31/18

3/31/18

ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$           6,191

$           6,610

Short-term investments

632

2,354

Accounts and notes receivable, net

3,455

3,711

Device and accessory inventory

919

1,003

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,199

575

Total current assets

12,396

14,253




Property, plant and equipment, net

21,422

19,925

Costs to acquire a customer contract

1,497

-

Goodwill

6,598

6,586

FCC licenses and other

41,448

41,309

Definite-lived intangible assets, net

1,915

2,465

Other assets

1,128

921

Total assets

$         86,404

$         85,459




LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities



Accounts payable

$           3,637

$           3,409

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,467

3,962

Current portion of long-term debt, financing and capital lease obligations

3,596

3,429

Total current liabilities

10,700

10,800




Long-term debt, financing and capital lease obligations

36,288

37,463

Deferred tax liabilities

7,684

7,294

Other liabilities

3,403

3,483

Total liabilities 

58,075

59,040




Stockholders' equity



Common stock

41

40

Treasury shares, at cost

(7)

-

Paid-in capital

28,278

27,884

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

291

(1,255)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(333)

(313)

Total stockholders' equity

28,270

26,356

Noncontrolling interests

59

63

Total equity

28,329

26,419

Total liabilities and equity

$         86,404

$         85,459







NET DEBT* (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited)



(Millions)




12/31/18

3/31/18

Total debt

$         39,884

$         40,892

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(6,191)

(6,610)

Less: Short-term investments

(632)

(2,354)

Net debt*

$         33,061

$         31,928

 

SCHEDULE OF DEBT (Unaudited)

(Millions)



12/31/18

ISSUER

 MATURITY 

 PRINCIPAL 

Sprint Corporation



7.25% Senior notes due 2021

09/15/2021

$        2,250

7.875% Senior notes due 2023

09/15/2023

4,250

7.125% Senior notes due 2024

06/15/2024

2,500

7.625% Senior notes due 2025

02/15/2025

1,500

7.625% Senior notes due 2026

03/01/2026

1,500

Sprint Corporation


12,000




Sprint Spectrum Co LLC, Sprint Spectrum Co II LLC, and Sprint Spectrum Co III LLC



3.36% Senior secured notes due 2021

09/20/2021

2,406

4.738% Senior secured notes due 2025

03/20/2025

2,100

5.152% Senior secured notes due 2028

03/20/2028

1,838

Sprint Spectrum Co LLC, Sprint Spectrum Co II LLC, and Sprint Spectrum Co III LLC


6,344




Sprint Communications, Inc.



Export Development Canada secured loan

12/17/2019

300

7% Guaranteed notes due 2020

03/01/2020

1,000

7% Senior notes due 2020

08/15/2020

1,500

11.5% Senior notes due 2021

11/15/2021

1,000

6% Senior notes due 2022

11/15/2022

2,280

Sprint Communications, Inc.


6,080




Sprint Capital Corporation



6.9% Senior notes due 2019

05/01/2019

1,729

6.875% Senior notes due 2028

11/15/2028

2,475

8.75% Senior notes due 2032

03/15/2032

2,000

Sprint Capital Corporation


6,204




Credit facilities



PRWireless secured term loan

06/28/2020

187

Secured equipment credit facilities

2020 - 2022

515

Secured term loan

02/03/2024

3,930

Secured term loan B1

02/03/2024

1,100

Credit facilities


5,732




Accounts receivable facility

2020

3,324




Financing obligations

2021

118




Capital leases and other obligations

2019 - 2026

470

Total principal


40,272




Net premiums and debt financing costs


(388)

Total debt


$      39,884

 

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTMENTS FROM THE ADOPTION OF TOPIC 606 RELATIVE TO TOPIC 605 ON CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2018


Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018


As reported

Balances
without adoption
of Topic 606

Change


As reported

Balances
without adoption
of Topic 606

Change

Net operating revenues








Service revenue

$         5,699

$            5,898

$   (199)


$       17,201

$          17,716

$   (515)

Equipment sales

1,589

1,264

325


4,180

3,223

957

Equipment rentals

1,313

1,329

(16)


3,778

3,827

(49)

Total net operating revenues

8,601

8,491

110


25,159

24,766

393

Net operating expenses








Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

1,648

1,671

(23)


5,019

5,073

(54)

Cost of equipment sales

1,734

1,715

19


4,521

4,431

90

Cost of equipment rentals (exclusive of depreciation below)

182

182

-


457

457

-

Selling, general and administrative

2,003

2,145

(142)


5,731

6,047

(316)

Depreciation - network and other

1,088

1,088

-


3,132

3,132

-

Depreciation - equipment rentals

1,137

1,137

-


3,454

3,454

-

Amortization

145

145

-


475

475

-

Other, net

185

185

-


298

298

-

Total net operating expenses

8,122

8,268

(146)


23,087

23,367

(280)

Operating income

479

223

256


2,072

1,399

673

Total other expense

(632)

(632)

-


(1,781)

(1,781)

-

(Loss) income before income taxes

(153)

(409)

256


291

(382)

673

Income tax benefit (expense)

8

62

(54)


(56)

85

(141)

Net (loss) income

(145)

(347)

202


235

(297)

532

Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

4

4

-


(4)

(4)

-

Net (loss) income attributable to Sprint Corporation

$           (141)

$              (343)

$    202


$            231

$              (301)

$    532









Basic net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation

$          (0.03)

$             (0.08)

$   0.05


$           0.06

$             (0.07)

$   0.13

Diluted net (loss) income per common share attributable to Sprint Corporation

$          (0.03)

$             (0.08)

$   0.05


$           0.06

$             (0.07)

$   0.13

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

4,078

4,078

-


4,050

4,050

-

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

4,078

4,078

-


4,110

4,050

60

 

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTMENTS FROM THE ADOPTION OF TOPIC 606 RELATIVE TO TOPIC 605 ON CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Millions)


December 31, 2018


As reported

Balances
without adoption of
Topic 606

Change

ASSETS




Current assets




Accounts and notes receivable, net

$           3,455

$            3,356

$      99

Device and accessory inventory

919

941

(22)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,199

672

527

Costs to acquire a customer contract

1,497

-

1,497

Other assets

1,128

939

189





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities




Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$           3,467

$            3,489

$     (22)

Deferred tax liabilities

7,684

7,177

507

Other liabilities

3,403

3,437

(34)





Stockholders' equity




Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

291

(1,548)

1,839

 

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



(1)

As more of our customers elect to lease a device rather than purchasing one under our subsidized program, there is a significant positive impact to EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* from direct channel sales primarily due to the fact the cost of the device is not recorded as cost of equipment sales but rather is depreciated over the customer lease term. Under our device leasing program for the direct channel, devices are transferred from inventory to property and equipment and the cost of the leased device is recognized as depreciation expense over the customer lease term to an estimated residual value. The customer payments are recognized as revenue over the term of the lease. Under our subsidized program, the cash received from the customer for the device is recognized as revenue from equipment sales at the point of sale and the cost of the device is recognized as cost of equipment sales. During the three and nine month periods ended December 31, 2018, we leased devices through our Sprint direct channels totaling approximately $1,560 million and $3,817 million, respectively, which would have increased cost of equipment sales and reduced EBITDA* if they had been purchased under our subsidized program.

The impact to EBITDA* and Adjusted EBITDA* resulting from the sale of devices under our installment billing program is generally neutral except for the impact in our indirect channels from the time value of money element related to the imputed interest on the installment receivable.



(2)

During the third and second quarters of fiscal year 2018 and the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, the company recorded losses on dispositions of assets primarily related to cell site construction and network development costs that are no longer relevant as a result of changes in the company's network plans. Additionally, during the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 the company recorded a pre-tax non-cash gain related to spectrum swaps with other carriers.



(3)

During the third, second and first quarters of fiscal year 2018 and the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, severance and exit costs consist of lease exit costs primarily associated with tower and cell sites, access exit costs related to payments that will continue to be made under the company's backhaul access contracts for which the company will no longer be receiving any economic benefit, and severance costs associated with reduction in its work force.



(4)

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, contract termination costs are primarily due to the purchase of certain leased spectrum assets, which upon termination of the spectrum leases resulted in the accelerated recognition of the unamortized favorable lease balances. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2017, we recorded a $5 million gain due to reversal of a liability recorded in relation to the termination of our relationship with General Wireless Operations, Inc. (Radio Shack).



(5)

During the third, second and first quarters of fiscal year 2018, we recorded merger costs of $67 million, $56 million and $93 million, respectively, due to the proposed Business Combination Agreement with T-Mobile.



(6)

During the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, litigation expenses and other contingencies consist of tax matters settled with the State of New York. During the third and first quarters of fiscal year 2017, litigation expenses and other contingencies consist of reductions associated with legal settlements or favorable developments in pending legal proceedings as well as non-recurring charges of $51 million related to a regulatory fee matter.



(7)

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 we recognized hurricane-related reimbursements of $32 million. During the third and second quarters of fiscal year 2017 we recorded estimated hurricane-related charges of $66 million and $34 million, respectively, consisting of customer service credits, incremental roaming costs, network repairs and replacements.

*FINANCIAL MEASURES

Sprint provides financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and adjusted GAAP (non-GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measures reflect industry conventions, or standard measures of liquidity, profitability or performance commonly used by the investment community for comparability purposes. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have defined below each of the non-GAAP measures we use, but these measures may not be synonymous to similar measurement terms used by other companies.

Sprint provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in its financial reporting. Because Sprint does not predict special items that might occur in the future, and our forecasts are developed at a level of detail different than that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures, Sprint does not provide reconciliations to GAAP of its forward-looking financial measures.

The measures used in this release include the following:

EBITDA is operating income/(loss) before depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding severance, exit costs, and other special items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by non-equipment net operating revenues for Wireless and Adjusted EBITDA divided by net operating revenues for Wireline. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors because they are an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations. While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, these expenses primarily represent non-cash current period costs associated with the use of long-lived tangible and definite-lived intangible assets. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are calculations commonly used as a basis for investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of companies within the telecommunications industry.

Postpaid ABPA is average billings per account and calculated by dividing postpaid service revenue earned from postpaid customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid accounts during the period. We believe that ABPA provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management to evaluate average postpaid customer billings per account as it approximates the expected cash collections, including billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, per postpaid account each month.   

Postpaid Phone ABPU is average billings per postpaid phone user and calculated by dividing service revenue earned from postpaid phone customers plus billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals by the sum of the monthly average number of postpaid phone connections during the period. We believe that ABPU provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management to evaluate average postpaid phone customer billings as it approximates the expected cash collections, including billings from installment plans and non-operating leases, as well as equipment rentals, per postpaid phone user each month.   

Free Cash Flow is the cash provided by operating activities less the cash used in investing activities other than short-term investments and equity method investments. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow plus the proceeds from device financings and sales of receivables, net of repayments. We believe that Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors, analysts and our management about the cash generated by our core operations and net proceeds obtained to fund certain leased devices, respectively, after interest and dividends, if any, and our ability to fund scheduled debt maturities and other financing activities, including discretionary refinancing and retirement of debt and purchase or sale of investments.

Net Debt is consolidated debt, including current maturities, less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. We believe that Net Debt provides useful information to investors, analysts and credit rating agencies about the capacity of the company to reduce the debt load and improve its capital structure.

SAFE HARBOR

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the securities laws. The words "may," "could," "should," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "target," "plan", "outlook," "providing guidance," and similar expressions are intended to identify information that is not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to our network, cost reductions, connections growth, and liquidity; and statements expressing general views about future operating results — are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are estimates and projections reflecting management's judgment based on currently available information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. With respect to these forward-looking statements, management has made assumptions regarding, among other things, the development and deployment of new technologies and services; efficiencies and cost savings of new technologies and services; customer and network usage; connection growth and retention; service, speed, coverage and quality; availability of devices; availability of various financings, including any leasing transactions; the timing of various events and the economic environment. Sprint believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date when made. Sprint undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in Sprint Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

About Sprint:
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of Dec. 31, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprint-reports-continued-year-over-year-growth-in-wireless-service-revenue-with-fiscal-year-2018-third-quarter-results-300787372.html

SOURCE Sprint


© PRNewswire 2019
