Sprint : Seven Days Left for My Favorite, Most Awesome Deal on iPhone X and Unlimited Basic

Tick tock, tick tock…the Sprint countdown clock is ticking again! This time, it's for my favorite flash sale to date. The good news? For seven more days, you can get an iPhone X and Unlimited Basic all for one awesome price. Just $35 per month per line for four lines.

Bam!

This offer ends soon though, so act now. It will be over - in a flash -- on Thursday, August 23 (less than one week away).

Here's how it works, new customers can get four iPhone X's plus four lines of Unlimited Basic for just $140 per month. That's just $35 per month, per line. That means you will get the best iPhone plus a great unlimited plan all for one awesome price. This special offer is available with an eligible trade-in and Sprint Flex lease. For more information - please go here .1

Give Sprint a try and you'll experience our improved network and the amazing all-screen display of the on iPhone X's beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display. This combination is perfect for streaming content - like all the TV you love with Hulu (which is included in Unlimited Basic).

We've made it easy and convenient to take advantage of this promotion either online , by phone 1-800-SPRINT1 or at your neighborhood Sprint store.

You can't get this offer anywhere else.