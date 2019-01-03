Sprint : Statement on Confirmations of FCC Commissioners Starks and Carr

Following votes in the U.S. Senate today confirming Geoffrey Starks as a Commissioner and Commissioner Brendan Carr to a full term with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Sprint (NYSE: S) released the following statement attributed to Vonya B. McCann, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs:

'Commissioner Starks brings a wealth of experience and substantive knowledge of the telecommunications industry to his new position, and will hit the ground running. We look forward to working with Commissioner Starks, and to discussing key issues ranging from wireless broadband deployment to the best barbeque restaurants in Kansas City.

'Sprint congratulates Commissioner Carr on his confirmation for a full term at the FCC. He is a champion of 5G and broadband deployment and his leadership on these issues remains critical to the United States' role in the global race to 5G. We look forward to continuing to work with Commissioner Carr on 5G deployment and other important policy issues.'

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

###