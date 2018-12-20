Sprint : Stores are Stocked with Last-Minute Gift Ideas and Stocking Stuffers

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care… wait! I haven't thought about what to put in our Christmas stockings yet. Filling the stockings with little 'extras' is usually the last thing on my mind at the holiday season. This year, I am on the lookout for exciting goodies to fit in my daughter's stocking. The good news for procrastinators like me is that Sprint stores are loaded with great gift ideas for wrapping up my holiday list - of course, for a limited time and while supplies last.

My daughter is never without her tunes, especially when she is working out. The right set of headphones will be a hit in her stocking, especially if they are stylish and functional. Sprint is the exclusive retail carrier for two new options from Motorola that will go over big in my house:

My daughter won't be able to use a dead phone battery as an excuse if she finds one of these charging solutions in her stocking:

I may have found the perfect stocking stuffer with the TYLT Mini Boom speaker. Small on size but big on sound, it lets you share the holiday hits for up to four hours before a recharge. Best of all, it is just $19.99 online and in select Sprint retail stores. I think this will just go in MY stocking.

Do you have a Disney fan on your gift list? My sister will love the Totally Disney Collection Symmetry Series iPhone cases from Otterbox. They are super cute and currently 10 percent off in many Sprint stores. And the Certified Drop+ Protection will keep her phone safe. It's a tough call - should I pick Mickey, Minnie or both?

Tablets and premium speakers are a bit too big to use in stockings, but I know several people who would love them under their tree this year:

A feature-rich tablet is incredibly helpful on road trips, especially for watching classic holiday movies. Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5'for just $99.99 with a $25 per month Unlimited data plan and autopay 1 . That's a $320 savings!

10.5'for just $99.99 with a $25 per month Unlimited data plan and autopay . That's a $320 savings! Destined to be the best-sounding, full-featured, portable Bluetooth speaker in its class, Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 5 offers eight hours of playtime and wireless dual sound. Available in black, blue or gray, it's just $199.99 (SRP: $499.00).

offers eight hours of playtime and wireless dual sound. Available in black, blue or gray, it's just $199.99 (SRP: $499.00). Harman Kardon Astra is a premium voice-activated smart speaker that delivers room-filling, 360-degree stunning sound and is powered by Amazon Alexa Voice Service. Just ask and Alexa can play music, answer questions, place an order, control your smart home devices, and more. Only $199.99 (SRP $299.99).

With just a few days to go before Christmas, hurry in and check out the great offers at your local Sprint store. And have a very happy holiday!

Check out Holiday Offers

1 $4.16/month after $13.34/month credit, applied within two bills. Requires 24-month installment billing agreement for well-qualified customer with new-line activation or eligible upgrade. Unlimited pricing with AutoPay. Requires active handset on account. Video streams up to 480p+ resolution, music up to 500kbps, gaming up to 2Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. Excludes taxes, surcharges and roaming. Restrictions apply.

Terms/Legal: Promotions not stackable with other pricing discounts. No limitations. While supplies last. Installment billing available for 12 months well qualified customers.