Sprint : T-Mobile and Sprint Announce Post-Merger Plans to Build Five New T-Mobile Customer Experience Centers That Will Create Thousands of New American Jobs

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) today announced that, pending the close of their previously announced proposed merger to become the New T-Mobile, they plan to build five new state-of-the-art Customer Experience Centers around the United States. Each of the new Customer Experience Centers will create an average of 1,000 new jobs.

After the new Centers are built and fully integrated, they will join all the Customer Experience Centers in offering customers T-Mobile’s complete Team of Experts (TEX) service. TEX gives customers more personalized support by offering them a dedicated Care team. Additionally, the companies plan to expand two existing T-Mobile Centers, which will create even more new jobs. These efforts will cumulatively create up to 5,600 additional American customer care jobs by 2021.

Today the companies also shared that they have selected Overland Park, Kansas, as the first of the five new locations. The Overland Park facility will be a new addition to the existing Sprint campus, which was previously announced as the New T-Mobile’s secondary headquarters. In addition to the new Customer Experience Center, the secondary headquarters will house a variety of the New T-Mobile’s business support functions and teams.

“The heroes who work in our Customer Experience Centers show customers every day why they chose the Un-carrier – and that will not change with the New T-Mobile. With these five new Centers, we’re going to give even more customers across the U.S. the rock star treatment they deserve!” said T-Mobile US Chief Executive Officer John Legere, who will lead New T-Mobile as CEO. “Choosing Overland Park as our first new Center site was a total no-brainer. This is an awesome community that is already going to be New T-Mobile’s secondary home! I can’t wait for the New T-Mobile to become an even bigger part of this community and to personally welcome an amazing group of employees to the Magenta squad – and bring even more to the team! We said the New T-Mobile will employ more people from day one than T-Mobile and Sprint would have separately – and we mean it!”

“I am so excited to share this news with our employees, our customers and everyone who calls the KC metro home,” said Marcelo Claure, Executive Chairman of the Board of Sprint Corporation. “Bringing a Customer Experience Center to Overland Park will be a huge job creator for Kansas City, and is a great first step in shaping what HQ2 will become. Working with local, state and federal leaders like Gov. Kelly and Sen. Moran, I’m looking forward to seeing the amazing things that the New T-Mobile will do for our community.”

“Today’s announcement is welcome news for the Overland Park area,” said Sen. Jerry Moran, Kansas. “I am pleased T-Mobile and Sprint plan to utilize Sprint’s existing presence in Kansas to build their first Customer Experience Center, and I look forward to seeing Kansas maintain its leadership role as a telecommunications and technology destination.”

“I am so pleased with the addition of a new Customer Experience Center that New T-Mobile has committed to add 1000 jobs to Kansas and will continue to grow its second headquarters in Overland Park. I look forward to working with the New T-Mobile as it continues to invest in our great state,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

The New T-Mobile Customer Experience Centers will bring T-Mobile’s innovative and industry-leading Team of Experts (TEX) model to customers. TEX, a personalized, team-based approach to wireless customer service, has changed everything about the customer experience by putting people first. When a postpaid wireless customer calls or messages T-Mobile, they are directed straight to a team of highly-skilled, tight-knit people who are specifically dedicated to them and others in their area – or they can ask someone to call them back. TEX teams include specialists who can handle a wide range of topics and, when needed, will work with local retail and engineering to solve even the most complex issues.

With the TEX model ultimately deployed in all combined New T-Mobile Customer Experience Centers, the New T-Mobile will employ 7,500 more customer care professionals in 2024 than the stand-alone companies would have. Those employees will be able to experience the things that have earned T-Mobile recognition as a best place to work on numerous lists year over year. They will be eligible to receive benefits and opportunities such as significant management preparation experience, career development paths and college tuition reimbursement.

The new Customer Experience Centers are one part of the New T-Mobile’s commitment to invest billions of dollars in creating new jobs and supporting infrastructure to bring world-class wireless to customers around the U.S. Other investments include building out a state-of-the-art, nationwide broad and deep 5G network and opening new stores to offer more services to an expanding customer base. In total, New T-Mobile expects to create more than 12,000 new jobs to serve small towns and rural communities as a direct result of the transaction.

The completion of the combination remains subject to regulatory approvals and certain other customary closing conditions and is expected to occur during the first half of 2019. Additional information regarding T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint can be found at: www.NewTMobile.com.

