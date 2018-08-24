Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sprint Corp    S

SPRINT CORP (S)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sprint : T-Mobile discovers security breach of certain customer information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 09:17am CEST
A sign for a T-Mobile store is seen in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc and its unit Metro PCS informed customers on Thursday about a potential security breach that was discovered and shut down by the company.

The cyber-security team found and shut down unauthorised access to certain information on Aug. 20, and reported the matter to authorities, T-Mobile said in a statement https://t-mo.co/2wrr9Cq on its website.

No financial data, social security numbers or passwords were compromised, but other personal information like name, email-id, phone number, zip code, account number or type (postpaid or prepaid) may have been exposed, the company said.

About 3 percent of T-mobile's 77 million customers could have been affected, a company spokesperson told http://bit.ly/2wknfLr technology news website Motherboard.

T-Mobile did not respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SPRINT CORP -0.49% 6.11 Delayed Quote.3.74%
T-MOBILE US -0.91% 65.21 Delayed Quote.2.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPRINT CORP
09:17aSPRINT : T-Mobile discovers security breach of certain customer information
RE
08/23SPRINT : Updates Related to Hurricane Lane
PU
08/22SPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with bu..
PU
08/22SPRINT : Catching a bird’s-eye view of network tower upgrade with Sprint C..
PU
08/21SPRINT : Have We Got Your Attention? Sprint “Flash Sales” offer BIG ..
PU
08/20T-Mobile runs behind-the-scenes PR push to support Sprint deal
RE
08/18SPRINT : compensates family subjected to racist texts due to employee's error
AQ
08/17SPRINT : Flash Sale Update for August 17! Get a New Samsung Galaxy S8 for Just $..
PU
08/17SPRINT : Seven Days Left for My Favorite, Most Awesome Deal on iPhone X and Unli..
PU
08/17SPRINT : Back to School Has Never Been More Fun! Get to the Head of the Class wi..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/17LEVERAGE LOAN MARKET SET FOR POST-LA : Bloomberg 
08/14BUY VERIZON : 5G Upgrade Will Catalyze Growth 
08/14Altice USA plans launch of tests for wireless service 
08/14Sprint, LG pursuing first U.S. 5G smartphone in 2019 
08/13MERGER ARBITRAGE MONDAYS : August 13, 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 32 769 M
EBIT 2019 2 558 M
Net income 2019 -116 M
Debt 2019 35 033 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 531,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Capitalization 24 858 M
Chart SPRINT CORP
Duration : Period :
Sprint Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRINT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target -6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Combes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raul Marcelo Claure Executive Chairman
Néstor Cano Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Mark Davies Chief Financial Officer
John C. B. Saw Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRINT CORP3.74%24 858
AT&T-16.44%242 551
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-7.89%191 784
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP6.88%98 717
NTT DOCOMO INC4.59%95 564
KDDI CORP4.65%66 131
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.