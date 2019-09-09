Log in
Sprint : Take Your Shot with the Ultimate Las Vegas Getaway Sweepstakes!

0
09/09/2019

The kids are back in school and fall is just around the corner. There's no better time to plan the ultimate getaway: a trip for two to our beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada!

While professional golf season has just ended, the weather is perfect for those of us who like to play just for fun. Since Sprint is already giving our valued customers one free hour of golf at Topgolf through My Sprint Rewards, we decided it's time to up the ante.

Come and experience Las Vegas in a way you never have before, or for the first time! One lucky winner will receive:

- Airfare for two

- 3-night stay at MGM in Las Vegas, NV

- A Topgolf Vegas VIP experience

- Plus $1,000 in spending money

Open the My Sprint Rewards app and enter the Sprint Ultimate Vegas Getaway Sweepstakes to win a trip for two to Las Vegas.

If you don't have the My Sprint Rewards app, download it for FREE today:

  1. Download the My Sprint Rewards app on the Apple or Google Play stores.
  2. Enter the phone number associated with your Sprint account.
  3. You will receive a one-time text message with a four-digit PIN. Enter that PIN and your brief registration information, including your name, email address and ZIP code.
  4. Find the Ultimate Vegas Getaway Sweepstakes under 'Sprint Rewards' and follow the instructions to enter the sweepstakes.

Learn More

We're always announcing new discounts and deals for our My Sprint Rewards customers, so turn on your app notifications to be the first to hear about new rewards! You can also stay up-to-date on the latest deals by signing up to receive emails or following us on Facebook and Twitter.

**No purchase necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry, have a smartphone, and who are Sprint wireless customers as of August 3, 2019. The Sweepstakes begins on September 3, 2019 at 8:00:00 AM ET and ends on October 5, 2019 at 4:59:59 PM ET. For complete Official Rules, including all methods of entry, entry instructions and prize details, see Terms & Conditions. Sponsor: Sprint Communications Company L.P.

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 15:46:03 UTC
