Sprint Corp

SPRINT CORP

(S)
Sprint : Tee it Up with My Sprint Rewards and Topgolf! Sprint Customers Get One Hour of Game Play on Us

06/18/2019 | 09:34am EDT

It's Tee time! My Sprint Rewards customers can get one hour of Topgolf game play on us every Sunday when they buy one hour. This is another way Sprint is saying thanks to our loyal customers.

With 55 venues across the globe and a worldwide fan base of nearly 100 million, Topgolf blends technology, entertainment, food and beverage. I love seeing people from all walks of life when I visit. Guests - both skilled golfers and amateurs alike - enjoy point-scoring games using microchipped balls that instantly show performance data. On TV screens in the bay you'll see accuracy and distance. Seriously, you can feel the energy the minute you walk through the door.

Whether you've already been to Topgolf or have yet to experience it - you're going to love it.

So, how do you get this offer?

It's easy.

If you don't have the My Sprint Rewards app, download it for FREE today:

1. Download the My Sprint Rewards app.

2. Enter your Sprint phone number.

3. You will receive a one-time text message with a four-digit PIN. Enter that PIN and your brief registration information, including your name, email address and ZIP code.

4. Find the Topgolf offer under 'Sprint Rewards' and follow the instructions to receive your code to allow you to get one hour of Topgolf game play on us when you buy an hour on Sundays. You'll enter the code in the bay at Topgolf before you play.

This offer is valid at all U.S. locations, except Las Vegas, and you can take advantage of it every week (valued for at least $25).

We're always announcing new and valuable surprises for our customers who are part of My Sprint Rewards. Stay connected and make sure you're finding out about the latest by signing up to receive emails, following us on Facebook and Twitter and making sure that you have My Sprint Rewards app notifications turned on.

That's a hole in one.

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
