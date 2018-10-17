Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sprint Corp    S

SPRINT CORP (S)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sprint : The 1Million Project Foundation To Connect 1,500 Cleveland High School Students In The 2018-2019 School Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 05:31pm CEST

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) and Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) announced at an event with CMSD CEO Eric S. Gordon today that 1,500 high school students will receive a free mobile device and free wireless service as part of the 1Million Project Foundation. The program launched in August 2017 with a mission to help one million high school students achieve their full potential by ensuring they have the digital tools and connectivity they need to succeed in school. In its first year, the initiative connected 113,000 students across the country, and by the end of the 2018-19 school year, more than 260,000 students total at over 1,700 high schools in 33 states will receive internet access and devices.

Sprint Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sprint Corp.)

"Today's students need equitable access to essential digital tools and connectivity to succeed in high school," said Doug Michelman, president of the 1Million Project Foundation. "Those students who are disconnected when they leave school every afternoon should not be at a disadvantage just because their families cannot provide them connectivity at home. With the support of Sprint, a national wireless company, we are in a powerful position to do something about this problem by arming eligible students with the critical tools they need to succeed and to believe that they can succeed."

Right here in the U.S., there are more than five million families with school-aged kids who do not have home internet access.1 Unfortunately, this means that millions of students lack the devices and connectivity needed to have an equal shot at success.

The National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) consistently ranks Cleveland in the top ten list of America's Worst Connected Cities. NDIA's 2018 report ranked Cleveland as sixth on the list noting that nearly 50 percent of households lack a fixed broadband connection.2

The 1Million Project Foundation will distribute devices and provide service to eligible students at the following CMSD high schools:

  • Cleveland Early College High School
  • Cleveland Metropolitan Schools John Adams High School
  • Cleveland School of Architecture and Design
  • Cleveland School of Science and Medicine
  • Collinwood New Tech
  • Digital Arts
  • Ginn Academy
  • Glenville
  • John F. Kennedy Eagle
  • John F. Kennedy Pact
  • John Marshall Civic & Business Leadership
  • John Marshall Information Technology
  • John Marshall School of Engineering
  • Lincoln West Global Studies
  • Lincoln West-Science & Health
  • New Tech East
  • Rhodes College and Career
  • Rhodes Environmental Studies

Each participating student will receive either a free smartphone, tablet, or hotspot device and 3GB of high-speed LTE data per month for up to four years while they are in high school. Unlimited data is available at 265 kbps speeds if usage exceeds 3GB in a month. Every device has a Free Children's Internet Protection Act (CIPA) compliant content filter to block adult content and malware. Students who receive a smartphone receive unlimited voice and text while on the Sprint network and may also use it as a hotspot.

In a survey of those who participated in the first year of the program, the vast majority of students (84%) said the 1Million Project made it easier for them to complete more of their homework in a comfortable, convenient, and safe place. Looking forward, 74% said they are more willing to work hard to graduate from high school. And, 68% said they are more likely to go to college. Administrators reported improved attitudes toward learnings, homework completion rates and school attendance among students.

Schools or districts who want to apply for the third year of the program, which begins with the 2019-2020 school year, can visit www.1millionproject.org to learn more. Applicants will receive a response by spring 2019.

Anyone looking to support the program can visit 1millionproject.org/donate to make a donation via credit card.3

About The 1Million Project Foundation:
The 1Million Project Foundation will help 1 million high school students who do not have reliable Internet access at home reach their full potential by giving them mobile devices and free high-speed Internet access. Today's learning environment requires 24/7 internet access in order to study, learn, explore and complete school work from home. Students that cannot connect when they leave school are at disadvantage, and their chances of staying on track in school are greatly limited. By working with school districts across America, the 1Million Project seeks to remove a significant hurdle in these students' lives by ensuring they have the same access to the internet as any other student so that they too have a fair shot at achieving their full potential. For more information, visit www.1MillionProject.org.  

About Sprint:
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of June 30, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 The Pew Research Center (http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2015/04/20/the-numbers-behind-the-broadband-homework-gap/)
2 National Digital Inclusion Worst Connected Cities Report(https://www.digitalinclusion.org/blog/2018/06/07/worst-connected-cities-2016/
3 Cash donations for the 1Million Project Foundation are tax-deductible charitable contributions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-1million-project-foundation-to-connect-1-500-cleveland-high-school-students-in-the-2018-2019-school-year-300732797.html

SOURCE Sprint


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPRINT CORP
05:31pSPRINT : The 1Million Project Foundation To Connect 1,500 Cleveland High School ..
PR
04:23pSPRINT : The 1Million Project Foundation To Connect More Than 600 Pittsburgh Hig..
PU
03:04pSPRINT : Corporation Schedules Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results Announcement
PR
12:44pSprint sells mobile advertising unit to InMobi
RE
05:59aSoftBank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation - executive
RE
05:49aSOFTBANK 'ANXIOUSLY' MONITORING SAUD : executive
RE
10/16SPRINT UPDATE : Hurricane Michael
PU
10/16SPRINT : Boost Mobile welcomes its first Coolpad device, available now online
PU
10/15SPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with bu..
PU
10/11SPRINT : Network is Most Improved and #1 in 123 Cities in Download Speeds
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/16Real Estate Q3 Earnings Preview 
10/12Top 7 5G Stocks To Play The 5G Boom Starting In 2019 
10/10High-Yielding Telecom Could Provide Double-Digit Returns 
10/09Wireless big four deny being the telecom in Super Micro hack story 
10/09BLOOMBERG : Verizon CEO looks to shake up top ranks in 5G push 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.