Sprint : U.S. Exclusive, HTC 5G Hub Delivers 5G Speed for Up to 20 Devices

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Only Sprint (NYSE: S) will offer the unique and powerful HTC 5G Hub in the U.S. beginning this spring. Unveiled today at MWC Barcelona, it enables smooth 4K video streaming for an amazing TV viewing experience, lower-latency, virtually buffer-free gaming, and 5G mobile hotspot connectivity for up to 20 users in a compact desktop box with a 5 inch display.

"The arrival of HTC 5G Hub this spring will be a significant milestone as we bring our customers a full portfolio of 5G integrated devices," said Michel Combes, Sprint CEO. "This Hub is like a 'Swiss Army Knife' with multiple tools that will quickly make it vital and versatile for connected homes and small businesses. It harnesses the speed of our upcoming 5G network to drive content sharing, gaming, entertainment and more."

Dynamic opportunities for the smart, yet simple HTC 5G Hub include:

As a home media center , HTC 5G Hub will harness Sprint's 5G speeds to stream 4K videos to a second screen and deliver crisp and clear content. It can also replace a Wi-Fi router and remove unnecessary cables with a simple plug-and-play setup. Intuitive voice command makes it easy to manage entertainment or play your favorite games on your home TV.

Pricing and availability details will be shared soon. Pre-register today at www.sprint.com/Sprint5G to be one of the first to learn more about HTC 5G Hub.

Sprint 5G Launching in May

Today at MWC Barcelona, Sprint announced that standards-based 5G is now on-air, with commercial service expected to launch starting in May. Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Kansas City are expected to be among the first cities to offer commercial 5G service; with Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington D.C. are also slated to launch in the first half of 2019. At launch, Sprint's highly mobile, on-the-go customers can expect mobile 5G coverage ranging from nearly 30 square miles covering Midtown and lower Manhattan, to approximately 230 square miles spanning the greater Dallas Fort Worth area, for a total initial 5G coverage footprint of more than 1,000 square miles across all nine cities.

5G promises ultra-reliable wireless connectivity and new levels of innovation and progress to connect people, places and the billions of things Sprint customers do. To follow Sprint's Next-Gen Network build-out and its road to 5G, visit http://newsroom.sprint.com/network/.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of Dec. 31, 2018, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

