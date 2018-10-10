Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sprint Corp    S

SPRINT CORP (S)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/10 08:27:37 pm
6.335 USD   -1.63%
08:22pSPRINT : Assisting Customers Impacted by Hurricane Michael
PR
07:33pSPRINT UPDATE : Hurricane Michael
PU
10/08VIDEO : Sprint and Nokia demonstrate 5G NR connection over Massive M..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sprint Update: Hurricane Michael

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 07:33pm CEST

Sprint Assisting Customers Impacted by Hurricane Michael

October 10, 2018 -- Sprint announced support today for customers impacted by Hurricane Michael and resulting flooding in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi. Sprint customers impacted by Hurricane Michael with usage between Oct. 10, 2018 and Oct. 14, 2018 will have call, text and data overage fees waived for the full billing period. Customers on Unlimited plans will continue to enjoy their unlimited data, call and text benefits.

Sprint is Prepared for Hurricane Michael

October 8, 2018 -- Sprint is monitoring the path of Hurricane Michael as it moves toward the U.S. and we're prepared to help keep our customers connected during and after the storm.

Some of the actions that are currently underway include:

  • Activating of our Incident Management, Network and Emergency Response Teams (ERT) to prepare for this potential event.
  • Finalizing our Incident Action Plans and conducting protective action measures for our employees, network facilities, operations centers, retail stores, and other facilities where necessary.
  • Conducting operational readiness checks for all power generation assets, including staging and fuel-topping both our fixed and portable equipment at cell sites, switching centers and network POPs which provide network services to our customers and other critical facilities.
  • Preparing COWS, COLTS, SatCOLTS and other mobile cellular infrastructure for potential deployment to areas where coverage may be needed.
  • Staging a number of satellite assets that can provide temporary cellular as well as internet (last mile) connectivity.
  • Preparing charging stations for deployment as necessary.

Also, the Sprint ERT has activated its 25/14 Customer Disaster Support Program, providing 25 handsets and/or hotspots to any state or local government agency impacted by Hurricane Michael or providing mutual assistance in the preparation or response to this event.

Finally, as a reminder, now is the time for anyone in the path of Hurricane Michael to start preparing for the storm's U.S. landfall. Here are some of Sprint's tips:

  • Make a disaster kit yet that includes flashlights, food and first aid kits. It's also handy to include portable charging devices, such as car adapters, wireless and battery chargers, and waterproof cases and backup batteries.
  • Program all of your emergency phone numbers into your mobile device. Good ones to include are police, fire and rescue, medical services, friends and family. And, as an extra precaution - write these numbers down on paper, seal it in a plastic bag, and keep it in a safe place in the event your device loses power.
  • Subscribe now to emergency and critical communications alerts from your local and state government agencies, and weather stations that cover forecasts for your area.
  • Have multiple ways to stay informed. Download storm apps from the Red Cross and FEMA which can provide helpful resources for local area outreach, such as shelter finders and emergency meeting location information.
  • Always remember to keep your wireless devices charged when possible as commercial power loss during and after a storm may happen. It's also a good idea to have additional batteries and car-chargers for back-up.
  • Use text messaging when possible due to high call volumes and possible network congestion in the local area.
  • Have a range of different-sized plastic, re-sealable bags on hand to store all of your technology items and make sure everything is charged in advance because flooding is unfortunately a concern with major weather events like hurricanes.
  • Stay informed before, during and after a major weather event by following @Sprint, @SprintCare, @SprintNews, @SprintsERT. Also, check back on our Hurricane Michael Newsroom page for regular updates. We will make it our priority to keep our customers up-to-date with alerts and information on our network.

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 17:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPRINT CORP
08:22pSPRINT : Assisting Customers Impacted by Hurricane Michael
PR
07:33pSPRINT UPDATE : Hurricane Michael
PU
10/08VIDEO : Sprint and Nokia demonstrate 5G NR connection over Massive MIMO
PU
10/05SPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with bu..
PU
10/03SPRINT : A Shutterbug's Dream Come True! Five Camera Smartphone, LG V40 ThinQ, C..
PR
10/02SPRINT : Boost Mobile expands its Samsung portfolio with the Samsung Galaxy A6 s..
PU
10/02SPRINT SECURE MOBILE VPN : Offering A New Take on Network Roaming and Applicatio..
PR
10/01SPRINT : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with bu..
PU
10/01SPRINT : The HP Spectre Folio on Sprint’s Network Built for Unlimited
PU
10/01SPRINT : Celebrates the Best of Soccer with Local Kansas Team, Soccer Nation
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:30aHigh-Yielding Telecom Could Provide Double-Digit Returns 
10/09Wireless big four deny being the telecom in Super Micro hack story 
10/09BLOOMBERG : Verizon CEO looks to shake up top ranks in 5G push 
10/09Sprint's iPhone Gamble - Brilliant Or Desperation? 
10/09Headwinds For Cypress Semiconductor 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 32 833 M
EBIT 2019 2 587 M
Net income 2019 -92,9 M
Debt 2019 35 047 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 376,61
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
Capitalization 26 201 M
Chart SPRINT CORP
Duration : Period :
Sprint Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRINT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,78 $
Spread / Average Target -10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Combes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raul Marcelo Claure Executive Chairman
Néstor Cano Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Mark Davies Chief Financial Officer
John C. B. Saw Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRINT CORP10.70%26 201
AT&T-13.84%243 277
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-1.07%205 345
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP16.05%104 203
NTT DOCOMO INC9.39%98 841
KDDI CORP4.67%66 571
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.