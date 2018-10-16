Sprint Update: Hurricane Michael

Sprint Extends Support for Customers Impacted by Hurricane Michael

October 16, 2018 - In response to the devastation left by Hurricane Michael, Sprint has extended the assistance it's providing to impacted customers. From Oct. 10, 2018 through Oct. 18, 2018 Sprint will waive call, text and data overage fees. Those customers who are already on Unlimited plans, they will continue to have their unlimited call, text and data benefits.

Sprint Assisting Customers Impacted by Hurricane Michael

October 10, 2018 -- Sprint announced support today for customers impacted by Hurricane Michael and resulting flooding in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi. Sprint customers impacted by Hurricane Michael with usage between Oct. 10, 2018 and Oct. 14, 2018 will have call, text and data overage fees waived for the full billing period. Customers on Unlimited plans will continue to enjoy their unlimited data, call and text benefits.

Sprint is Prepared for Hurricane Michael

October 8, 2018 -- Sprint is monitoring the path of Hurricane Michael as it moves toward the U.S. and we're prepared to help keep our customers connected during and after the storm.

Some of the actions that are currently underway include:

Activating of our Incident Management, Network and Emergency Response Teams (ERT) to prepare for this potential event.

Finalizing our Incident Action Plans and conducting protective action measures for our employees, network facilities, operations centers, retail stores, and other facilities where necessary.

Conducting operational readiness checks for all power generation assets, including staging and fuel-topping both our fixed and portable equipment at cell sites, switching centers and network POPs which provide network services to our customers and other critical facilities.

Preparing COWS, COLTS, SatCOLTS and other mobile cellular infrastructure for potential deployment to areas where coverage may be needed.

Staging a number of satellite assets that can provide temporary cellular as well as internet (last mile) connectivity.

Preparing charging stations for deployment as necessary.

Also, the Sprint ERT has activated its 25/14 Customer Disaster Support Program, providing 25 handsets and/or hotspots to any state or local government agency impacted by Hurricane Michael or providing mutual assistance in the preparation or response to this event.

Finally, as a reminder, now is the time for anyone in the path of Hurricane Michael to start preparing for the storm's U.S. landfall. Here are some of Sprint's tips: