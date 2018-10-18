Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sprint : Update on Network Restoration; Extends Credits to Florida Customers Impacted by Hurricane Michael

10/18/2018 | 12:21am CEST

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint continues to make significant progress in restoring service to our Florida customers and as a result the majority of Sprint customers in areas impacted by Hurricane Michael now have wireless service. Because of ongoing commercial power outages and delays in fiber backhaul restoration in some areas, some customers in the hardest hit areas by the hurricane are still experiencing disruptions in service. Network and Emergency Response teams have been on the ground throughout the region working aggressively, and doing everything possible to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

Sprint Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sprint Corp.)

In the meantime, to help our customers during this difficult time, Sprint will proactively credit monthly recurring charges for one month for all Sprint customers in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington counties. Each Sprint subscriber on the account will receive a credit in the amount of one monthly service plan charge, including tax. Sprint previously announced it will waive all overage fees to customers across the impacted region. Credits do not include equipment fees or other optional add-ons. Customers should continue to pay the amount indicated on their bill, but be assured that the credits will be applied in future cycles.

About Sprint:
Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of June 30, 2018 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com orwww.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprint-update-on-network-restoration-extends-credits-to-florida-customers-impacted-by-hurricane-michael-300733279.html

SOURCE Sprint


© PRNewswire 2018
