Sprint : Update on Network Restoration; Extends Credits to Florida Customers Impacted by Hurricane Michael

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint continues to make significant progress in restoring service to our Florida customers and as a result the majority of Sprint customers in areas impacted by Hurricane Michael now have wireless service. Because of ongoing commercial power outages and delays in fiber backhaul restoration in some areas, some customers in the hardest hit areas by the hurricane are still experiencing disruptions in service. Network and Emergency Response teams have been on the ground throughout the region working aggressively, and doing everything possible to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

In the meantime, to help our customers during this difficult time, Sprint will proactively credit monthly recurring charges for one month for all Sprint customers in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington counties. Each Sprint subscriber on the account will receive a credit in the amount of one monthly service plan charge, including tax. Sprint previously announced it will waive all overage fees to customers across the impacted region. Credits do not include equipment fees or other optional add-ons. Customers should continue to pay the amount indicated on their bill, but be assured that the credits will be applied in future cycles.

