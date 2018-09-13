Sprint : iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4 Coming to Sprint on Sept. 21

Sprint will offer Apple's latest products starting on September 21 including iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, the most advanced iPhones ever, as well as iPhone XR, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more people, and Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular), redesigned and re-engineered to help users stay connected, be more active and manage their health in powerful new ways. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max and Apple Watch Series 4 beginning on Friday, September 14 at 12:01 am PST at www.sprint.com, Sprint retail stores and 1-800-Sprint1. iPhone XR pre-order will begin on October 19.