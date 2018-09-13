Log in
Sprint : iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch Series 4 Coming to Sprint on Sept. 21

09/13/2018 | 01:43am CEST

Sprint will offer Apple's latest products starting on September 21 including iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, the most advanced iPhones ever, as well as iPhone XR, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more people, and Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular), redesigned and re-engineered to help users stay connected, be more active and manage their health in powerful new ways. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max and Apple Watch Series 4 beginning on Friday, September 14 at 12:01 am PST at www.sprint.com, Sprint retail stores and 1-800-Sprint1. iPhone XR pre-order will begin on October 19.

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 23:42:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 32 762 M
EBIT 2019 2 577 M
Net income 2019 -101 M
Debt 2019 34 874 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 265,50
EV / Sales 2019 1,82x
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Capitalization 24 736 M
Chart SPRINT CORP
Duration : Period :
Sprint Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRINT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 5,75 $
Spread / Average Target -5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Combes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raul Marcelo Claure Executive Chairman
Néstor Cano Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Mark Davies Chief Financial Officer
John C. B. Saw Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRINT CORP3.23%24 736
AT&T-15.97%237 250
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-4.16%198 191
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP13.83%100 177
NTT DOCOMO INC8.44%97 898
KDDI CORP5.71%67 489
