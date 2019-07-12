Sprint : is on alert and preparing for Tropical Storm Barry

UPDATE: July 12, 2019
Sprint announced assistance today for customers who may be impacted by Tropical Storm Barry. Effective July 12 through July 16, Sprint will waive talk, text and data overage fees for Sprint customers with the following zip codes:
70036, 7003, 70038, 70040, 70041
70050, 70067, 70081, 70082, 70083
70091, 70093, 70301, 70302, 70310
70340, 70342, 70343, 70344, 70345
70352, 70353, 70354, 70355, 70356
70357, 70358, 70359, 70360, 70361
70363, 70364, 70371, 70373, 70374
70375, 70377, 70380, 70381, 70392
70394, 70395, 70397, 70510, 70511
70513, 70514, 70522, 70523, 70525
70526, 70527, 70528, 70531, 70533
70534, 70537, 70538, 70540, 70542
70543, 70544, 70548, 70552, 70555
70556, 70559, 70560, 70562, 70563
70569, 70575, 70578, 70631, 70632
70643, 70645
Customers on Unlimited plans will continue to enjoy their unlimited data, call and text benefits.
Sprint's retail locations will serve as charging stations for anyone in the area. Please check the Sprint store locator tool to confirm that the store nearest you is currently open.
July 11, 2019
Sprint is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Barry, which is currently set to make landfall between central Louisiana and the upper Texas coast early this weekend, and has the potential to reach hurricane strength. Our emergency response, disaster recovery and network teams have already begun storm preparation activities in advance of the potential storm threat.
Some of the precautions already taken to help strengthen the network in potentially impacted areas, as well as keep customers wirelessly connected, include:
-
Prepping portable generators
-
Running and topping off fixed generators at pop/switch locations
-
Bringing in more equipment, field technicians and resources into the area
-
Ensuring additional fueling resources are on alert and ready to take action
Additionally, Sprint Emergency Response Team (ERT) is ready to rapidly deploy temporary cellular and broadband (internet access) solutions through mobile satellite infrastructure. Whether for remote operations or for restoring connectivity, businesses, and public safety organizations requiring temporary equipment and/or network support can contact Sprint's ERT Dedicated Support Line at 888-639-0020.
Finally, Sprint encourages its customers to ensure they have a plan of action before severe weather hits. We recommend wireless users take the following steps to help prepare before, during and after Tropical Storm Barry:
-
Write down important telephone numbers such as medical services, insurance company and friends and family on paper, seal it in a plastic bag, and keep it in a safe place in the event your device loses power.
-
Keep mobile devices and batteries fully charged in case of commercial power loss.
-
When not in use, conserve your device's battery by powering off.
-
During a major weather event, use text messaging when possible due to high call volumes and possible network congestion in the local area.
-
Take care when removing debris for safety reasons and so as to not cut power or fiber cables - disrupting and/or delaying restoration activities.
Stay informed before, during and after a major storm by following @Sprint, @SprintCare and @SprintNews on Twitter. Also, visit the Sprint Newsroom or Community Page for regular updates. Sprint will keep its customers up-to-date with alerts and information on the network.