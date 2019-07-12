Sprint : is on alert and preparing for Tropical Storm Barry

UPDATE: July 12, 2019

Sprint announced assistance today for customers who may be impacted by Tropical Storm Barry. Effective July 12 through July 16, Sprint will waive talk, text and data overage fees for Sprint customers with the following zip codes:

70036, 7003, 70038, 70040, 70041

70050, 70067, 70081, 70082, 70083

70091, 70093, 70301, 70302, 70310

70340, 70342, 70343, 70344, 70345

70352, 70353, 70354, 70355, 70356

70357, 70358, 70359, 70360, 70361

70363, 70364, 70371, 70373, 70374

70375, 70377, 70380, 70381, 70392

70394, 70395, 70397, 70510, 70511

70513, 70514, 70522, 70523, 70525

70526, 70527, 70528, 70531, 70533

70534, 70537, 70538, 70540, 70542

70543, 70544, 70548, 70552, 70555

70556, 70559, 70560, 70562, 70563

70569, 70575, 70578, 70631, 70632

70643, 70645

Customers on Unlimited plans will continue to enjoy their unlimited data, call and text benefits.

Sprint's retail locations will serve as charging stations for anyone in the area. Please check the Sprint store locator tool to confirm that the store nearest you is currently open.

July 11, 2019

Sprint is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Barry, which is currently set to make landfall between central Louisiana and the upper Texas coast early this weekend, and has the potential to reach hurricane strength. Our emergency response, disaster recovery and network teams have already begun storm preparation activities in advance of the potential storm threat.

Some of the precautions already taken to help strengthen the network in potentially impacted areas, as well as keep customers wirelessly connected, include:

Prepping portable generators

Running and topping off fixed generators at pop/switch locations

Bringing in more equipment, field technicians and resources into the area

Ensuring additional fueling resources are on alert and ready to take action

Additionally, Sprint Emergency Response Team (ERT) is ready to rapidly deploy temporary cellular and broadband (internet access) solutions through mobile satellite infrastructure. Whether for remote operations or for restoring connectivity, businesses, and public safety organizations requiring temporary equipment and/or network support can contact Sprint's ERT Dedicated Support Line at 888-639-0020.

Finally, Sprint encourages its customers to ensure they have a plan of action before severe weather hits. We recommend wireless users take the following steps to help prepare before, during and after Tropical Storm Barry:

Write down important telephone numbers such as medical services, insurance company and friends and family on paper, seal it in a plastic bag, and keep it in a safe place in the event your device loses power.

Keep mobile devices and batteries fully charged in case of commercial power loss.

When not in use, conserve your device's battery by powering off.

During a major weather event, use text messaging when possible due to high call volumes and possible network congestion in the local area.

Take care when removing debris for safety reasons and so as to not cut power or fiber cables - disrupting and/or delaying restoration activities.