Sprint : joins sbe in global collaboration - latest addition to sbe's ever-growing portfolio of global affiliations

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- sbe , a leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning global hospitality brands, is proud to announce its global communications collaboration with Sprint Corporation. Working with Sprint will bring the best telecommunication services and technologies possible to guests, and more importantly, bring a consistent experience across all sbe properties from its hotels to residences, lounges and restaurants.

Sprint and sbe will collaborate to provide their respective customers with exclusive offers. Sprint customers will be given access to exclusive benefits at sbe properties, including the fourth night free and complimentary upgrades at participating hotels, available through the MySprint Rewards program1.

Sam Nazarian, Founder & CEO of sbe: "I am very proud, humbled and excited to partner with my good friend Executive Chairman of Sprint Corporation, Marcelo Claure. This global collaboration with Sprint is reinforcing our progression to work with the most innovative global platforms in the market and to provide the most forward-thinking and disruptive technologies to our properties' owners, and more importantly our guests."

Jan Geldmacher, President of Sprint Business: "sbe operates some of the most on-trend and popular hospitality properties in the world – and we're proud to be taking part in elevating the guest experience with the most exciting, next generation communication and entertainment-enabling technologies. This is a win for both of our customer bases: many sbe guests will begin to experience the industry standard in mobile network reliability, performance, advanced features that make life easier and the hottest devices – while Sprint customers will enjoy exclusive sbe hotel benefits."

As an innovative leader in hospitality, sbe has curated an extensive and attractive program to bring guests a wide range of unique experiences and services. Sprint's relationship showcases the continued interest in the growth of the sbe brand globally. Other exciting sbe partnerships include Chase Sapphire, Maria Sharapova's Sugarpova confectionery line, Lincoln Motor Company, Danone with its brand Evian and LG.

In other news, sbe recently debuted the first SLS Hotel & Residence property in Dubai and announced the opening of Temple Detroit as a part of sbe's exciting new collection of iconic properties, The House of Originals. The House of Originals is an integral part of sbe's global expansion plan to open 100 hotels globally and 300 restaurants and entertainment venues by the year 2022. This important partnership with Sprint will be key in streamlining communications through all sbe properties around the globe while ensuring the best in guest services and emerging technologies.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 29 hotels and over 180 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2019. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of March 31, 2019 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability, and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

