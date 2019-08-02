Log in
Sprint Corp    S

SPRINT CORP

(S)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/01 04:02:14 pm
7.18 USD   -2.05%
08:28aSprint loses fewer-than-expected phone subscribers, shares rise
RE
08:15aSPRINT : Reports Fiscal Year 2019 First Quarter Results
PU
08:15aSPRINT : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
News 
News

Sprint loses fewer-than-expected phone subscribers, shares rise

08/02/2019 | 08:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a Sprint store in New York

(Reuters) - Sprint Corp on Friday reported fewer-than-expected losses in quarterly net phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, as the U.S. wireless carrier's cheaper plans helped it retain customers amid its pending merger with larger rival T-Mobile US.

The company said it lost a net 128,000 phone subscribers during the first quarter. Analysts were expecting a net loss of 150,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

This helped the company post a smaller-than-expected loss and beat Wall Street estimates for revenue, sending its shares up 2.4% in trading before the bell.

"... the business still faces several structural headwinds and I remain convinced the merger with T-Mobile is the best outcome for our customers, employees, industry and all stakeholders," Sprint Chief Executive Officer Michel Combes said.

Sprint and T-Mobile, the No. 4 and No. 3 U.S. wireless carriers respectively, behind AT&T and Verizon Communications are in the process of merging with each other.

Sprint's earnings announcement comes about a week after the U.S. Justice Department approved its $26 billion merger with T-Mobile.

As part of that approval, T-Mobile agreed to divest Sprint's prepaid businesses including Boost Mobile and other assets to Dish Network Corp to build out a viable fourth carrier in a couple of years.

Sprint reported a net loss attributable to the company of $111 million, or 3 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net income of $176 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 4 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Total net operating revenue rose to $8.14 billion from $8.13 billion, above estimates of $8.06 billion.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 0.21% 34.12 Delayed Quote.19.55%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION -2.69% 32.95 Delayed Quote.31.96%
SPRINT CORP -2.05% 7.18 Delayed Quote.23.37%
T-MOBILE US -0.53% 79.31 Delayed Quote.24.68%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -0.02% 55.26 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
