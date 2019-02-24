Sprint :'s First 5G Smartphone, LG V50 ThinQ 5G, Launches this Spring

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. and BARCELONA, Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint (NYSE: S) joined LG at MWC Barcelona to share the name and feature highlights for its first 5G smartphone, LG V50 ThinQ 5G. With this device, Sprint customers will be among the first in the world to experience the incredible speed, reliability and mobility of 5G when it launches this spring.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G is designed to connect, stream, browse, play, share and experience more – without limits. Video streamers will get crystal-clear pictures, smooth flowing action and even great sound from this phone's incredible speaker system. Gamers will enjoy all the rich graphics and fast-moving fun of their favorite games without delays, whether they're playing in the living room or at the bus stop. When live-streaming events and conversations, you'll feel as if you've just opened a window to another place.

"After a year of close collaboration with aggressive timelines, I am incredibly proud to reach this milestone together with LG," said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. "This device was designed to deliver a revolutionary 5G experience and I couldn't be more excited about the possibilities it will unleash. I cannot wait for the first customers to experience this groundbreaking 5G device paired with the strength of our mobile 5G network."

LG V50 ThinQ 5G features include:

Go Full Throttle with 5G: Powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor and capable of channeling the speed of Sprint 5G to bring faster uploads and downloads than before, a consistent connection and lower latency with virtually buffer-less streaming, which is ideal for videos, music and gaming.

Powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor and capable of channeling the speed of Sprint 5G to bring faster uploads and downloads than before, a consistent connection and lower latency with virtually buffer-less streaming, which is ideal for videos, music and gaming. Rich Content and Portraits : Share photos faster than before when you combine five cameras with the speed of Sprint 5G. With three rear cameras and two on the front, LG V50 ThinQ 5G ensures your treasured moments will look just as you want to remember them. Wide angle and portrait mode are just a few of the professional touches that bring your photos to life.

: Share photos faster than before when you combine five cameras with the speed of Sprint 5G. With three rear cameras and two on the front, LG V50 ThinQ 5G ensures your treasured moments will look just as you want to remember them. Wide angle and portrait mode are just a few of the professional touches that bring your photos to life. Immersive Picture and Audio : Get superior picture quality and powerful full-range sound to bring your music, movies and games to life with the stereo Boombox Speaker, 6.4-inch OLED screen and Hi-Fi Quad DAC and DTS: X 3D Surround.

: Get superior picture quality and powerful full-range sound to bring your music, movies and games to life with the stereo Boombox Speaker, 6.4-inch OLED screen and Hi-Fi Quad DAC and DTS: X 3D Surround. Designed to Deliver : Sleek, stylish and lightweight while equipped to deliver the 5G promise, LG V50 ThinQ 5G boasts a huge 4,000mAh battery with a cooling system all within a slim 8.3mm profile.

Pricing and availability details will be shared soon. Pre-register today at www.sprint.com/5G to be one of the first to learn more about LG V50 ThinQ 5G.

Delivering 5G Innovation

Sprint is executing its award-winning 5G strategy with 2.5 GHz spectrum and Massive MIMO technology to launch its blazing-fast service in nine top cities in the first half of 2019: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

Sprint customers will experience the shift from 4G to 5G with full-length HD movie downloads in little to no time at all. Graphic-heavy videos and high-speed games will play better than before virtually without delays, hiccups or lag-time. To follow Sprint's Next-Gen Network build-out and its road to 5G, visit http://newsroom.sprint.com/network/.

LG G8 ThinQ Delivers Futuristic Touchless Technology

Sprint also confirmed plans to bring LG G8 ThinQ to Sprint's LTE-Advance device lineup. LG G8 ThinQ brings a new way to interact with the world using intuitive touchless control that lets you perform a host of common tasks hands-free with just a wave. State-of-the-art security technology protects your phone with three forms of advanced ID, featuring Hand ID vein recognition technology. And an immersive entertainment experience awaits, with a large OLED display and unprecedented entertainment experience from a screen that's also the speaker.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.6 million connections as of June 30, 2018, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

