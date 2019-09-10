Log in
Sprint : to Carry iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 - Preorder Begins Sept. 13

09/10/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint will offer the latest products from Apple, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone that delivers advanced performance, as well as the new dual-camera iPhone 11. Sprint will also offer Apple Watch Series 5 with Always-On Retina display, and the new seventh-generation iPad. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max beginning on Friday, Sept. 13 at 5:00 AM PDT/8:00 AM ET at www.sprint.com/iphone and order Apple Watch Series 5 and the new iPad soon at www.sprint.com/ipad and www.sprint.com/applewatch.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sprint-to-carry-iphone-11-pro-iphone-11-pro-max-and-iphone-11--preorder-begins-sept-13-300915590.html

SOURCE Sprint

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 21:36:01 UTC
