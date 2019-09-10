Sprint : to Carry iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 - Preorder Begins Sept. 13

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprint will offer the latest products from Apple, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone that delivers advanced performance, as well as the new dual-camera iPhone 11. Sprint will also offer Apple Watch Series 5 with Always-On Retina display, and the new seventh-generation iPad. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max beginning on Friday, Sept. 13 at 5:00 AM PDT/8:00 AM ET at www.sprint.com/iphone and order Apple Watch Series 5 and the new iPad soon at www.sprint.com/ipad and www.sprint.com/applewatch.

