Sprint : Accessibility Response to COVID-19

03/25/2020

To our valued Sprint Accessibility customers,

These are unprecedented times and we are all learning to manage through the rapidly changing global situation together. Sprint is doing everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19. Our priority is keeping our customers, employees and communities safe.

At a time when social distancing plays a critical role in slowing the spread of COVID-19, communication is now more important than ever. Sprint Accessibility services that include Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS), CapTel (captioned telephone), and IP Relay enable people with hearing loss or speech disability to communicate over the phone by means of a Communication Assistant - 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

As we continue to adapt our business in response to COVID-19, we want to share an update on our ongoing actions that will help ensure the continued operations of Sprint's essential Accessibility services.

Sprint 711 and IP Relay Service:

  • Wait times for Sprint Accessibility services may increase during periods of high call volumes. Thank you for your patience while we connect you to an available Sprint Communication Assistant.

Sprint CapTel Service:

  • Wait times for Sprint CapTel services may increase during periods of high call volumes. Thank you for your patience while we connect you to an available Sprint CapTel Operator.
  • So you can stay safe, we're making it easy to order online and get the services you need without the need for in-home installation. The CapTel phone features simple set-up and Customer Service Representatives are available to answer any questions you may have.

Call Center Status:

  • Business Continuity protocols for disaster-related scenarios have been activated in all call centers in response to the COVID-19 national emergency.
  • Call centers will be open on weekends and will work additional hours to address the increase in average talk time. Select call centers are offering unlimited overtime to their employees. We are further investigating extended call center operating hours.
  • As of March 24, there are no current call center closures; however, adverse impacts to staffing levels are expected due to COVID-19.

Sprint is complying with all CDC recommendations and Department of Homeland Security guidelines, as well as other appropriate global oversight entities, to ensure employee health and safety. When needed, we will evaluate call center operations to minimize impact.

Please check back here for service-related updates, as they become available.

Thank you,
Mike Ellis
Global Vice President, Sprint Accessibility

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 18:32:08 UTC
