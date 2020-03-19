Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sprint Corporation    S

SPRINT CORPORATION

(S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/19 12:57:28 pm
7.985 USD   +6.32%
12:28pSPRINT : Boost Mobile's Response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
11:33aHating Your Home Wi-Fi Network? Let's Fix It.
DJ
03/16White House Postpones April 1 5G Summit
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sprint : Boost Mobile's Response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 12:28pm EDT

As more and more people across the country are being impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19),we want our customers, employees and communities to know that during this very difficult time, Boost Mobile is putting in place the following measures to help customers impacted by this unprecedented event. The health and safety of our customers and retail employees is our No. 1 priority. We also know you are relying on your Boost Mobile service to stay connected to friends and family. If you need support with your account due to unexpected financial impacts, please contact us.

Additionally we are ensuring you have everything you need:

Starting today, March 18:

  • Customers will automatically receive complimentary international calling rates from the U.S. to countries defined by the CDC as Level 3 through April 30, 2020.
  • Waiving reconnection fees for customers through April 30, 2020.

Starting March 20:

  • Customers currently on an unlimited data plan with Boost Mobile, will automatically receive an additional 20 Gigs of mobile hotspot on their plans at no extra cost through April 30, 2020. No need to call care or update your account through boostmobile.com.
  • Customers currently on a tiered plan with Boost Mobile, will automatically receive an additional 20 Gigs of data on their plans at no extra cost through April 30, 2020. No need to call care or update your account through boostmobile.com. If you need additional mobile hotspot check out our rate plans that include mobile hotspot.
  • For more information about these changes, please visit boostmobile.com
  • Customers who prefer to, can easily take advantage of Boost Mobile's various self-service and digital options to get the help they need through the My Boost App and My Account on boostmobile.com

Update for our Puerto Rico Customers:

The health and safety of our customers and retail employees is our No. 1 priority. While all Boost Mobile retail stores in Puerto Rico are temporarily closed during the coronavirus crisis, we know you are relying on your Boost Mobile service to stay connected to friends and family. If you need support with your account due to unexpected financial impacts, please contact us.

Disclaimer

Sprint Corporation published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 16:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SPRINT CORPORATION
12:28pSPRINT : Boost Mobile's Response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
11:33aHating Your Home Wi-Fi Network? Let's Fix It.
DJ
03/16White House Postpones April 1 5G Summit
DJ
03/16SPRINT : An Open Letter to Participating 1Million Project School Districts
PU
03/10SPRINT : Recognized As A Visionary In Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant For Managed Io..
PR
03/09SPRINT : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Altimmune, Chesapeake E..
PR
03/05British contractor Kier's cost-cuts help trim first-half losses
RE
03/03SoftBank CEO tells U.S. investors he'll be more careful
RE
03/02WeWork names Kimberly Ross as CFO
RE
02/28T-Mobile Vows to Fight FCC Fines for Location Sharing -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 993 M
EBIT 2020 1 199 M
Net income 2020 -721 M
Debt 2020 36 020 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -42,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -35,8x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
EV / Sales2021 2,17x
Capitalization 30 877 M
Chart SPRINT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sprint Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPRINT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7,89  $
Last Close Price 7,51  $
Spread / Highest target 74,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michel Combes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raul Marcelo Claure Executive Chairman
Néstor Cano Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Mark Davies Chief Financial Officer
John C. B. Saw Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPRINT CORPORATION51.82%30 877
AT&T INC.-15.94%234 625
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-3.75%128 630
NTT DOCOMO, INC.3.50%90 635
T-MOBILE US-5.23%63 687
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-7.84%62 099
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group