Sprint : Boost Mobile's Response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As more and more people across the country are being impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19),we want our customers, employees and communities to know that during this very difficult time, Boost Mobile is putting in place the following measures to help customers impacted by this unprecedented event. The health and safety of our customers and retail employees is our No. 1 priority. We also know you are relying on your Boost Mobile service to stay connected to friends and family. If you need support with your account due to unexpected financial impacts, please contact us.

Additionally we are ensuring you have everything you need:

Starting today, March 18:

Customers will automatically receive complimentary international calling rates from the U.S. to countries defined by the CDC as Level 3 through April 30, 2020.

Waiving reconnection fees for customers through April 30, 2020.

Starting March 20:

Customers currently on an unlimited data plan with Boost Mobile, will automatically receive an additional 20 Gigs of mobile hotspot on their plans at no extra cost through April 30, 2020. No need to call care or update your account through boostmobile.com.

Customers currently on a tiered plan with Boost Mobile, will automatically receive an additional 20 Gigs of data on their plans at no extra cost through April 30, 2020. No need to call care or update your account through boostmobile.com. If you need additional mobile hotspot check out our rate plans that include mobile hotspot.

For more information about these changes, please visit boostmobile.com

Customers who prefer to, can easily take advantage of Boost Mobile's various self-service and digital options to get the help they need through the My Boost App and My Account on boostmobile.com

Update for our Puerto Rico Customers:

The health and safety of our customers and retail employees is our No. 1 priority. While all Boost Mobile retail stores in Puerto Rico are temporarily closed during the coronavirus crisis, we know you are relying on your Boost Mobile service to stay connected to friends and family. If you need support with your account due to unexpected financial impacts, please contact us.