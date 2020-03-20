Sprint : Business Wireline Response to COVID-19

To our valued Sprint Wireline customers,

These are unprecedented times and we are all learning to manage through the rapidly changing global situation together. Please know the health and safety of your employees, as well as our own, is our top concern. As we continue to adapt our respective businesses in response to COVID-19, we want to share an update on our ongoing actions that will ensure the continued operations of Sprint's essential Wireline services.

First, our network continues to perform within all SLAs, and we have experienced no performance degradation. We have ample capacity to absorb additional traffic and do not expect any performance impacts. As always, you can see our global backbone performance in real-time at http://www.sprint.net/performance where we remain committed to share network performance openly.

Our field-based implementation teams remain fully staffed and fully prepared to execute all network moves, adds, and changes. We have successfully processed many network and other service upgrades in the last few weeks and remain prepared to continue that effort. We have inventory to meet growing network bandwidth needs, SIP Trunking increases, etc. and are committed to your business.

Sprint is complying with all CDC recommendations and Department of Homeland Security guidelines, as well as other appropriate global oversight entities, to ensure both employee and customer health and safety. When needed, we are coordinating with the local staff of vendors and/or customers like you to minimize the number of individuals performing site visits. We are also reviewing all planned maintenance and postponing non-critical activities where appropriate.

Our ongoing business continuity drills mean our operating teams, including our critical Managed Services teams, can work from home and they are currently doing so. Due to the general business downturn, including less public construction - which means fewer fiber cuts, we are seeing fewer network-related trouble tickets than usual. Fewer troubles, ample capacity, and fully staffed teams mean you can continue to rely on the Sprint Wireline network.

Our teams continue to host daily COVID-19 War Room meetings and remain committed to timely communication of any impacts. Please be sure to contact your Sprint Representative with any questions or concerns; our goal is to continue providing the highest level of service you have come to know from Sprint.