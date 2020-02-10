Sprint : Judge Expected to Favor the Merger of Sprint and T-Mobile -- 2nd Update

By Cara Lombardo and Drew FitzGerald

A federal judge is expected to approve T-Mobile US Inc.'s merger with Sprint Corp., according to people familiar with the matter, clearing the way for the two wireless rivals to combine and overcoming a state antitrust challenge.

The decision, which these people said is expected to be made public Tuesday, would hand the carriers a victory over a group of state attorneys general who argued the merger could result in higher cellphone bills for customers.

The parties have been notified of the imminent ruling, the people said. It is unclear whether the ruling could require the parties to make additional concessions beyond what they already agreed to offer the federal government.

A decision by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, after a December trial, would clear the way for a merger of the No. 3 and No. 4 wireless carriers by subscribers. The companies agreed to merge nearly two years ago in an all-stock deal worth $26 billion. They secured approval from federal antitrust and telecommunications officials last year after T-Mobile and Sprint made concessions.

The new T-Mobile will have more than 90 million U.S. customers and aims to nab more subscribers from AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. The three companies will dominate the U.S. wireless market, though they must also compete with more newcomers, including cable companies that resell service from large carriers.

Concerns about the antitrust fight had weighed on Sprint's share price in recent months, pushing it to a deep discount to T-Mobile's all-stock offer.

Shares of Sprint surged more than 50% in after-hours trading Monday to $7.49 after The Wall Street Journal reported on the decision. T-Mobile shares added 8%.

Legal experts said the states' go-it-alone lawsuit was virtually unprecedented in challenging a large national merger and rejecting a settlement forged by the federal officials who blessed the deal.

States often review potentially problematic mergers in conjunction with federal antitrust enforcers, but they usually play a secondary role.

The coalition of state attorneys general, which were led by New York and California, could appeal the decision.

The group had sued on allegations that the current crop of enforcers at the Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission had failed consumers by approving the merger after T-Mobile and Sprint made concessions.

With Judge Marrero's expected approval, T-Mobile and Sprint can now begin combining their airwaves, network infrastructure, stores and workforces. As part of a merger approval settlement with the Justice Department, the companies plan to sell some of Sprint's prepaid accounts to an upstart network run by wireless newcomer Dish Network Corp. and help it build a carrier from scratch.

T-Mobile has promised that customers of the combined company will have the same or better rate plans for three years after the deal.

Late last year, T-Mobile vowed to offer a monthly data plan that starts at $15 for 2 gigabytes of data. That is one of the lowest entry-level prices from a major carrier.

The company also plans to give free wireless service to first responders as well as free in-home internet to some low-income and rural households with children. It has promised to cover 97% of the U.S. population with faster 5G service in three years.

Most of Sprint's customers will switch over to T-Mobile, and some with older phones may have to buy new devices that are compatible with their new network.

T-Mobile executives have said the transition will be smooth, touting their experience handling a past combination with wireless provider MetroPCS.

Sprint has struggled in recent years to hold on to customers, while T-Mobile has been adding new users nearly every quarter. During the trial, Sprint's chief executive testified that his company offers "an inferior product" that puts it in a "vicious cycle" of customer losses and dwindling resources.

The states challenged the companies' direst predictions during the trial, drawing parallels between T-Mobile's weak footing in 2011 -- after government opposition forced it to scuttle a planned tie-up with AT&T -- and Sprint's current predicament.

Both companies have pushed lower prices and unlimited data plans to woo customers from Verizon and AT&T. Wireless prices have ticked downward in recent months but remained relatively stable since late 2018. What consumers might pay for cellphones and wireless service as a result of the deal was at the heart of the two-week trial.

T-Mobile's legal team said in court the combined company would build a more efficient network that would allow it to slash prices and better challenge rivals. The states' legal team argued that despite T-Mobile's near-term promises not to raise rates, the deal could still hurt consumer pocketbooks over time, including through higher prices for devices.

Sprint, which is controlled by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., ended 2019 with about 42 million connections, excluding wholesale lines resold under other companies' brands. T-Mobile, which is controlled by Deutsche Telekom AG, ended the year with about 68 million such customers. The new Dish network would start with about 9 million customers, mostly from Sprint's Boost Mobile brand.

Sarah Krouse and Brent Kendall contributed to this article.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com and Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com