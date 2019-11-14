Log in
Sprint : Says to Source 100% Renewable Electricity Across Entire Operations by 2025

0
11/14/2019 | 10:13am EST

By Michael Dabaie

Sprint Corp. (S) said it is committing to source 100% renewable electricity across its entire operations--including all retail stores, offices, call centers, and network sites--by 2025.

Sprint said it also re-committed to reuse or recycle 100% of electronic waste directly generated from business operations, and divert 50% of operational waste from landfills by 2025.

The company said it has current investments in renewable and alternative energy, including two 12-year virtual power purchase agreements. Sprint said it would continue to evaluate alternative energy investments and direct clean energy purchasing, including conversion of electric accounts in parts of Virginia from local utility to solar power later this year.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

