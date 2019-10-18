Sprint : Updates from MWC Los Angeles 2019

Sprint at MWC Los Angeles 2019

MWC Los Angeles 2019 is one of the newest and fastest growing industry gatherings, and Sprint again will be among the companies exhibiting and sharing exciting news Oct. 22-24 about 5G, network technology and IoT.

Sprint executives will be speaking, including Michel Combes, CEO; John Saw, chief technology officer; Ivo Rook, senior vice president-IoT; Ron Marquardt, vice president-Technology Development; and Bryan Fries, vice president-5G Strategy.

· On Tuesday, Oct. 22, Marquardt kicks things off at 7:30 a.m. PT on a FierceWireless breakfast panel covering 'The Road to 5G: Exploring the Business Models.' At the same time, Fries will keynote and participate on a panel at Light Reading's '5G Network & Service Strategies ' breakfast workshop. Later that afternoon (3:45 p.m. PT) Rook will share his expertise on the 'The Promise of IoT Connectivity' panel.

· Wednesday morning, Oct. 23, finds Combes speaking during the morning's keynote session from 9:00 -10:35 a.m. PT. Combes will address 5G, the AI business model, and unlocking business opportunities for Sprint within the SoftBank ecosystem. An hour later, Saw will do a fireside chat as part of the 'CTOs Talk 5G' keynote. The Combes keynote can be seen via live stream at mobileworldlive.com. At 4 p.m. PT Fries is scheduled to participate in the panel '5G: A Gaming Changer' - a discussion about disruptive innovation. Visit Sprint at MWC19 Los Angeles Entering LACC South Hall (Stand 1702), find exciting demos showcasing Sprint's True Mobile 5G coverage in parts of nine metropolitan areas and available 5G devices, Curiosity IoT, Massive MIMO, and small cell technology, robotics and more.

· Sprint and Nokia will demonstrate a throughput rate of more than 2 Gbps using split-mode Massive MIMO technology, along with a fun VR soccer demo focused on latency.

· Learn more about Sprint's True Mobile 5G footprint across parts of nine U.S. cities.

· Check out Standalone NR running on 2.5 GHz streaming video to a Qualcomm MTP at the Ericsson booth (S.1724).

· An interactive Augmented Reality experience lets visitors explore the multitude of scenarios in ways the Sprint network and Curiosity IoT and other Sprint products can help people, businesses and organizations.

· Visitors are invited to 'Pique Your Curiosity' as they learn about ways that Sprint Curiosity IoT and Ericsson are applying our networks and technology to drive meaningful outcomes today, actively shaping the world of tomorrow - fueled by 5G, IoT, and artificial intelligence. The demos are available at both the Sprint and Ericsson exhibits.

· Interact with a CloudMinds XR-1 robot and learn about future low-latency command and control with 5G.

Sprint plans to make several announcements during the event, so bookmark this page and check back for updates throughout the week and follow us on Twitter @SprintNews.