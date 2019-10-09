Sprint : Updates to California Power Shut Offs

As California electric utility companies implement commercial power shut offs in an effort to help prevent wildfires, Sprint continues to coordinate closely with these local power companies and local governments to try to minimize wireless network interruptions in impacted areas.

The power shut offs may impact cell sites in the area. Some of Sprint's cell sites may have permanent generator power available. For others, the company is actively deploying portable generators as much and as quickly as possible.

Sprint is committed to providing customers reliable service and helping to ensure its public safety customers have the tools they need to timely and effectively respond to emergencies.

As a reminder, the tips and mobile tools below will help Sprint customers prepare to stay connected and informed during any network interruptions: