Sprint : Updates to California Power Shut Offs

As California electric utility companies implement commercial power shut offs in an effort to help prevent wildfires, Sprint continues to coordinate closely with these local power companies and local governments to try to minimize wireless network interruptions in impacted areas.
The power shut offs may impact cell sites in the area. Some of Sprint's cell sites may have permanent generator power available. For others, the company is actively deploying portable generators as much and as quickly as possible.
Sprint is committed to providing customers reliable service and helping to ensure its public safety customers have the tools they need to timely and effectively respond to emergencies.
As a reminder, the tips and mobile tools below will help Sprint customers prepare to stay connected and informed during any network interruptions:
-
Make a disaster kit yet that includes flashlights, food and first aid kits. It's also handy to include portable charging devices, such as car adapters, and wireless and battery chargers.
-
Program all of your emergency phone numbers into your mobile device. Good ones to include are police, fire and rescue, medical services, friends and family. And, as an extra precaution - write these numbers down on paper, seal it in a plastic bag, and keep it in a safe place in the event your device loses power.
-
Subscribe now to emergency and critical communications alerts from your local and state government agencies, and weather stations that cover forecasts for your area.
-
Have multiple ways to stay informed. Download apps from the Red Cross and FEMA which can provide helpful resources for local area outreach, such as shelter finders and emergency meeting location information.
-
Always remember to keep your wireless devices charged when possible. It's also a good idea to have additional batteries and car-chargers for back-up.
-
Use text messaging when possible due to high call volumes and possible network congestion in the local area.
-
Stay informed before, during and after a major weather event by following @Sprint, @SprintCare, @SprintNews, @SprintsERT. Also, check back on our Newsroom for regular updates. We will make it our priority to keep our customers up-to-date with alerts and information on our network.
