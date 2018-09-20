Spriza Media Inc : FanLogic Interactive Inc. Launches First User to Its FanLogic.email Platform

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2018 / FanLogic Interactive Inc. (TSX-V: FLGC; OTCQB: FNNGF; FSE: 0BJN) ("FanLogic") is pleased to announce FIGHT.TV as the first launch, powered by the FanLogic.email platform with yourname@FIGHT.TV. Further, FanLogic anticipates the FanLogic.email website to be fully functional during September and is working with other companies identified as potential clients.

The FanLogic.email product

FanLogic.email enables sports teams, clubs and universities to offer their fans an email at their themed domain and represents a significant commercial revenue opportunity for the team, club or university and a simple way of monetizing fan bases. Example: johnsmith@goroosters.com.

Branded emails allow fans to show support and loyalty to their team, club or university. FanLogic.email gives our customers the power to identify their fans and followers. It also gives the ability to provide opt in opportunities for advertising and marketing with discounts to email holders for merchandise, in stadium purchases, 3rd party sponsor products, season ticket offerings and donor programs, while better understanding their fans. For every one of the millions of fans worldwide who love their team, club or university a branded email lets the world know who they support.

Fans can now visit the FanLogic.email site and sign up to be alerted when their favorite sports organization, club or university is available.

FanLogic's CEO, Randy Brownell commented: "Having FIGHT.TV as our first user for FanLogic.email platform is an honor. FIGHT.TV is well positioned in the combat sports industry and has a large following of passionate fans of their product. Personalized sport and fighter based email domains gives FIGHT.TV a unique and exciting additional product to engage fight fans with. FIGHT.TV and FanLogic are also working in unison to offer a "Token of Our Appreciation" allowing fight fans to crowd fund their favorite fighters while earning and receiving rewards in return."

About FIGHT.TV

FIGHT.TV is the premier combat sports channel dedicated to fighting in all forms. The channel has fights, reviews, news, livestream, post-fight coverage etc. FIGHT.TV was founded in 2008 and covers all combat sports from MMA to boxing and wrestling and has hundreds of thousands of subscribers. FIGHT.TV is also available on Amazon and Roku with terabytes of fight footage. The @FIGHT.TV email will open subscribers to a community of VIP experiences, offers, and a network of software applications that can only be accessed through the email. Users can register for their email at email.fight.tv and join the Fight.TV community.

FanLogic is driving the evolution in brand awareness and consumer loyalty utilizing Data Analytics, Gamification and social influencer marketing. FanLogic is a brand referral platform used to drive leads and increase brand engagement. FanLogic's digital lead and sales generation success is driven through its proprietary peer to peer referral based contests, loyalty programs and incentives, coupons, sweepstakes, charitable initiatives, branded games, 50/50 lotteries and charity draws, social daily fantasy sports and entertainment contests and FanLogic.email branded email offering.

For more information about FanLogic.email, visit www.fanlogic.email or contact Randy Brownell, CEO, rbrownell@fanlogic.com or 888-330-0759.

