Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Sprott Inc.    SII   CA8520661098

SPROTT INC.

(SII)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sprott Announces Date for 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (TSX:SII) (“Sprott”) will host a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its 2019 second quarter results.  Peter Grosskopf, CEO of Sprott, will host the call with Whitney George, President of Sprott, and Kevin Hibbert, CFO of Sprott. The Company plans to release its financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.

Conference Call Details
To participate in the call, please dial (855) 458-4215 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call and provide conference ID 9281589. A taped replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, August 16, 2019 by calling (855) 859-2056, reference number 9281589. The conference call will be webcast live at www.sprott.com and https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6sccmw23

About Sprott
Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with best-in-class investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage. Sprott is based in Toronto with offices in New York, Carlsbad and Vancouver, and its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information: (416) 943-4394 or ir@sprott.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPROTT INC.
05:01pSprott Announces Date for 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call
GL
06/26EMERALD RESOURCES NL : - US$60M Okvau Project Development Facility and US$100M A..
AQ
05/29Origin House Subsidiary Trichome Financial Corp and 22 Capital Corp. Receive ..
AQ
05/17SPROTT INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/16Origin House Subsidiary Trichome Financial Corp. and Blissco Cannabis Corp. a..
AQ
05/13SPROTT INC. : Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Appoin..
AQ
05/10SPROTT INC. : Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Appoin..
AQ
05/10SPROTT : Announces 2019 First Quarter Results
AQ
05/09Sprott Inc. Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividend
GL
05/06Sprott Announces Date for 2019 First Quarter Results Conference Call
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,09%
P/E ratio 2019 43,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 948 M
Chart SPROTT INC.
Duration : Period :
Sprott Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPROTT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,19  CAD
Last Close Price 3,88  CAD
Spread / Highest target -9,79%
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter F. Grosskopf Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Whitney George President
Jack Chuck Lee Chairman
Kevin Hibbert Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior MD
Eric Steven Sprott Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPROTT INC.49.81%721
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP--.--%32 050
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC22.82%26 711
LEGAL & GENERAL13.33%18 995
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC10.01%16 435
AMUNDI35.18%14 002
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group