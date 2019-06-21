Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Sprott Resource Holdings Inc    SRHI   CA85209D4084

SPROTT RESOURCE HOLDINGS INC

(SRHI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Holdings in InPlay Oil Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 09:01am EDT

TORONTO, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. (“SRHI”) announces that it beneficially owns and controls, indirectly 6,696,619 common shares (“Shares”) of InPlay Oil Corp., representing approximately 9.8% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. This press release is being issued pursuant to Canadian early warning requirements because the disposition of shares, as described below, has resulted in SRHI’s beneficial holdings of Shares to decrease to below 10% of the outstanding Shares (as calculated pursuant to the early warning requirements).

On June 20, 2019, Sprott Resource Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SRHI, disposed of 400,000 Shares over the Toronto Stock Exchange at an average price of $0.67 per Share ($268,214 total), representing approximately 0.6% of the outstanding Shares. Prior to this disposition, SRHI beneficially owned and controlled, indirectly, 7,096,619 Shares, representing approximately 10.4% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Shares were disposed of pursuant to SRHI’s previously announced efforts on divestment strategies for its non-core assets. SRHI has a short-term view of the investment and may sell further Shares including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, InPlay Oil Corp.’s or SRHI’s business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, SRHI may develop and revise its plans or intentions in the future, which could include a determination to hold its remaining investment in InPlay Oil Corp. or acquire further Shares.  

InPlay Oil Corp. is located at 640 – 5th Avenue SW, Suite 920, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3G4. A copy of SRHI’s early warning report will appear on InPlay Oil’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting SRHI.

Sprott Resource Corp. (c/o Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.)
200 Bay Street, Suite 2600
Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower
Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1

About Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

SRHI acquires and grows a portfolio of cash-flowing businesses and businesses expected to cash flow in the natural resource sector. Based in Toronto, SRHI is part of the Sprott Group of Companies and seeks to deploy capital to provide our investors with exposure to attractive commodities. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.sprottresource.com.

For further information:

Glen Williams
Managing Director, Investor Relations
T: (416) 943-4394
E: gwilliams@sprott.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPROTT RESOURCE HOLDINGS I
09:01aSprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Holdings in InPlay Oil Corp.
GL
08:31aSprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces Holdings in Virginia Energy Resources..
GL
06/18Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. to Present at 2019 John Tumazos Very Independen..
GL
05/09SPROTT RESOURCE HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Share..
AQ
05/09Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces 2019 First Quarter Results
GL
05/08SPROTT RESOURCE HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Interim President and CEO Appointment
AQ
05/07SPROTT RESOURCE HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Interim President and CEO Appointment
AQ
03/07Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Results
GL
02/11SPROTT RESOURCE : IIROC Trade Resumption - SRHI
AQ
02/11SPROTT RESOURCE HOLDINGS INC. : Forms Special Committee
AQ
More news
Chart SPROTT RESOURCE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Sprott Resource Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPROTT RESOURCE HOLDINGS I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,95  CAD
Spread / Average Target 134%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen M. Yuzpe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terrence Allan Lyons Chairman
Michael S. Staresinic Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Arthur Richards Rule Vice Chairman & Chief Investment Officer
Lenard F. Boggio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPROTT RESOURCE HOLDINGS INC20.54%33
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD3.59%36 888
INVESTOR AB21.14%33 793
KINNEVIK14.60%7 074
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%6 938
REMGRO LIMITED0.56%6 886
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About