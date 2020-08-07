Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sprout Social, Inc.    SPT

SPROUT SOCIAL, INC.

(SPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sprout Social to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced the following upcoming virtual investor conference presentations.

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Justyn Howard, Chief Financial Officer Joe Del Preto and Senior Vice President of Global Sales Ryan Barretto will present at:

  • Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. CT).
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Future of Technology Series on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. ET (2:20 p.m. CT).

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on Sprout Social’s investor relations website at http://investors.sproutsocial.com. Following the presentations, archived replays will be made available at the same location.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, and advocacy solutions to more than 24,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s suite of solutions supports every aspect of a cohesive social program and enables organizations of all sizes to extend their reach, amplify their brand and create the kind of real connection with their consumers that drives their businesses forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social and digital platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Google.

Availability of Information on Sprout Social’s Website and Social Media Profiles

Investors and others should note that Sprout Social routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Sprout Social Investors website. We also intend to use the social media profiles listed below as a means of disclosing information about us to our customers, investors and the public. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Sprout Social Investors website or to social media profiles is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Sprout Social to review the information that it shares at the Investors link located at the bottom of the page on www.sproutsocial.com and to regularly follow our social media profiles. Users may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Sprout Social when enrolling an email address by visiting "Email Alerts" in the "Shareholder Services" section of Sprout Social's Investor website at https://investors.sproutsocial.com/.

Social Media Profiles
www.twitter.com/SproutSocial
www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc
www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/
www.instagram.com/sproutsocial

Contact

Media:
Kristin Johnson
Sprout Social
Email: kristin@sproutsocial.com
Phone: (312) 281-2073

Investors:
Jason Rechel
Sprout Social
Email: jason.rechel@sproutsocial.com
Phone: (773) 570-4892

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SPROUT SOCIAL, INC.
04:31pSprout Social to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08/06SPROUT SOCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/05SPROUT SOCIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
08/05Sprout Social Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Above Guidance ..
GL
07/06Sprout Social to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 5, ..
GL
06/24SPROUT SOCIAL : Top 20 social media analytics software companies - by 360quadran..
AQ
06/01Sprout Social to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
05/29SPROUT SOCIAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
05/07SPROUT SOCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/06SPROUT SOCIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 130 M - -
Net income 2020 -35,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 93,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -43,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 509 M 1 509 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales 2021 8,59x
Nbr of Employees 623
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart SPROUT SOCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sprout Social, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPROUT SOCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 35,29 $
Last Close Price 29,61 $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Justyn Howard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachael Klemanski Sage Pfenning Senior Vice President-Operations
Joseph M. Del Preto Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Aaron Rankin Director & Chief Technology Officer
Peter J. Barris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPROUT SOCIAL, INC.84.49%1 507
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.19%1 637 262
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.294.25%75 674
SEA LIMITED243.64%65 370
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC47.89%43 931
SPLUNK INC.42.66%33 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group