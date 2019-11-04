Sprouts Farmers Market Announces 10% off Holiday Promotion and Holiday Offerings

PHOENIX, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market is a one-stop-shop for families across the country looking to eat healthier and save more on groceries this holiday season. Starting today, shoppers with a Sprouts account who reserve centerpiece meats, holiday meals or catering trays by November 22 in-store or online at sprouts.com/holiday will receive 10% off their entire purchase at pickup. The promotion excludes Instacart orders and purchases of beer, wine, postage and gift cards. Limit one purchase upon pickup of reserved items. Shoppers can download the Sprouts app to browse their local ad and save more in store with more than $100 in digital coupons each month.



Store Hours

Sprouts holiday store hours are: Thanksgiving 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Christmas Eve 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Closed Christmas Day; New Year’s Eve 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.; and New Year’s Day 7 a.m.- 10 p.m. (regular hours).

Centerpiece Meats

Sprouts’ quality, ready-to-cook centerpiece meats are always fresh, never frozen. Specials include:

Natural Turkey or No Antibiotics Ever Turkey (No added solutions, brine, varieties vary by market)

Organic Air-chilled or Organic Free-range Turkey​ (Fed vegetarian, organic diet, varieties vary by market)

Grass-fed Rib Roasts

Presidential Cut Rib Roast

Spiral-sliced Ham

Prepared Meals and Catering Trays

For the first time, Sprouts will offer a fully vegan holiday prepared meal, which includes a 40 oz. Gardein Roast, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and a Market Corner Take & Bake Sourdough Loaf. Other prepared meals include traditional trimmings and delicious seasonal sides, starting at $29.99 with main courses such as Roasted Boneless Turkey Breast for two, or party-sized portions that feed six to eight of USDA Choice Boneless Rib Roast, a Natural Whole Turkey and Spiral-sliced Ham, complete with seasonal sides and dinner rolls. Also available are artfully arranged and ready-to-serve caterings trays starting at just $15.99.

Ordering Availability

Pre-orders can be made online and at the Deli or Meat counters now through Friday, November 22. December pre-orders resume December 2 through December 20.

and at the Deli or Meat counters now through Friday, November 22. December pre-orders resume December 2 through December 20. Pre-orders of catering trays are available online and at the Deli counter with 48 hours’ notice.

and at the Deli counter with 48 hours’ notice. Orders may be picked up until Thanksgiving Day at noon.

Delivery and Pickup

Beginning November 13, customers in select zip codes can order delivery of centerpiece meats, prepared meals, and thousands of holiday ingredients at sprouts.com/order . Thanksgiving Day delivery is available while supplies last.

Sprouts Brand Products

Home chefs seeking healthier ingredients will enjoy hundreds of organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan and plant-based Sprouts Brand products to complete their holiday recipes. New seasonal items include Organic Herb Seasoned Stuffing, Drizzled Peppermint Kettle Corn, Drizzled Caramel Coconut Kettle Corn, Organic Hot Cocoa Mixes, and Gluten-free Pie Crust. Festive florals, gifts for all ages, gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits are also available in-store to add extra cheer to seasonal gatherings.

Sprouts’ Annual Food Bank Donations

From November 1 through December 31, shoppers can purchase pre-packed “Grab ‘N Give” bags filled with pantry staples or personal care items at a 10 percent or higher discount that Sprouts will donate on their behalf to a local food bank. Donation bags are approximately $10 and include canned food, nonperishable groceries and body care products. Last year, Sprouts shoppers donated more than 480,000 bags filled with groceries and personal care items.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., one the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 30,000 team members and operates approximately 340 stores in 22 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.

Contact: media@sprouts.com , 602-682-1536

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e1976bc-7264-4935-9733-026ff126385b