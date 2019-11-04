Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.    SFM

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.

(SFM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sprouts Farmers Market Announces 10% off Holiday Promotion and Holiday Offerings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 01:46pm EST

PHOENIX, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market is a one-stop-shop for families across the country looking to eat healthier and save more on groceries this holiday season. Starting today, shoppers with a Sprouts account who reserve centerpiece meats, holiday meals or catering trays by November 22 in-store or online at sprouts.com/holiday will receive 10% off their entire purchase at pickup. The promotion excludes Instacart orders and purchases of beer, wine, postage and gift cards. Limit one purchase upon pickup of reserved items. Shoppers can download the Sprouts app to browse their local ad and save more in store with more than $100 in digital coupons each month.

Store Hours
Sprouts holiday store hours are: Thanksgiving 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Christmas Eve 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Closed Christmas Day; New Year’s Eve 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.; and New Year’s Day 7 a.m.- 10 p.m. (regular hours).

Centerpiece Meats
Sprouts’ quality, ready-to-cook centerpiece meats are always fresh, never frozen. Specials include:

  • Natural Turkey or No Antibiotics Ever Turkey (No added solutions, brine, varieties vary by market)
  • Organic Air-chilled or Organic Free-range Turkey​ (Fed vegetarian, organic diet, varieties vary by market)
  • Grass-fed Rib Roasts
  • Presidential Cut Rib Roast
  • Spiral-sliced Ham

Prepared Meals and Catering Trays
For the first time, Sprouts will offer a fully vegan holiday prepared meal, which includes a 40 oz. Gardein Roast, cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and a Market Corner Take & Bake Sourdough Loaf. Other prepared meals include traditional trimmings and delicious seasonal sides, starting at $29.99 with main courses such as Roasted Boneless Turkey Breast for two, or party-sized portions that feed six to eight of USDA Choice Boneless Rib Roast, a Natural Whole Turkey and Spiral-sliced Ham, complete with seasonal sides and dinner rolls. Also available are artfully arranged and ready-to-serve caterings trays starting at just $15.99.

Ordering Availability

  • Pre-orders can be made online and at the Deli or Meat counters now through Friday, November 22. December pre-orders resume December 2 through December 20.
  • Pre-orders of catering trays are available online and at the Deli counter with 48 hours’ notice.
  • Orders may be picked up until Thanksgiving Day at noon.

Delivery and Pickup
Beginning November 13, customers in select zip codes can order delivery of centerpiece meats, prepared meals, and thousands of holiday ingredients at sprouts.com/order. Thanksgiving Day delivery is available while supplies last.

Sprouts Brand Products
Home chefs seeking healthier ingredients will enjoy hundreds of organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan and plant-based Sprouts Brand products to complete their holiday recipes. New seasonal items include Organic Herb Seasoned Stuffing, Drizzled Peppermint Kettle Corn, Drizzled Caramel Coconut Kettle Corn, Organic Hot Cocoa Mixes, and Gluten-free Pie Crust. Festive florals, gifts for all ages, gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits are also available in-store to add extra cheer to seasonal gatherings.

Sprouts’ Annual Food Bank Donations
From November 1 through December 31, shoppers can purchase pre-packed “Grab ‘N Give” bags filled with pantry staples or personal care items at a 10 percent or higher discount that Sprouts will donate on their behalf to a local food bank. Donation bags are approximately $10 and include canned food, nonperishable groceries and body care products. Last year, Sprouts shoppers donated more than 480,000 bags filled with groceries and personal care items.

About Sprouts Farmers Market
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., one the fastest-growing retailers in the country, has made healthy living accessible to shoppers for nearly two decades by offering affordable, fresh, natural and organic products. True to its farmers market heritage, Sprouts is known for pioneering its unique grocery model by offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness. Sprouts also offers a unique assortment of healthier products with special attributes, such as plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed, to meet the growing and diverse needs of today’s consumer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 30,000 team members and operates approximately 340 stores in 22 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.

Contact: media@sprouts.com, 602-682-1536

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e1976bc-7264-4935-9733-026ff126385b

Primary Logo

Sprouts Thanksgiving Holiday Meal

Courtesy of Sprouts Farmers Market

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, IN
01:46pSprouts Farmers Market Announces 10% off Holiday Promotion and Holiday Offeri..
GL
10/30Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10/28TRAFFIC JAM IN AISLE THREE : Whole Foods Is Crowded with Shoppers Filling Online..
DJ
10/17NEWMARK : 40 Million Sale of Shopping Center - Anchored by Sprouts Farmers Marke..
AQ
10/02Sprouts Farmers Market Sets Date For Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And ..
GL
09/13Kroger Shows a Sales Turnaround -- WSJ
DJ
09/12Kroger's Sales Rise after Digital Investments
DJ
09/05Kroger Enters Meatless Fray with Store-Branded Patties
DJ
08/20Plant-based meat alternatives crowd U.S. grocery stores
RE
07/16PORSCHE : Premium Car Brands Align with BRC Premium Organic Coffee
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 629 M
EBIT 2019 197 M
Net income 2019 133 M
Debt 2019 541 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 2 301 M
Chart SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 20,03  $
Last Close Price 19,48  $
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Loudon Sinclair Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Fortunato Non-Executive Chairman
Dan J. Sanders Chief Operating Officer
Lawrence P. Molloy Chief Financial Officer & Independent Director
Terri Funk Graham Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC.-17.14%2 301
SYSCO CORPORATION29.72%41 616
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.36%33 021
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED28.01%32 650
TESCO PLC25.14%29 966
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.1.38%27 506
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group