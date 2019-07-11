Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sprouts Farmers Market Inc    SFM

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC

(SFM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sprouts Farmers Market Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

PHOENIX, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced it will issue financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Following the release, Sprouts’ management will conduct a conference call at 7:00 a.m. PDT (10:00 a.m. EDT) to discuss the results for the quarter.

A webcast of the conference call will be available at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
  
The conference call will be available via the following dial-in numbers:

  • U.S. Participants: 877-398-9481
  • International Participants: Dial +1-408-337-0130
  • Conference ID: 9091469

The audio replay will remain available for 72 hours and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free) or 404-537-3406 (international) and entering the confirmation code: 9091469.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. specializes in fresh, natural and organic products at prices that appeal to everyday grocery shoppers. Based on the belief that healthy food should be affordable, Sprouts’ welcoming environment and knowledgeable team members continue to drive its growth. Sprouts offers a complete shopping experience that includes an array of fresh produce in the heart of the store, a deli with prepared entrees and side dishes, The Butcher Shop and The Fish Market at Sprouts, an expansive vitamins and supplements department and more. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Sprouts employs more than 30,000 team members and operates more than 325 stores in 21 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Susannah Livingston
(602) 682-1584
susannahlivingston@sprouts.com		Media Contact:
Diego Romero
(602) 682-3173
media@sprouts.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC
04:02pSprouts Farmers Market Sets Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and..
GL
06/21Stocks to Watch: UnitedHealth, PayPal, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walmart, LSC C..
DJ
06/21Stocks to Watch: UnitedHealth, PayPal, Sprouts Farmers Market
DJ
06/20Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes
GL
05/24J C PENNEY : JCPenney Announces Shawn Gensch as Chief Customer Officer
AQ
05/21J.C. Penney sales fall short, net loss doubles; shares sink
RE
05/06Sprouts Farmers Market to Present at the BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Farm..
GL
05/02Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
04/19Sprouts Empowers Guests with Environmentally Friendly Tips and Resources Duri..
GL
04/16Buyout firm Apollo to buy Smart & Final Stores for $1.1 billion
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 714 M
EBIT 2019 218 M
Net income 2019 147 M
Debt 2019 621 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 2 216 M
Chart SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC
Duration : Period :
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 23,1  $
Last Close Price 18,8  $
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Leroy Nielsen President, Co-Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Bradley Lukow Co-CEO, CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Treasurer
Joseph M. Fortunato Non-Executive Chairman
Dan J. Sanders Co-Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Bruni Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC-20.08%2 216
SYSCO CORPORATION14.09%37 037
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.07%30 777
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD17.23%30 091
TESCO24.72%28 843
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About