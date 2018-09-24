Log in
SPS COMMERCE, INC.
SPS Commerce Announces Acumatica Certification

09/24/2018

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq:SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that SPS Commerce Fulfillment powered by MAPADOC has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA) based on its recent API integration to Acumatica. Acumatica is a leading cloud ERP solution with more than 4,000 customers and certifies solutions that pass the Acumatica software test and align to future Acumatica roadmap releases. 

“ACA certification further demonstrates the performance and reliability of the SPS solution in a customer’s Acumatica environment,” said Jim Frome, COO at SPS Commerce. “We are honored to be among the first EDI providers to earn this distinction.”

SPS Fulfillment has helped more than 75,000 companies handle complex fulfillment requirements, such as EDI, for any retail trading partner, across any channel, including stores, e-commerce and marketplaces. The outsourced solution offers more than 100 pre-built business system connections to automate the order fulfillment process, including the latest certified integration to Acumatica.

“Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies,” said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. “Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. We’re proud to recognize SPS Commerce Fulfillment as an Acumatica-Certified Application. It masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to meet customers’ growing business demands.”

About SPS Commerce 
SPS Commerce perfects the power of trading partner relationships with the industry’s most broadly adopted retail cloud services platform. As a leader in cloud-based supply chain management solutions, we provide proven integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers worldwide. SPS Commerce has achieved 70 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, please contact SPS Commerce at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, RETAIL UNIVERSE, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, RETAIL UNIVERSE are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. RSX, In:fluence, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries. 

Contacts: 
SPS Commerce Public Relations                                    
866-245-8100 
pr@spscommerce.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
