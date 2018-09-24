SPS Commerce Announces Acumatica Certification

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc . (Nasdaq:SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that SPS Commerce Fulfillment powered by MAPADOC has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA) based on its recent API integration to Acumatica. Acumatica is a leading cloud ERP solution with more than 4,000 customers and certifies solutions that pass the Acumatica software test and align to future Acumatica roadmap releases.



“ACA certification further demonstrates the performance and reliability of the SPS solution in a customer’s Acumatica environment,” said Jim Frome, COO at SPS Commerce. “We are honored to be among the first EDI providers to earn this distinction.”

SPS Fulfillment has helped more than 75,000 companies handle complex fulfillment requirements, such as EDI, for any retail trading partner, across any channel, including stores, e-commerce and marketplaces. The outsourced solution offers more than 100 pre-built business system connections to automate the order fulfillment process, including the latest certified integration to Acumatica.

“Customers who want to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology to execute their long-term business strategies,” said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. “Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. We’re proud to recognize SPS Commerce Fulfillment as an Acumatica-Certified Application. It masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to meet customers’ growing business demands.”

