Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SPS Commerce, Inc.    SPSC

SPS COMMERCE, INC.

(SPSC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SPS Commerce Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market close on Thursday, July 25, 2019.  SPS Commerce will host a call to discuss the results at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID #2739989 at least five minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time.  A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu.  The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce perfects the power of trading partner relationships with the industry's most broadly adopted, retail cloud services platform. As a leader in cloud-based supply chain management solutions, we provide proven integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers worldwide. SPS Commerce has achieved 73 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, please contact SPS Commerce at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, RETAIL UNIVERSE, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, RETAIL UNIVERSE are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. RSX, IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

SPS-F

Contact:
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Irmina Blaszczyk
Lisa Laukkanen
SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com
415-217-4962  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPS COMMERCE, INC.
04:11pSPS Commerce Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
05/29SPS Commerce to Present at Investor Conferences
GL
05/29Capterra Ranks SPS Commerce as the #1 Most Popular EDI Provider for the Third..
GL
05/29SPS COMMERCE : CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 20,000 Shares
AQ
05/22SPS COMMERCE : Drop Shippers Name Inventory Management and EDI as Best Investmen..
AQ
05/21Drop Shippers Name Inventory Management and EDI as Best Investments for New R..
GL
05/17SPS COMMERCE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/07SPS COMMERCE : SPSC) CFO Sells $2,084,600.00 in Stock
AQ
04/25SPS COMMERCE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/25SPS COMMERCE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 276 M
EBIT 2019 55,1 M
Net income 2019 26,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 71,4x
P/E ratio 2020 61,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 6,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 6,13x
Capitalization 1 847 M
Chart SPS COMMERCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
SPS Commerce, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPS COMMERCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 118  $
Last Close Price 103  $
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Archie C. Black President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James J. Frome Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly K. Nelson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Jamie Thingelstad Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin J. Leestma Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPS COMMERCE, INC.25.19%1 847
ORACLE CORPORATION32.00%200 650
SAP40.23%163 979
INTUIT39.60%71 243
SERVICENOW INC67.79%55 423
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.42.42%20 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About