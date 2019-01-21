Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SPS Commerce, Inc.    SPSC

SPS COMMERCE, INC. (SPSC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/18 04:00:00 pm
86.86 USD   -1.90%
2018SPS COMMERCE, INC. : quaterly earnings release
2013SPS COMMERCE, INC. : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SPS Commerce Fulfillment Certified for Acumatica 2018 R2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 11:21am EST

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (Nasdaq:SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that SPS Commerce Fulfillment for Acumatica powered by MAPADOC has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA) for Acumatica 2018 R2. Acumatica customers can experience SPS Fulfillment at the Acumatica Summit 2019 taking place in Houston, Texas, from January 27 – February 1, 2019.

“We’re proud to recognize SPS Commerce Fulfillment as an Acumatica-Certified Application for Acumatica 2018 R2 and look forward to seeing their EDI experts and certified solution in Houston,” Christian Lindberg, Vice President of Partner Solutions at Acumatica.

Acumatica is a comprehensive, browser-based Cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed, and security. The ACA title highlights outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality.

“Our latest ACA certification demonstrates the performance and reliability of the SPS solution in a customer’s Acumatica 2018 R2 environment,” said Jim Frome, COO at SPS Commerce. “Later this month, Acumatica Summit 2019 attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of the solution at the SPS Commerce booth.”

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce perfects the power of trading partner relationships with the industry's most broadly adopted, retail cloud services platform. As a leader in cloud-based supply chain management solutions, we provide proven integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers worldwide. SPS Commerce has achieved 71 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, please contact SPS Commerce at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, RETAIL UNIVERSE, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, RETAIL UNIVERSE are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. RSX, IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

Contacts: 
SPS Commerce Public Relations                                    
866-245-8100 
pr@spscommerce.com

SPS logo horiz Blue with tagline jpeg.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPS COMMERCE, INC.
11:21aSPS Commerce Fulfillment Certified for Acumatica 2018 R2
GL
01/09SPS Commerce to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference
GL
2018SPS COMMERCE : Acquires CovalentWorks
AQ
2018SPS Commerce Acquires CovalentWorks
GL
2018SPS COMMERCE : and Webgility Launch E-Commerce Solution
AQ
2018SPS Commerce and Webgility Launch E-Commerce Solution
GL
2018SPS COMMERCE : Announces IN>LA18
AQ
2018SPS COMMERCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
2018SPS COMMERCE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018SPS COMMERCE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 247 M
EBIT 2018 43,1 M
Net income 2018 21,9 M
Finance 2018 195 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 70,05
P/E ratio 2019 64,92
EV / Sales 2018 5,43x
EV / Sales 2019 4,76x
Capitalization 1 534 M
Chart SPS COMMERCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
SPS Commerce, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPS COMMERCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 95,4 $
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Archie C. Black President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James J. Frome Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kimberly K. Nelson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Jamie Thingelstad Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Martin J. Leestma Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPS COMMERCE, INC.5.44%1 534
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE4.17%87 297
FEDEX CORPORATION9.66%46 181
DEUTSCHE POST7.78%36 198
S.F. HOLDING CO LTD--.--%21 356
KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG7.04%16 293
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.