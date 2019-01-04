Log in
SPT ENERGY GROUP INC (1251)
End-of-day quote - 01/03
0.44 HKD   -4.35%
SPT Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018 2019-01-04

01/04/2019 | 10:49am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSPT Energy Group Inc. 4/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

31/12/2018

(1) Stock code :

1251

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary (State shares currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

5,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

(2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

US$0.0001

US$500,000

0

US$0.0001

US$500,000

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Par value (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close ofpreceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

1,849,021,665

1,849,021,665

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1) (2)

shares

of shares

---

---

---

---

---

---

---

0

---

---Authorised share capital

(State currency)

US$500,000

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option

No. of new

No. of new shares

shares of issuer

of issuer which may

issued during the

be issued pursuant

scheme including EGM

month pursuant

thereto as at close

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy)

thereto

of the month

and class of shares issuable

Granted

Movement during the month

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

1. Share Option SchemeExercise Price

HK$ 1.292

( 01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

7,930,000

(Note 1)

2. Share Option SchemeExercise Price

HK$ 1.36

( 01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

5,083,334

(Note 1)

3. Share Option SchemeExercise Price

HK$ 4.694

( 01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

150,000

0

41,500,000

(Note 1)

4. Share Option SchemeExercise Price

HK$ 0.49

( 01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

1,100,000

0

112,786,000

(Note 1)

5. Share Option SchemeExercise Price

HK$ 0.74

( 01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

60,000,000

(Note 1)

6. Share Option SchemeExercise Price

HK$ 0.532

( 01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares37,000,000

0

0

0

0

37,000,000

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)Nil

(Preference shares)N/A

(Other class)N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

during the

issued pursuant

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal value

Exercised

Nominal value at

pursuant

close of the

close of preceding

during the

close of the

thereto

month

month

month

month

Nominal value at

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / /

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

( / /

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

SPT Energy Group Inc. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 09:48:01 UTC
