SPT Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018 2019-01-04

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSPT Energy Group Inc. 4/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

31/12/2018

(1) Stock code :

1251

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary (State shares currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 5,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) 0 Balance at close of the month 5,000,000,000 (2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description : US$0.0001 US$500,000 0 US$0.0001 US$500,000 No. of ordinary Par value Authorised share capital shares (State currency) (State currency)

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Par value (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close ofpreceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

1,849,021,665

1,849,021,665

No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other classes (1) (2) shares of shares --- --- --- --- --- --- ---

0

---

---Authorised share capital

(State currency)

US$500,000

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option No. of new No. of new shares shares of issuer of issuer which may issued during the be issued pursuant scheme including EGM month pursuant thereto as at close approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) thereto of the month and class of shares issuable Granted Movement during the month

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

1. Share Option SchemeExercise Price

HK$ 1.292

( 01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

7,930,000

(Note 1)

2. Share Option SchemeExercise Price

HK$ 1.36

( 01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

5,083,334

(Note 1)

3. Share Option SchemeExercise Price

HK$ 4.694

( 01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

150,000

0

41,500,000

(Note 1)

4. Share Option SchemeExercise Price

HK$ 0.49

( 01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

1,100,000

0

112,786,000

(Note 1)

5. Share Option SchemeExercise Price

HK$ 0.74

( 01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

60,000,000

(Note 1)

6. Share Option SchemeExercise Price

HK$ 0.532

( 01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares37,000,000

0

0

0

0

37,000,000

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)Nil

(Preference shares)N/A

(Other class)N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer issued which may be during the issued pursuant month thereto as at

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of nominal value

Exercised Nominal value at pursuant close of the close of preceding during the close of the thereto month month month month Nominal value at

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / /

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

( / /

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A