SPT Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018 2019-01-04

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSPT Energy Group Inc. 4/1/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
31/12/2018
(1) Stock code :
1251
Description :
Ordinary Shares
No. of ordinary (State shares currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
5,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
Balance at close of the month
5,000,000,000
(2) Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Description :
US$0.0001
US$500,000
0
US$0.0001
US$500,000
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share capital
shares
(State currency)
(State currency)
N/A
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
No. of preference shares
Par value (State currency)
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of other classes of shares
Par value (State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalBalance at close ofpreceding month
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
1,849,021,665
1,849,021,665
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1) (2)
shares
of shares
---
---
---
---
---
---
0
---Authorised share capital
(State currency)
US$500,000
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option
No. of new
No. of new shares
shares of issuer
of issuer which may
issued during the
be issued pursuant
scheme including EGM
month pursuant
thereto as at close
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy)
thereto
of the month
and class of shares issuable
Granted
Movement during the month
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
1. Share Option SchemeExercise Price
HK$ 1.292
( 01/12/2011)
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
0
0
7,930,000
(Note 1)
2. Share Option SchemeExercise Price
HK$ 1.36
( 01/12/2011)
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
0
0
5,083,334
(Note 1)
3. Share Option SchemeExercise Price
HK$ 4.694
( 01/12/2011)
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
150,000
0
41,500,000
(Note 1)
4. Share Option SchemeExercise Price
HK$ 0.49
( 01/12/2011)
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
1,100,000
0
112,786,000
(Note 1)
5. Share Option SchemeExercise Price
HK$ 0.74
( 01/12/2011)
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
0
0
60,000,000
(Note 1)
6. Share Option SchemeExercise Price
HK$ 0.532
( 01/12/2011)
Ordinary shares37,000,000
0
0
0
0
37,000,000
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)Nil
(Preference shares)N/A
(Other class)N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Nil
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of issuer
issuer issued
which may be
during the
issued pursuant
month
thereto as at
Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Currency of nominal value
Exercised
Nominal value at
pursuant
close of the
close of preceding
during the
close of the
thereto
month
month
month
month
Nominal value at
(
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
2. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
( / /
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
( / /
)
(
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Currency of amount outstanding
Class and description 1. N/A
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
( / /
( / /
( / /
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A