Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  SPT Energy Group Inc    1251   KYG8405W1069

SPT ENERGY GROUP INC

(1251)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPT Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July 2019 2019-08-06

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 04:55am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

SPT Energy Group Inc.

Date Submitted

06/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1251

Description :

Ordinary shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 5,000,000,000

US$0.0001

US$500,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000

US$0.0001

US$500,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency):

US$500,000

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference No. of other classes of

(1)

(2)

shares

shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,851,100,665

-

-

-

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

592,000

-

-

-

Balance at close of

the month

1,851,692,665

-

-

-

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new

No. of new shares

option scheme

shares of issuer

of issuer which may

including EGM

issued during the

be issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

month pursuant

thereto as at close

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

thereto

of the month

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.Share Option

Scheme

Exercise Price

HK$1.292

(01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

300,000

0

7,398,000

(Note 1)

2. Share Option

Scheme

Exercise Price

HK$1.36

(01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

5,083,334

(Note 1)

3. Share Option

Scheme

Exercise Price

HK$4.694

(01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

1,220,000

0

38,890,000

(Note 1)

March 2019

4.Share Option

Scheme

Exercise Price

HK$0.49

(01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares

0

592,000

0

300,000

592,000

107,135,000

(Note 1)

5. Share Option

Scheme

Exercise Price

HK$0.74

(01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

60,000,000

(Note 1)

6. Share Option

Scheme

Exercise Price

HK$0.532

(01/12/2011)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

37,000,000

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

592,000

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of

HK$290,080

options (State currency)

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SPT Energy Group Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 08:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPT ENERGY GROUP INC
04:55aSPT ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the ..
PU
07/05SPT ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the ..
PU
06/13SPT ENERGY : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 13 june 2019 201..
PU
06/10SPT ENERGY : Voluntary announcement in relation to entering into strategical coo..
PU
06/06SPT ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the ..
PU
04/26SPT ENERGY : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Shareholders..
PU
04/26SPT ENERGY : Form of proxy for use at annual general meeting 2019-04-26
PU
04/26SPT ENERGY : Proposals for general mandates to issue shares and repurchase share..
PU
04/26SPT ENERGY : Notice of annual general meeting 2019-04-26
PU
04/04SPT ENERGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the ..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 054 M
EBIT 2019 228 M
Net income 2019 160 M
Finance 2019 35,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,21x
P/E ratio 2020 5,17x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 1 264 M
Chart SPT ENERGY GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
SPT Energy Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPT ENERGY GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 0,91  CNY
Last Close Price 0,68  CNY
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dong Fang Wu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guo Qiang Wang Chairman
Zhi Guo Li COO & Manager-Project Expansion Department
Qiang Li Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Wen Jiang Wan Vice President & Head-Engineering Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPT ENERGY GROUP INC68.89%179
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED27.15%5 119
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING5.92%3 255
SUBSEA 75.36%2 965
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-0.81%2 362
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group