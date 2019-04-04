SPT Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 March 2019 2019-04-04
04/04/2019 | 05:22am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/03/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
SPT Energy Group Inc.
Date Submitted
04/04/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
1251
Description :
Ordinary shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month 5,000,000,000
US$0.0001
US$500,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
5,000,000,000
US$0.0001
US$500,000
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State
currency)
:
US$500,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference No. of other classes of
(1)
(2)
shares
shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,849,021,665
-
-
-
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
300,000
-
-
-
Balance at close of
the month
1,849,321,665
-
-
-
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new
No. of new shares
option scheme
shares of issuer
of issuer which may
including EGM
issued during the
be issued pursuant
approval date
Movement during the month
month pursuant
thereto as at close
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
thereto
of the month
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.Share Option
Scheme
Exercise Price
HK$1.292
(01/12/2011)
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
0
0
7,902,000
(Note 1)
2. Share Option
Scheme
Exercise Price
HK$1.36
(01/12/2011)
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
0
0
5,083,334
(Note 1)
3. Share Option
Scheme
Exercise Price
HK$4.694
(01/12/2011)
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
0
0
40,680,000
(Note 1)
4.Share Option
Scheme
Exercise Price
HK$0.49
(01/12/2011)
Ordinary shares
0
300,000
0
0
300,000
110,352,000
(Note 1)
5. Share Option
Scheme
Exercise Price
HK$0.74
(01/12/2011)
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
0
0
60,000,000
(Note 1)
6. Share Option
Scheme
Exercise Price
HK$0.532
(01/12/2011)
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
0
0
37,000,000
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
300,000
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of
HK$147,000
options (State currency)
March 2019
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
2.
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class
) N/A
Sales 2019
1 941 M
EBIT 2019
213 M
Net income 2019
139 M
Debt 2019
105 M
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
8,59
P/E ratio 2020
5,62
EV / Sales 2019
0,69x
EV / Sales 2020
0,57x
Capitalization
1 235 M
Chart SPT ENERGY GROUP INC
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Average target price
0,79 CNY
Spread / Average Target
19%
