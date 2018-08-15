SPT Energy : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING 2018-08-15

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SPT Energy Group Inc.

華油能源集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1251)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of SPT Energy Group Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 29 August 2018, for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and its publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

Wang Guoqiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 15 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Wang Guoqiang, Mr. Ethan Wu, Mr. Liu Ruoyan and Mr. Li Qiang; the non-executive directors are Mr. Lin Yang and Ms. Chen Chunhua; the independent non-executive directors are Ms. Zhang Yujuan, Mr. Wu Kwok Keung Andrew and Mr. Wan Kah Ming.

