SPT Energy : RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS 2018-08-29

SPT Energy Group Inc.

華油能源集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1251)

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the "Board") of SPT Energy Group Inc. (the "Company") announces that with effect from 31 August 2018:

(1) Mr. Liu Ruoyan ("Mr. Liu") has resigned as an executive director of the Company due to his age concern; and

(2) Mr. Lin Yang ("Mr. Lin") has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company due to his work re-arrangement.

Each of Mr. Liu and Mr. Lin confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation for the contribution of Mr. Liu and Mr. Lin to the Company during their term of service.

On behalf of the Board SPT Energy Group Inc.

Mr. Wang Guoqiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Wang Guoqiang, Mr. Ethan Wu, Mr. Liu Ruoyan and Mr. Li Qiang; the non-executive directors are Mr. Lin Yang and Ms. Chen Chunhua; the independent non-executive directors are Ms. Zhang Yujuan, Mr. Wu Kwok Keung Andrew and Mr. Wan Kah Ming.

*For identification purpose only