Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  SPT Energy Group Inc    1251   KYG8405W1069

SPT ENERGY GROUP INC (1251)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SPT Energy : RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS 2018-08-29

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 03:57pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SPT Energy Group Inc.

華油能源集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1251)

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the "Board") of SPT Energy Group Inc. (the "Company") announces that with effect from 31 August 2018:

  • (1) Mr. Liu Ruoyan ("Mr. Liu") has resigned as an executive director of the Company due to his age concern; and

  • (2) Mr. Lin Yang ("Mr. Lin") has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company due to his work re-arrangement.

Each of Mr. Liu and Mr. Lin confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation for the contribution of Mr. Liu and Mr. Lin to the Company during their term of service.

On behalf of the Board SPT Energy Group Inc.

Mr. Wang Guoqiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Wang Guoqiang, Mr. Ethan Wu, Mr. Liu Ruoyan and Mr. Li Qiang; the non-executive directors are Mr. Lin Yang and Ms. Chen Chunhua; the independent non-executive directors are Ms. Zhang Yujuan, Mr. Wu Kwok Keung Andrew and Mr. Wan Kah Ming.

*For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

SPT Energy Group Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 13:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPT ENERGY GROUP INC
03:57pSPT ENERGY : Resignation of directors 2018-08-29
PU
08/20SPT ENERGY : Voluntary announcement full redemption of the convertible bonds 201..
PU
08/15SPT ENERGY : Notice of board meeting 2018-08-15
PU
08/04SPT ENERGY : Morgan trims SPT Energy to HK$1.22
AQ
06/12SPT ENERGY : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 12 june 2018 201..
PU
05/24SPT ENERGY : Supplemental proxy form for use at annual general meeting 2018-05-2..
PU
05/24SPT ENERGY : Supplemental notice of annual general meeting 2018-05-24
PU
05/15SPT ENERGY : wins hot dry rock drilling & completion project
AQ
05/14SPT ENERGY : Announcement in relation to award of a tender for a project of dril..
PU
05/11SPT ENERGY : List of Directors and their role and function 2018-05-11
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 1 463 M
EBIT 2018 134 M
Net income 2018 85,4 M
Debt 2018 340 M
Yield 2018 0,55%
P/E ratio 2018 10,38
P/E ratio 2019 5,40
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capitalization 815 M
Chart SPT ENERGY GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
SPT Energy Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPT ENERGY GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,98  CNY
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dong Fang Wu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Guo Qiang Wang Chairman
Zhi Guo Li COO & Manager-Project Expansion Department
Qiang Li Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Wen Jiang Wan Vice President & Head-Engineering Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPT ENERGY GROUP INC-5.56%120
SUBSEA 7-6.54%4 557
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED41.88%4 064
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY66.94%3 981
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING-0.65%3 966
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 414
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.