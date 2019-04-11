Log in
SPX to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 2nd   

0
04/11/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

SPX Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Lowe and SPX Corporation Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Scott Sproule will discuss the company's first quarter results during a conference call at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be simultaneously webcast via the company's website at www.spx.com and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site.

Conference call
Dial in:  877-341-7727
From outside the United States:  +1 262-558-6098
Participant code:  2295657

A replay of the call will be available by telephone through Thursday, May 9th.

To listen to a replay of the call
Dial in:  855-859-2056
From outside the United States:  +1 404-537-3406
Participant code:  2295657

About SPX Corporation:  SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation had approximately $1.4 billion in annual revenue in 2018 and approximately 4,000 employees in 17 countries.  SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.”  For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Paul Clegg, Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Phone: 980-474-3806
E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

Pat Uotila, Manager, Investor Relations
Phone: 980-474-3806
E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

SPX_LOGO_Horizontal_RGB (2).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 502 M
EBIT 2019 169 M
Net income 2019 117 M
Debt 2019 267 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,73
P/E ratio 2020 12,37
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 1 560 M
Technical analysis trends SPX CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 43,0 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eugene Joseph Lowe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. O'Leary Chairman
J. Randall Data President-South Africa & Head-Global Operations
Scott William Sproule CFO, Treasurer & Vice President
Rick D. Puckett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPX CORP25.38%1 560
FANUC CORP32.44%39 101
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES28.67%35 529
ATLAS COPCO28.31%35 063
FORTIVE CORPORATION27.15%28 788
INGERSOLL-RAND21.66%26 878
