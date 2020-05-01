SPX : Q1 2020 SPX Corporation Earnings Presentation

Certain statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts, including any statements as to future market conditions, results of operations, products introductions, and financial projections, areforward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to safe harbor created thereby. These forward- looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future express or implied results. Although SPX believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, forward-looking statements are based on the company's existing operations and complement of businesses, which are subject to change.
Particular risks facing SPX include risks relating to economic, business and other risks stemming from changes in the economy, including changes resulting from the impact of theCOVID-19 pandemic; market specific cycles and weather related fluctuations; legal and regulatory risks; cost of raw materials; pricing pressures; our reliance on U.S. revenues and international operations; our ability to successfully resolve various claims and disputes associated with our large power projects in South Africa; legacy liability (including asbestos, environmental and pension); liabilities retained in connection with dispositions; integration of acquisitions and achievement of anticipated synergies; our 2015 spin-off transaction; the effectiveness, success, and timing of restructuring plans; and other risks and uncertainties arising from impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or related government responses on SPX's businesses and the businesses of its customers and vendors, including whether SPX's businesses and those of its customers and vendors will continue to be treated as "essential" operations under government orders restricting business activities or, even if so treated, whether health and safety concerns might otherwise require certain operations to be halted for some period of time. More information regarding such risks can be found in SPX's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings.
Statements in this presentation are only as of the time made, and SPX disclaims any responsibility to update or revise such statements except as required by regulatory authorities.
This presentation includesnon-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures with the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available in the appendix to this presentation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and our management of business from period to period.
April 30, 2020
Introductory Comments
Gene Lowe
Q1 Performance Highlights
Strong first quarter despite modestCOVID-19 impact
Solid growth in adjusted revenue and adjusted operating profit
Expansion of 160 basis points in adjusted operating margin
Withdrawing 2020 guidance due to economic uncertainty
COVID-19impact accelerated during March
Solid financial condition with substantial liquidity
Net leverage towards low end oflong-term target range
New credit facility provides enhanced flexibility
Well-Positioned to Manage Through Current Environment
*Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African and Heat Transfer operations categorized as "All Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation.
April 30, 2020
Adjusted Q1 2020 Year-Over-Year Summary
Revenue increase in Detection & Measurement and Engineered Solutions segments, partially offset by a decline in HVAC
($ millions)
Adjusted Revenue
Adjusted Operating Income Margin
$352$365
3.9% adjusted revenue growth
Engineered Solutions was primary driver of adjusted operating income growth
22.9% adjusted operating income growth
10.7%
9.1%
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 Adjusted EPS of $0.62
Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African and Heat Transfer operations categorized as "All Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation.
April 30, 2020
COVID-19 - Status Update and Actions
Facilities remain operational
Meet definition of "essential" to critical infrastructure
Safety of our employees is our top priority
Visitor restrictions; travel bans; remote work where feasible
Social distancing by modifying tasks, staggering shift/breaks, etc.
Enhanced use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) across operations
Task force meets daily to review situation and consider additional actions
Continuing to Provide Equipment for Critical Infrastructure,
While Ensuring Wellbeing of our People
April 30, 2020
Value Creation Framework
SPX Business System
•
New products
•
Policy deployment
•
Channel expansion
•
Operational excellence
•
Adjacent markets
•
Due diligence/integration
Culture & Values
Focus in HVAC and D&M
Significant capital to deploy
Large target pipeline
Employee development
Results/accountability
Integrity
April 30, 2020
Q1 Financial Review
Scott Sproule
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
GAAP EPS from continuing operations
$0.50
$0.01
South Africa and Heat Transfer*
$0.08
$0.47
Acquisition-related
$0.01
$0.06
Non-service pension & other**
($0.01)
($0.06)
Amortization
$0.04
$0.03
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations
$0.62
$0.51
Adjusted EPS Growth of 21.6%
Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African and Heat Transfer operations categorized as "All Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation.
*Includes a $0.39 per share charge related to the South African projects in Q1 2019.
** "Other" includes favorable discrete tax items, change in fair value of equity security in Q1 2019, gain on sale of Dry Cooling in Q1 2020, and tax effects associated with these adjustments.
April 30, 2020
Adjusted Q1 2020 Year-Over-Year Results
Q1 Adjusted Revenue:
3.9%year-over-year increase:
3.7% acquisition impact
0.6% organic increase*, primarily due to higher Engineered Solutions volumes
(0.4%) unfavorable currency impact
Q1 Adjusted Segment Income and Margin:
$7.5m increase in Adjusted segment income driven by Engineered Solutions
150 basis points of Adjusted segment margin expansion
Adjusted Revenue
Adjusted Segment Income Margin
$352$365
14.7%
13.2%
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
($ millions)
Solid Growth in Adjusted Revenue and Segment Income
Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African and Heat Transfer operations categorized as "All Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation.
*Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation.
April 30, 2020
HVAC Q1 2020 Year-Over-Year Results
Q1 Revenue:
(7.7%)year-over-year decrease:
8.5% impact from acquisitions
(15.7%) organic decrease* driven by lower seasonal demand for heating products, and a decline in cooling volumes in China associated withCOVID-19
(0.5%) unfavorable currency impact
Q1 Adjusted Segment Income and Margin:
$2.6m decrease in Adjusted segment income* and 100 basis points of margin decline due to lower volumes of heating products
Revenue
($ millions)
Adjusted Segment Income Margin*
$128
$119
14.4%13.4%
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Lower Seasonal Heating Volumes vs Strong Prior Year Comps
*Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation.
Near-termactions helping to moderate virus impact while maintaining capacity to return quickly to growth
Navigating a Challenging 2020;
Anticipate Resuming Growth Journey as Health Crisis Abates
Appendix: Modeling Considerations
Metric
Considerations
Corporate Expense
Reduced incentive comp
Long-term incentive comp
~$14-15m
Restructuring costs
Cost reduction actions
Interest cost
Drew $100m on revolver in Q1'20
Incremental/
Decremental Margins
HVACLow-30s%
Detection &
Measurement ~50%
Engineered
Equity earnings, other
~$3-5m
Tax rate
Jurisdictional mix (US highest)
Solutions
Low-20s%*
Capex
Maintenance ~$10-12m
Cash cost of pension + OPEB
~$18m
D&A
~$36-38m
Share count
45.5-46m
Currency effect
Topline sensitivity to USD-GBP rate
Note: in Q2'20, margins in Engineered Solutions are anticipated to be more similar to recent quarters as a result of improvements in operational performance implemented during 2019
Adjusted Segment Income Phasing and Reconciliations
($ millions)
37%
34%
23%
24%
22%
20%
20%
20%
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2018
2019
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
GAAP
20.8
41.4
42.9
68.9
Exclude: "All other"
(22.6)
(10.0)
(5.7)
(7.4)
Exclude: One time acquisition
(1.3)
(0.9)
-
(0.2)
related costs
Exclude: Intangible amortization
(1.6)
(2.4)
(2.0)
(2.9)
Adjusted
$46.3
$54.7
$50.6
$79.4
% of full-year
20%
24%
22%
34%
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
GAAP
37.0
41.0
29.6
70.9
Exclude: "All other"
(4.1)
(4.4)
(8.0)
(2.4)
Exclude: One time acquisition
(0.3)
(1.6)
(2.5)
(0.7)
related costs
Exclude: Intangible amortization
(0.1)
(0.8)
(1.7)
(1.5)
Adjusted
$41.5
$47.8
$41.8
$75.5
% of full-year
20%
23%
20%
37%
Q1 2020 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Earnings Per
Share Reconciliation
($ millions)
GAAP
Adjustme nts
Adjuste d
Segment income (1)
$
47.2
$
6.6
$
53.8
Corporate expense (2)
(11.1)
0.1
(11.0)
Long-term incentive compensation expense
(3.5)
-
(3.5)
Special charges, net (3)
(0.3)
0.2
(0.1)
Other operating income (4)
0.4
(0.4)
-
Operating income
32.7
6.5
39.2
Other income, net (5)
0.7
0.5
1.2
Interest expense, net
(4.7)
-
(4.7)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
28.7
7.0
35.7
Income tax provision (6)
(6.0)
(1.3)
(7.3)
Income from continuing operations
22.7
5.7
28.4
Dilutive shares outstanding
45.527
45.527
Earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.50
$
0.62
Adjustment primarily represents the removal of (i) operating losses associated with the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses ($3.9) and (ii) amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets ($2.6).
Adjustment represents the removal of acquisition related expenses incurred during the period.
Adjustment represents the removal of restructuring charges associated with the South Africa business.
Adjustment represents removal of income associated with revisions to estimates of certain liabilities retained in connection with the 2016 sale of the dry cooling business.
Adjustment represents the removal of (i)non-service pension and postretirement charges ($0.2) and (ii) removal of foreign currency losses associated with the South African projects ($0.3).
Adjustment represents the tax impact of items (1) through (5) above.
Q1 2019 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Earnings Per
Share Reconciliation
($ millions)
GAAP
Adjustme nts
Adjuste d
Segment income (1)
$
20.8
$
25.5
$
46.3
Corporate expense (2)
(12.4)
1.6
(10.8)
Long-term incentive compensation expense
(3.5)
-
(3.5)
Special charges, net
(0.1)
-
(0.1)
Other operating expense (3)
(1.8)
1.8
-
Operating income
3.0
28.9
31.9
Other income, net (4)
7.2
(5.3)
1.9
Interest expense, net
(5.0)
-
(5.0)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
5.2
23.6
28.8
Income tax provision (5)
(4.6)
(1.2)
(5.8)
Income from continuing operations
0.6
22.4
23.0
Dilutive shares outstanding
44.880
44.880
Earnings per share from continuing operations
$
0.01
$
0.51
Adjustment represents the removal of (i) operating losses associated with the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses ($22.6), (ii) inventorystep-up charges related to the Cues and Sabik acquisitions ($1.3), and (iii) amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets ($1.6).
Adjustment primarily represents removal of acquisition related expenses incurred during the period.
Adjustment represents removal of charges associated with revisions to estimates of certain liabilities retained in connection with the 2016 sale of the dry cooling business, with such revision resulting from settlement activity during the period.
Adjustment represents the removal of (i) a gain on an equity security associated with a fair value adjustment ($6.3) and (ii)non-service pension and postretirement charges ($1.0).
Adjustment represents the tax impact of items (1) through (4) above and the removal of certain income tax charges and benefits that are considered nonrecurring.
Q1 2020 and 2019 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation
Three months ended
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
Operating income
$
32.7
$
3.0
Exclude:
Aggregate operating losses of the South Africa and Heat
Transfer businesses
(1)
(4.1)
(22.6)
One-time acquisition related costs
(2)
(0.2)
(2.9)
Other operating income/expense
(3)
0.4
(1.8)
Amortization expense
(4)
(2.6)
(1.6)
Adjusted operating income
$
39.2
$
31.9
as a percent of adjusted revenues
(5)
10.7 %
9.1 %
($millions)
Represents the removal of the financial results of these businesses, inclusive of "special charges" of $ 0.2 and $0.0 during the three months ended March 28, 2020 and March 30, 2019, respectively.
Represents charges during the three months ended March 28, 2020 for integration and transaction costs of $0.2, and charges during the three months ended March 30, 2019 associated with the Sabik and Cues acquisitions associated with inventorystep-up $1.3 and integration and transaction costs of $1.6.
Represents income/expense associated with revisions to estimates of certain liabilities retained in connection with the 2016 sale of the dry cooling business .
Represents amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets.
See "Results of Reportable and Other Operating Segments" for applicable percentages based on GAAP results.
Q1 2020 U.S. GAAP Revenue to Organic
Revenue Reconciliation
($millions)
Three months ended March 28, 2020
Detection &
HVAC
Measurement
Engineered Solutions
Adjusted SPX
Net Revenue Growth (Decline)
(7.7)
%
8.0
%
12.2
%
3.9
%
Exclude: Foreign Currency
(0.5)
%
(0.9) %
- %
(0.4) %
Exclude: Acquisitions
8.5
%
2.5
%
- %
3.7
%
Organic Revenue Growth (Decline)
(15.7)
%
6.4
%
12.2
%
0.6
%
Q1 2020 and 2019 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted Segment Income Reconciliations
CONSOLIDATED SPX:
Consolidated revenue
$
Exclude: "All Other" operating segments (1)
Adjusted consolidated revenue
$
Total segment income
$
Exclude: "All Other" operating segments (1)
Exclude: One time acquisition related costs (2)
Exclude: Amortization expense (3)
Adjusted segment income
$
as a percent of adjusted revenues (4)
HVAC REPORTABLE SEGMENT:
HVAC segment income
$
Exclude: One time acquisition related costs (2)
Exclude: Amortization expense (3)
HVAC adjusted segment income
$
as a percent of HVAC segment revenues (4)
DETECTION & MEASUREMENT REPORTABLE SEGMENT:
Detection & Measurement segment income
$
Exclude: One time acquisition related costs (2)
Exclude: Amortization expense (3)
Detection & Measurement adjusted segment income
$
as a percent of Detection & Measurement segment revenues (4)
Three months ended
($millions)
March 28, 2020
March 30, 2019
369.3
$
343.6
4.0
(7.9)
365.3
$
351.5
47.2
$
20.8
(3.9)
(22.6)
(0.1)
(1.3)
(2.6)
(1.6)
53.8
$
46.3
14.7 %
13.2 %
15.0
$
18.4
(0.1)
-
(0.8)
(0.1)
15.9
$
18.5
13.4 %
14.4 %
18.2
$
17.0
-
(1.3)
(1.8)
(1.5)
20.0
$
19.8
21.8 %
23.3 %
Represents the removal of the financial results of our South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses. Note: These businesses are reported as an "All Other" group of operating segments for U.S. GAAP purposes due to certainwind-down activities that are occurring within these businesses.
Representsone-time acquisition related costs during the three months ended March 28, 2020 and additional "Cost of products sold" recorded during the three months ended March 30, 2019 related to the step-up of inventory (to fair value) acquired in connection with the Sabik and Cues acquisitions.
Represents amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets.
See "Results of Reportable and Other Operating Segments" for applicable percentages based on GAAP results.
Q1 2020 Debt Reconciliation
($millions)
Q1 2020
Short-term debt
$
260.3
Current maturities of long-term debt
2.6
Long-term debt (1)
250.3
Gross debt
513.2
Less: Purchase card program and extended payables
(2.3)
Adjusted gross debt
510.9
Less: Cash and equivalents
(163.1)
Adjusted net debt
$
347.8
Excludes unamortized debt issuance costs associated with term loan of $1.7m.Note: Adjusted net debt as defined by SPX's current credit facility agreement.