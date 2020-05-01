SPX : Q1 2020 SPX Corporation Earnings Presentation

Log in
Q1 2020 SPX Corporation Earnings Presentation

05/01/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

Q1 2020

Earnings Presentation

April 30, 2020

SPX Corporation 2020 Investor Event - New York

  • Certain statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts, including any statements as to future market conditions, results of operations, products introductions, and financial projections, areforward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to safe harbor created thereby. These forward- looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future express or implied results. Although SPX believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, forward-looking statements are based on the company's existing operations and complement of businesses, which are subject to change.
  • Particular risks facing SPX include risks relating to economic, business and other risks stemming from changes in the economy, including changes resulting from the impact of theCOVID-19 pandemic; market specific cycles and weather related fluctuations; legal and regulatory risks; cost of raw materials; pricing pressures; our reliance on U.S. revenues and international operations; our ability to successfully resolve various claims and disputes associated with our large power projects in South Africa; legacy liability (including asbestos, environmental and pension); liabilities retained in connection with dispositions; integration of acquisitions and achievement of anticipated synergies; our 2015 spin-off transaction; the effectiveness, success, and timing of restructuring plans; and other risks and uncertainties arising from impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or related government responses on SPX's businesses and the businesses of its customers and vendors, including whether SPX's businesses and those of its customers and vendors will continue to be treated as "essential" operations under government orders restricting business activities or, even if so treated, whether health and safety concerns might otherwise require certain operations to be halted for some period of time. More information regarding such risks can be found in SPX's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings.
  • Statements in this presentation are only as of the time made, and SPX disclaims any responsibility to update or revise such statements except as required by regulatory authorities.
  • This presentation includesnon-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures with the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available in the appendix to this presentation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and our management of business from period to period.

April 30, 2020

2

Introductory Comments

Gene Lowe

Q1 Performance Highlights

  • Strong first quarter despite modestCOVID-19 impact
    • Solid growth in adjusted revenue and adjusted operating profit
    • Expansion of 160 basis points in adjusted operating margin
  • Withdrawing 2020 guidance due to economic uncertainty
    • COVID-19impact accelerated during March
  • Solid financial condition with substantial liquidity
    • Net leverage towards low end oflong-term target range
    • New credit facility provides enhanced flexibility

Well-Positioned to Manage Through Current Environment

*Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African and Heat Transfer operations categorized as "All Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation.

April 30, 2020

4

Adjusted Q1 2020 Year-Over-Year Summary

  • Revenue increase in Detection & Measurement and Engineered Solutions segments, partially offset by a decline in HVAC

($ millions)

Adjusted Revenue

Adjusted Operating Income Margin

$352$365

    • 3.9% adjusted revenue growth
  • Engineered Solutions was primary driver of adjusted operating income growth
    • 22.9% adjusted operating income growth

10.7%

9.1%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 Adjusted EPS of $0.62

Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African and Heat Transfer operations categorized as "All Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation.

April 30, 2020

5

COVID-19 - Status Update and Actions

  • Facilities remain operational
    • Meet definition of "essential" to critical infrastructure
  • Safety of our employees is our top priority
    • Visitor restrictions; travel bans; remote work where feasible
    • Social distancing by modifying tasks, staggering shift/breaks, etc.
    • Enhanced, frequent cleaning; adding cleaning staff/sanitization processes
    • Enhanced use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) across operations
  • Task force meets daily to review situation and consider additional actions

Continuing to Provide Equipment for Critical Infrastructure,

While Ensuring Wellbeing of our People

April 30, 2020

6

Value Creation Framework

SPX Business System

New products

Policy deployment

Channel expansion

Operational excellence

Adjacent markets

Due diligence/integration

Culture & Values

  • Focus in HVAC and D&M
  • Significant capital to deploy
  • Large target pipeline
  • Employee development
  • Results/accountability
  • Integrity

April 30, 2020

7

Q1 Financial Review

Scott Sproule

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

GAAP EPS from continuing operations

$0.50

$0.01

South Africa and Heat Transfer*

$0.08

$0.47

Acquisition-related

$0.01

$0.06

Non-service pension & other**

($0.01)

($0.06)

Amortization

$0.04

$0.03

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations

$0.62

$0.51

Adjusted EPS Growth of 21.6%

Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African and Heat Transfer operations categorized as "All Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation.

*Includes a $0.39 per share charge related to the South African projects in Q1 2019.

** "Other" includes favorable discrete tax items, change in fair value of equity security in Q1 2019, gain on sale of Dry Cooling in Q1 2020, and tax effects associated with these adjustments.

April 30, 2020

9

Adjusted Q1 2020 Year-Over-Year Results

Q1 Adjusted Revenue:

  • 3.9%year-over-year increase:
    • 3.7% acquisition impact
    • 0.6% organic increase*, primarily due to higher Engineered Solutions volumes
    • (0.4%) unfavorable currency impact

Q1 Adjusted Segment Income and Margin:

  • $7.5m increase in Adjusted segment income driven by Engineered Solutions
  • 150 basis points of Adjusted segment margin expansion

Adjusted Revenue

Adjusted Segment Income Margin

$352$365

14.7%

13.2%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

($ millions)

Solid Growth in Adjusted Revenue and Segment Income

Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African and Heat Transfer operations categorized as "All Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation.

*Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation.

April 30, 2020

10

HVAC Q1 2020 Year-Over-Year Results

Q1 Revenue:

  • (7.7%)year-over-year decrease:
    • 8.5% impact from acquisitions
    • (15.7%) organic decrease* driven by lower seasonal demand for heating products, and a decline in cooling volumes in China associated withCOVID-19
    • (0.5%) unfavorable currency impact

Q1 Adjusted Segment Income and Margin:

  • $2.6m decrease in Adjusted segment income* and 100 basis points of margin decline due to lower volumes of heating products

Revenue

($ millions)

Adjusted Segment Income Margin*

$128

$119

14.4%13.4%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Lower Seasonal Heating Volumes vs Strong Prior Year Comps

*Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation.

April 30, 2020

11

Detection & Measurement Q1 2020 Year-Over-Year Results

Q1 Revenue:

Revenue

($ millions)

  • 8.0%year-over-year increase:
    • 2.5% increase from acquisition
    • 6.4% organic increase* primarily due to timing of project revenues
    • (0.9%) unfavorable currency impact

Q1 Adjusted Segment Income and Margin:

  • $0.2m increase in Adjusted segment income*
  • 150 basis points of margin decline primarily due to sales mix

Adjusted Segment Income Margin*

$92

$85

23.3%

21.8%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Strong Organic Revenue Growth

*Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation.

April 30, 2020

12

Engineered Solutions Q1 2020 Year-Over-Year Results

Q1 Revenue:

  • 12.2%year-over-year increase:
    • Improved volumes in Transformers and Process Cooling

Q1 Segment Income and Margin:

  • $9.9m increase in segment income
  • 580 basis points of margin expansion
    • Strong operational performance in Transformer business

Revenue

Segment Income Margin

($ millions)

$155

$138

11.6%

5.8%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Strong Margin Improvement on Operational Performance

April 30, 2020

13

Financial Position and Liquidity Review

Scott Sproule

Financial Position - Capital Structure Update

($millions)

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Short-term debt

$142.6

$260.3

Current maturities of long-term debt

1.0

2.6

Long-term debt

249.9

248.6

Total Debt

$393.5

$511.5

Less: Cash on hand

(54.7)

(163.1)

Net Debt

$338.8

$348.4

Leverage Ratios*

2.3x

1.5-2.5x

1.9x

1.6x

1.6x

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

LT Target

Bank Net Leverage

Gross Leverage

Maintaining Strong Balance Sheet and Leverage Profile

* Calculated as defined by SPX's credit facility agreement.

April 30, 2020

15

Financial Position - Liquidity Update

Refinanced Credit Facility in Q4'19:

  • $450 million revolver, with ~$200 million remaining capacity at Q1'20
    • Drew down $100 millionpre-emptively during Q1
  • $250 million term loan - 2024 final maturity and modest amortization payments (zero in 2020)
  • 3.75x net leverage covenant (vs 1.6x currently); 3.0x interest coverage covenant (vs >10x currently)

($ in millions)

Term Loan Repayment Schedule

$219

$- $6$13 $13

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024

Approximately $350 Million of Readily Available Liquidity

April 30, 2020

16

Outlook Discussion

  • Withdrawing 2020 guidance on uncertain market dynamics
  • Diverse end markets and businesses
  • Controlling discretionary costs while maintaining capacity to return quickly to growth and value creation initiatives
  • Prepared for alternative scenarios

April 30, 2020

17

End Market Overview and Closing Remarks

Gene Lowe

End Market Exposures* (2019)

Total 2019 Revenue of $1.5 Billion

End Markets

Segment (Primary)

Product Category

(Primary)

Approximate %

Replacement Sales

*Based on Management estimates

52%

Wastewater / Water, 6%

29%

Utility,

Light Mfg. / Other, 5%

Healthcare, 3%

33%

Hospitality, 3%

Data Center / Lab, 3%

11%

Institutional, 9%

8%

Gov't Regulated,

Office / Retail, 7%

13%

Resi

Non-resi

Gov't, Regulated and Utility

Industrial

HVAC

Detection & Measurement;

Engineered Solutions

Transformers, Process

Heating

Cooling/

Cooling, Location &

Transformers,

Heating

Inspection, CommTech,

Process Cooling

Transportation

85%

50%

75%

75%

April 30, 2020

19

Near-Term Demand Sensitivity

% of 2019

Segment EBITDA

Considerations

Less Sensitive

More Sensitive

Inspection;

Transformers;

~33%

Transportation;

SMS/CommInt

Aids-to-Navigation;

Process Cooling;

~42%

Residential Heating*

Commercial Cooling**

Location;

~25%

Commercial Heating

CARES Act;

Gov't Spending;

Backlog

Regulatory drivers;

Project timing (access);

SME Liquidity; Capex budgets; Dodge data

Dodge data;

ABI Index;

Global GDP

Note: Based on Management estimates

*HVAC Heating experiencing impact of weak heating season demand

**Commercial HVAC Cooling demand split of 50% new and 50% replacement over a full cycle per management estimates.

April 30, 2020

20

Executive Summary

  • Strong Q1 performance; limitednear-term visibility
  • Well positioned to manage throughCOVID-19 impact
  • Near-termactions helping to moderate virus impact while maintaining capacity to return quickly to growth

Navigating a Challenging 2020;

Anticipate Resuming Growth Journey as Health Crisis Abates

April 30, 2020

21

Questions

Appendix

Appendix: Modeling Considerations

Metric

Considerations

Corporate Expense

Reduced incentive comp

Long-term incentive comp

~$14-15m

Restructuring costs

Cost reduction actions

Interest cost

Drew $100m on revolver in Q1'20

Incremental/

Decremental Margins

HVACLow-30s%

Detection &

Measurement ~50%

Engineered

Equity earnings, other

~$3-5m

Tax rate

Jurisdictional mix (US highest)

Solutions

Low-20s%*

Capex

Maintenance ~$10-12m

Cash cost of pension + OPEB

~$18m

D&A

~$36-38m

Share count

45.5-46m

Currency effect

Topline sensitivity to USD-GBP rate

  • Note: in Q2'20, margins in Engineered Solutions are anticipated to be more similar to recent quarters as a result of improvements in operational performance implemented during 2019

April 30, 2020

24

Adjusted Segment Income Phasing and Reconciliations

($ millions)

37%

34%

23%

24%

22%

20%

20%

20%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2018

2019

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

GAAP

20.8

41.4

42.9

68.9

Exclude: "All other"

(22.6)

(10.0)

(5.7)

(7.4)

Exclude: One time acquisition

(1.3)

(0.9)

-

(0.2)

related costs

Exclude: Intangible amortization

(1.6)

(2.4)

(2.0)

(2.9)

Adjusted

$46.3

$54.7

$50.6

$79.4

% of full-year

20%

24%

22%

34%

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

GAAP

37.0

41.0

29.6

70.9

Exclude: "All other"

(4.1)

(4.4)

(8.0)

(2.4)

Exclude: One time acquisition

(0.3)

(1.6)

(2.5)

(0.7)

related costs

Exclude: Intangible amortization

(0.1)

(0.8)

(1.7)

(1.5)

Adjusted

$41.5

$47.8

$41.8

$75.5

% of full-year

20%

23%

20%

37%

April 30, 2020

25

Q1 2020 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Earnings Per

Share Reconciliation

($ millions)

GAAP

Adjustme nts

Adjuste d

Segment income (1)

$

47.2

$

6.6

$

53.8

Corporate expense (2)

(11.1)

0.1

(11.0)

Long-term incentive compensation expense

(3.5)

-

(3.5)

Special charges, net (3)

(0.3)

0.2

(0.1)

Other operating income (4)

0.4

(0.4)

-

Operating income

32.7

6.5

39.2

Other income, net (5)

0.7

0.5

1.2

Interest expense, net

(4.7)

-

(4.7)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

28.7

7.0

35.7

Income tax provision (6)

(6.0)

(1.3)

(7.3)

Income from continuing operations

22.7

5.7

28.4

Dilutive shares outstanding

45.527

45.527

Earnings per share from continuing operations

$

0.50

$

0.62

  1. Adjustment primarily represents the removal of (i) operating losses associated with the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses ($3.9) and (ii) amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets ($2.6).
  2. Adjustment represents the removal of acquisition related expenses incurred during the period.
  3. Adjustment represents the removal of restructuring charges associated with the South Africa business.
  4. Adjustment represents removal of income associated with revisions to estimates of certain liabilities retained in connection with the 2016 sale of the dry cooling business.
  5. Adjustment represents the removal of (i)non-service pension and postretirement charges ($0.2) and (ii) removal of foreign currency losses associated with the South African projects ($0.3).
  6. Adjustment represents the tax impact of items (1) through (5) above.

April 30, 2020

26

Q1 2019 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Earnings Per

Share Reconciliation

($ millions)

GAAP

Adjustme nts

Adjuste d

Segment income (1)

$

20.8

$

25.5

$

46.3

Corporate expense (2)

(12.4)

1.6

(10.8)

Long-term incentive compensation expense

(3.5)

-

(3.5)

Special charges, net

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

Other operating expense (3)

(1.8)

1.8

-

Operating income

3.0

28.9

31.9

Other income, net (4)

7.2

(5.3)

1.9

Interest expense, net

(5.0)

-

(5.0)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

5.2

23.6

28.8

Income tax provision (5)

(4.6)

(1.2)

(5.8)

Income from continuing operations

0.6

22.4

23.0

Dilutive shares outstanding

44.880

44.880

Earnings per share from continuing operations

$

0.01

$

0.51

  1. Adjustment represents the removal of (i) operating losses associated with the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses ($22.6), (ii) inventorystep-up charges related to the Cues and Sabik acquisitions ($1.3), and (iii) amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets ($1.6).
  2. Adjustment primarily represents removal of acquisition related expenses incurred during the period.
  3. Adjustment represents removal of charges associated with revisions to estimates of certain liabilities retained in connection with the 2016 sale of the dry cooling business, with such revision resulting from settlement activity during the period.
  4. Adjustment represents the removal of (i) a gain on an equity security associated with a fair value adjustment ($6.3) and (ii)non-service pension and postretirement charges ($1.0).
  5. Adjustment represents the tax impact of items (1) through (4) above and the removal of certain income tax charges and benefits that are considered nonrecurring.

April 30, 2020

27

Q1 2020 and 2019 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation

Three months ended

March 28, 2020

March 30, 2019

Operating income

$

32.7

$

3.0

Exclude:

Aggregate operating losses of the South Africa and Heat

Transfer businesses

(1)

(4.1)

(22.6)

One-time acquisition related costs

(2)

(0.2)

(2.9)

Other operating income/expense

(3)

0.4

(1.8)

Amortization expense

(4)

(2.6)

(1.6)

Adjusted operating income

$

39.2

$

31.9

as a percent of adjusted revenues

(5)

10.7 %

9.1 %

($millions)

  1. Represents the removal of the financial results of these businesses, inclusive of "special charges" of $ 0.2 and $0.0 during the three months ended March 28, 2020 and March 30, 2019, respectively.
  2. Represents charges during the three months ended March 28, 2020 for integration and transaction costs of $0.2, and charges during the three months ended March 30, 2019 associated with the Sabik and Cues acquisitions associated with inventorystep-up $1.3 and integration and transaction costs of $1.6.
  3. Represents income/expense associated with revisions to estimates of certain liabilities retained in connection with the 2016 sale of the dry cooling business .
  4. Represents amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets.
  5. See "Results of Reportable and Other Operating Segments" for applicable percentages based on GAAP results.

April 30, 2020

28

Q1 2020 U.S. GAAP Revenue to Organic

Revenue Reconciliation

($millions)

Three months ended March 28, 2020

Detection &

HVAC

Measurement

Engineered Solutions

Adjusted SPX

Net Revenue Growth (Decline)

(7.7)

%

8.0

%

12.2

%

3.9

%

Exclude: Foreign Currency

(0.5)

%

(0.9) %

- %

(0.4) %

Exclude: Acquisitions

8.5

%

2.5

%

- %

3.7

%

Organic Revenue Growth (Decline)

(15.7)

%

6.4

%

12.2

%

0.6

%

April 30, 2020

29

Q1 2020 and 2019 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted Segment Income Reconciliations

CONSOLIDATED SPX:

Consolidated revenue

$

Exclude: "All Other" operating segments (1)

Adjusted consolidated revenue

$

Total segment income

$

Exclude: "All Other" operating segments (1)

Exclude: One time acquisition related costs (2)

Exclude: Amortization expense (3)

Adjusted segment income

$

as a percent of adjusted revenues (4)

HVAC REPORTABLE SEGMENT:

HVAC segment income

$

Exclude: One time acquisition related costs (2)

Exclude: Amortization expense (3)

HVAC adjusted segment income

$

as a percent of HVAC segment revenues (4)

DETECTION & MEASUREMENT REPORTABLE SEGMENT:

Detection & Measurement segment income

$

Exclude: One time acquisition related costs (2)

Exclude: Amortization expense (3)

Detection & Measurement adjusted segment income

$

as a percent of Detection & Measurement segment revenues (4)

Three months ended

($millions)

March 28, 2020

March 30, 2019

369.3

$

343.6

4.0

(7.9)

365.3

$

351.5

47.2

$

20.8

(3.9)

(22.6)

(0.1)

(1.3)

(2.6)

(1.6)

53.8

$

46.3

14.7 %

13.2 %

15.0

$

18.4

(0.1)

-

(0.8)

(0.1)

15.9

$

18.5

13.4 %

14.4 %

18.2

$

17.0

-

(1.3)

(1.8)

(1.5)

20.0

$

19.8

21.8 %

23.3 %

  1. Represents the removal of the financial results of our South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses. Note: These businesses are reported as an "All Other" group of operating segments for U.S. GAAP purposes due to certainwind-down activities that are occurring within these businesses.
  2. Representsone-time acquisition related costs during the three months ended March 28, 2020 and additional "Cost of products sold" recorded during the three months ended March 30, 2019 related to the step-up of inventory (to fair value) acquired in connection with the Sabik and Cues acquisitions.
  3. Represents amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets.
  4. See "Results of Reportable and Other Operating Segments" for applicable percentages based on GAAP results.

April 30, 2020

30

Q1 2020 Debt Reconciliation

($millions)

Q1 2020

Short-term debt

$

260.3

Current maturities of long-term debt

2.6

Long-term debt (1)

250.3

Gross debt

513.2

Less: Purchase card program and extended payables

(2.3)

Adjusted gross debt

510.9

Less: Cash and equivalents

(163.1)

Adjusted net debt

$

347.8

  1. Excludes unamortized debt issuance costs associated with term loan of $1.7m.Note: Adjusted net debt as defined by SPX's current credit facility agreement.

April 30, 2020

31

Q1 2020 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Last 12

Months

Net income attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders

$

88.8

Income tax provision

14.9

Interest expense

20.4

Income before interest and taxes

124.1

Depreciation and amortization

35.6

EBITDA

159.6

Adjustments:

Non-cash compensation

21.9

Pension adjustments

8.9

Extraordinary non-cash charges, (gains), net

(11.3)

Extraordinary non-recurring cash charges, net

29.0

Material acquisition/disposition related fees, costs, or expenses,net

1.5

Pro forma effect of acquisitions and divestitures, and other

8.4

Adjusted EBITDA

$

218.0

  • Adjusted EBITDA includespro-forma impact related to SGS and Patterson-Kelley acquisitions. Note: Adjusted consolidated EBITDA as defined by SPX's current credit facility agreement.

($millions)

April 30, 2020

32

Q1 2020 Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing

Operations to U.S. GAAP Reconciliation

($millions)

Q1 2020

Operating cash flow from continuing operations

$

2.7

Capital expenditures - continuing operations

(3.6)

Free cash flow used in continuing operations

(0.9)

Adjustments*

4.0

Adjusted free cash flow

$

3.1

* Adjustments align with our reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EPS for Q1 2020

April 30, 2020

33

Disclaimer

SPX Corporation published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 21:58:06 UTC
