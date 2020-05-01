SPX : Q1 2020 SPX Corporation Earnings Presentation 0 05/01/2020 | 05:59pm EDT Send by mail :

Certain statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts, including any statements as to future market conditions, results of operations, products introductions, and financial projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to safe harbor created thereby. These forward- looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future express or implied results. Although SPX believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, forward-looking statements are based on the company's existing operations and complement of businesses, which are subject to change.

This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures with the most comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are available in the appendix to this presentation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and our management of business from period to period. April 30, 2020 2 Introductory Comments Gene Lowe Q1 Performance Highlights Strong first quarter despite modest COVID-19 impact

COVID-19 impact Solid growth in adjusted revenue and adjusted operating profit Expansion of 160 basis points in adjusted operating margin

Withdrawing 2020 guidance due to economic uncertainty

COVID-19 impact accelerated during March

Solid financial condition with substantial liquidity

Net leverage towards low end of long-term target range New credit facility provides enhanced flexibility

Well-Positioned to Manage Through Current Environment *Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African and Heat Transfer operations categorized as "All Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation. April 30, 2020 4 Adjusted Q1 2020 Year-Over-Year Summary Revenue increase in Detection & Measurement and Engineered Solutions segments, partially offset by a decline in HVAC ($ millions) Adjusted Revenue Adjusted Operating Income Margin $352$365 3.9% adjusted revenue growth

Engineered Solutions was primary driver of adjusted operating income growth

22.9% adjusted operating income growth

10.7% 9.1% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 Adjusted EPS of $0.62 Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African and Heat Transfer operations categorized as "All Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation. April 30, 2020 5 COVID-19 - Status Update and Actions Facilities remain operational

Meet definition of "essential" to critical infrastructure

Safety of our employees is our top priority

Visitor restrictions; travel bans; remote work where feasible Social distancing by modifying tasks, staggering shift/breaks, etc. Enhanced, frequent cleaning; adding cleaning staff/sanitization processes Enhanced use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) across operations

Task force meets daily to review situation and consider additional actions Continuing to Provide Equipment for Critical Infrastructure, While Ensuring Wellbeing of our People April 30, 2020 6 Value Creation Framework SPX Business System • New products • Policy deployment • Channel expansion • Operational excellence • Adjacent markets • Due diligence/integration Culture & Values Focus in HVAC and D&M

Significant capital to deploy

Large target pipeline Employee development

Results/accountability

Integrity April 30, 2020 7 Q1 Financial Review Scott Sproule Adjusted Earnings Per Share Q1 2020 Q1 2019 GAAP EPS from continuing operations $0.50 $0.01 South Africa and Heat Transfer* $0.08 $0.47 Acquisition-related $0.01 $0.06 Non-service pension & other** ($0.01) ($0.06) Amortization $0.04 $0.03 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations $0.62 $0.51 Adjusted EPS Growth of 21.6% Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African and Heat Transfer operations categorized as "All Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation. *Includes a $0.39 per share charge related to the South African projects in Q1 2019. ** "Other" includes favorable discrete tax items, change in fair value of equity security in Q1 2019, gain on sale of Dry Cooling in Q1 2020, and tax effects associated with these adjustments. April 30, 2020 9 Adjusted Q1 2020 Year-Over-Year Results Q1 Adjusted Revenue: 3.9% year-over-year increase:

year-over-year increase: 3.7% acquisition impact 0.6% organic increase*, primarily due to higher Engineered Solutions volumes (0.4%) unfavorable currency impact

Q1 Adjusted Segment Income and Margin: $7.5m increase in Adjusted segment income driven by Engineered Solutions

150 basis points of Adjusted segment margin expansion Adjusted Revenue Adjusted Segment Income Margin $352$365 14.7% 13.2% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 ($ millions) Solid Growth in Adjusted Revenue and Segment Income Note: Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, among other items, the results of the South African and Heat Transfer operations categorized as "All Other" in the company's reporting structure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation. *Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation. April 30, 2020 10 HVAC Q1 2020 Year-Over-Year Results Q1 Revenue: (7.7%) year-over-year decrease:

year-over-year decrease: 8.5% impact from acquisitions (15.7%) organic decrease* driven by lower seasonal demand for heating products, and a decline in cooling volumes in China associated with COVID-19 (0.5%) unfavorable currency impact

Q1 Adjusted Segment Income and Margin: $2.6m decrease in Adjusted segment income* and 100 basis points of margin decline due to lower volumes of heating products Revenue ($ millions) Adjusted Segment Income Margin* $128 $119 14.4%13.4% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Lower Seasonal Heating Volumes vs Strong Prior Year Comps *Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation. April 30, 2020 11 Detection & Measurement Q1 2020 Year-Over-Year Results Q1 Revenue: Revenue ($ millions) 8.0% year-over-year increase:

year-over-year increase: 2.5% increase from acquisition 6.4% organic increase* primarily due to timing of project revenues (0.9%) unfavorable currency impact

Q1 Adjusted Segment Income and Margin: $0.2m increase in Adjusted segment income*

150 basis points of margin decline primarily due to sales mix Adjusted Segment Income Margin* $92 $85 23.3% 21.8% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Strong Organic Revenue Growth *Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations from US GAAP financial measures are available in the Appendix of the presentation. April 30, 2020 12 Engineered Solutions Q1 2020 Year-Over-Year Results Q1 Revenue: 12.2% year-over-year increase:

year-over-year increase: Improved volumes in Transformers and Process Cooling

Q1 Segment Income and Margin: $9.9m increase in segment income

580 basis points of margin expansion

Strong operational performance in Transformer business

Revenue Segment Income Margin ($ millions) $155 $138 11.6% 5.8% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Strong Margin Improvement on Operational Performance April 30, 2020 13 Financial Position and Liquidity Review Scott Sproule Financial Position - Capital Structure Update ($millions) Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Short-term debt $142.6 $260.3 Current maturities of long-term debt 1.0 2.6 Long-term debt 249.9 248.6 Total Debt $393.5 $511.5 Less: Cash on hand (54.7) (163.1) Net Debt $338.8 $348.4 Leverage Ratios* 2.3x 1.5-2.5x 1.9x 1.6x 1.6x Q4 2019 Q1 2020 LT Target Bank Net Leverage Gross Leverage Maintaining Strong Balance Sheet and Leverage Profile * Calculated as defined by SPX's credit facility agreement. April 30, 2020 15 Financial Position - Liquidity Update Refinanced Credit Facility in Q4'19: $450 million revolver, with ~$200 million remaining capacity at Q1'20

Drew down $100 million pre-emptively during Q1

$250 million term loan - 2024 final maturity and modest amortization payments (zero in 2020)

3.75x net leverage covenant (vs 1.6x currently); 3.0x interest coverage covenant (vs >10x currently) ($ in millions) Term Loan Repayment Schedule $219 $- $6$13 $13 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Approximately $350 Million of Readily Available Liquidity April 30, 2020 16 Outlook Discussion Withdrawing 2020 guidance on uncertain market dynamics

Diverse end markets and businesses

Controlling discretionary costs while maintaining capacity to return quickly to growth and value creation initiatives

Prepared for alternative scenarios April 30, 2020 17 End Market Overview and Closing Remarks Gene Lowe End Market Exposures* (2019) Total 2019 Revenue of $1.5 Billion End Markets Segment (Primary) Product Category (Primary) Approximate % Replacement Sales *Based on Management estimates 52% Wastewater / Water, 6% 29% Utility, Light Mfg. / Other, 5% Healthcare, 3% 33% Hospitality, 3% Data Center / Lab, 3% 11% Institutional, 9% 8% Gov't Regulated, Office / Retail, 7% 13% Resi Non-resi Gov't, Regulated and Utility Industrial HVAC Detection & Measurement; Engineered Solutions Transformers, Process Heating Cooling/ Cooling, Location & Transformers, Heating Inspection, CommTech, Process Cooling Transportation 85% 50% 75% 75% April 30, 2020 19 Near-Term Demand Sensitivity % of 2019 Segment EBITDA Considerations Less Sensitive More Sensitive Inspection; Transformers; ~33% Transportation; SMS/CommInt Aids-to-Navigation; Process Cooling; ~42% Residential Heating* Commercial Cooling** Location; ~25% Commercial Heating CARES Act; Gov't Spending; Backlog Regulatory drivers; Project timing (access); SME Liquidity; Capex budgets; Dodge data Dodge data; ABI Index; Global GDP Note: Based on Management estimates *HVAC Heating experiencing impact of weak heating season demand **Commercial HVAC Cooling demand split of 50% new and 50% replacement over a full cycle per management estimates. April 30, 2020 20 Executive Summary Strong Q1 performance; limited near-term visibility

near-term visibility Well positioned to manage through COVID-19 impact

COVID-19 impact Near-term actions helping to moderate virus impact while maintaining capacity to return quickly to growth Navigating a Challenging 2020; Anticipate Resuming Growth Journey as Health Crisis Abates April 30, 2020 21 Questions Appendix Appendix: Modeling Considerations Metric Considerations Corporate Expense Reduced incentive comp Long-term incentive comp ~$14-15m Restructuring costs Cost reduction actions Interest cost Drew $100m on revolver in Q1'20 Incremental/ Decremental Margins HVACLow-30s% Detection & Measurement ~50% Engineered Equity earnings, other ~$3-5m Tax rate Jurisdictional mix (US highest) Solutions Low-20s%* Capex Maintenance ~$10-12m Cash cost of pension + OPEB ~$18m D&A ~$36-38m Share count 45.5-46m Currency effect Topline sensitivity to USD-GBP rate Note: in Q2'20, margins in Engineered Solutions are anticipated to be more similar to recent quarters as a result of improvements in operational performance implemented during 2019 April 30, 2020 24 Adjusted Segment Income Phasing and Reconciliations ($ millions) 37% 34% 23% 24% 22% 20% 20% 20% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 GAAP 20.8 41.4 42.9 68.9 Exclude: "All other" (22.6) (10.0) (5.7) (7.4) Exclude: One time acquisition (1.3) (0.9) - (0.2) related costs Exclude: Intangible amortization (1.6) (2.4) (2.0) (2.9) Adjusted $46.3 $54.7 $50.6 $79.4 % of full-year 20% 24% 22% 34% Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 GAAP 37.0 41.0 29.6 70.9 Exclude: "All other" (4.1) (4.4) (8.0) (2.4) Exclude: One time acquisition (0.3) (1.6) (2.5) (0.7) related costs Exclude: Intangible amortization (0.1) (0.8) (1.7) (1.5) Adjusted $41.5 $47.8 $41.8 $75.5 % of full-year 20% 23% 20% 37% April 30, 2020 25 Q1 2020 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation ($ millions) GAAP Adjustme nts Adjuste d Segment income (1) $ 47.2 $ 6.6 $ 53.8 Corporate expense (2) (11.1) 0.1 (11.0) Long-term incentive compensation expense (3.5) - (3.5) Special charges, net (3) (0.3) 0.2 (0.1) Other operating income (4) 0.4 (0.4) - Operating income 32.7 6.5 39.2 Other income, net (5) 0.7 0.5 1.2 Interest expense, net (4.7) - (4.7) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 28.7 7.0 35.7 Income tax provision (6) (6.0) (1.3) (7.3) Income from continuing operations 22.7 5.7 28.4 Dilutive shares outstanding 45.527 45.527 Earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.50 $ 0.62 Adjustment primarily represents the removal of (i) operating losses associated with the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses ($3.9) and (ii) amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets ($2.6). Adjustment represents the removal of acquisition related expenses incurred during the period. Adjustment represents the removal of restructuring charges associated with the South Africa business. Adjustment represents removal of income associated with revisions to estimates of certain liabilities retained in connection with the 2016 sale of the dry cooling business. Adjustment represents the removal of (i) non-service pension and postretirement charges ($0.2) and (ii) removal of foreign currency losses associated with the South African projects ($0.3). Adjustment represents the tax impact of items (1) through (5) above. April 30, 2020 26 Q1 2019 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation ($ millions) GAAP Adjustme nts Adjuste d Segment income (1) $ 20.8 $ 25.5 $ 46.3 Corporate expense (2) (12.4) 1.6 (10.8) Long-term incentive compensation expense (3.5) - (3.5) Special charges, net (0.1) - (0.1) Other operating expense (3) (1.8) 1.8 - Operating income 3.0 28.9 31.9 Other income, net (4) 7.2 (5.3) 1.9 Interest expense, net (5.0) - (5.0) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 5.2 23.6 28.8 Income tax provision (5) (4.6) (1.2) (5.8) Income from continuing operations 0.6 22.4 23.0 Dilutive shares outstanding 44.880 44.880 Earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.51 Adjustment represents the removal of (i) operating losses associated with the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses ($22.6), (ii) inventory step-up charges related to the Cues and Sabik acquisitions ($1.3), and (iii) amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets ($1.6). Adjustment primarily represents removal of acquisition related expenses incurred during the period. Adjustment represents removal of charges associated with revisions to estimates of certain liabilities retained in connection with the 2016 sale of the dry cooling business, with such revision resulting from settlement activity during the period. Adjustment represents the removal of (i) a gain on an equity security associated with a fair value adjustment ($6.3) and (ii) non-service pension and postretirement charges ($1.0). Adjustment represents the tax impact of items (1) through (4) above and the removal of certain income tax charges and benefits that are considered nonrecurring. April 30, 2020 27 Q1 2020 and 2019 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation Three months ended March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 Operating income $ 32.7 $ 3.0 Exclude: Aggregate operating losses of the South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses (1) (4.1) (22.6) One-time acquisition related costs (2) (0.2) (2.9) Other operating income/expense (3) 0.4 (1.8) Amortization expense (4) (2.6) (1.6) Adjusted operating income $ 39.2 $ 31.9 as a percent of adjusted revenues (5) 10.7 % 9.1 % ($millions) Represents the removal of the financial results of these businesses, inclusive of "special charges" of $ 0.2 and $0.0 during the three months ended March 28, 2020 and March 30, 2019, respectively. Represents charges during the three months ended March 28, 2020 for integration and transaction costs of $0.2, and charges during the three months ended March 30, 2019 associated with the Sabik and Cues acquisitions associated with inventory step-up $1.3 and integration and transaction costs of $1.6. Represents income/expense associated with revisions to estimates of certain liabilities retained in connection with the 2016 sale of the dry cooling business . Represents amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets. See "Results of Reportable and Other Operating Segments" for applicable percentages based on GAAP results. April 30, 2020 28 Q1 2020 U.S. GAAP Revenue to Organic Revenue Reconciliation ($millions) Three months ended March 28, 2020 Detection & HVAC Measurement Engineered Solutions Adjusted SPX Net Revenue Growth (Decline) (7.7) % 8.0 % 12.2 % 3.9 % Exclude: Foreign Currency (0.5) % (0.9) % - % (0.4) % Exclude: Acquisitions 8.5 % 2.5 % - % 3.7 % Organic Revenue Growth (Decline) (15.7) % 6.4 % 12.2 % 0.6 % April 30, 2020 29 Q1 2020 and 2019 U.S. GAAP to Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted Segment Income Reconciliations CONSOLIDATED SPX: Consolidated revenue $ Exclude: "All Other" operating segments (1) Adjusted consolidated revenue $ Total segment income $ Exclude: "All Other" operating segments (1) Exclude: One time acquisition related costs (2) Exclude: Amortization expense (3) Adjusted segment income $ as a percent of adjusted revenues (4) HVAC REPORTABLE SEGMENT: HVAC segment income $ Exclude: One time acquisition related costs (2) Exclude: Amortization expense (3) HVAC adjusted segment income $ as a percent of HVAC segment revenues (4) DETECTION & MEASUREMENT REPORTABLE SEGMENT: Detection & Measurement segment income $ Exclude: One time acquisition related costs (2) Exclude: Amortization expense (3) Detection & Measurement adjusted segment income $ as a percent of Detection & Measurement segment revenues (4) Three months ended ($millions) March 28, 2020 March 30, 2019 369.3 $ 343.6 4.0 (7.9) 365.3 $ 351.5 47.2 $ 20.8 (3.9) (22.6) (0.1) (1.3) (2.6) (1.6) 53.8 $ 46.3 14.7 % 13.2 % 15.0 $ 18.4 (0.1) - (0.8) (0.1) 15.9 $ 18.5 13.4 % 14.4 % 18.2 $ 17.0 - (1.3) (1.8) (1.5) 20.0 $ 19.8 21.8 % 23.3 % Represents the removal of the financial results of our South Africa and Heat Transfer businesses. Note: These businesses are reported as an "All Other" group of operating segments for U.S. GAAP purposes due to certain wind-down activities that are occurring within these businesses. Represents one-time acquisition related costs during the three months ended March 28, 2020 and additional "Cost of products sold" recorded during the three months ended March 30, 2019 related to the step-up of inventory (to fair value) acquired in connection with the Sabik and Cues acquisitions. Represents amortization expense associated with acquired intangible assets. See "Results of Reportable and Other Operating Segments" for applicable percentages based on GAAP results. April 30, 2020 30 Q1 2020 Debt Reconciliation ($millions) Q1 2020 Short-term debt $ 260.3 Current maturities of long-term debt 2.6 Long-term debt (1) 250.3 Gross debt 513.2 Less: Purchase card program and extended payables (2.3) Adjusted gross debt 510.9 Less: Cash and equivalents (163.1) Adjusted net debt $ 347.8 Excludes unamortized debt issuance costs associated with term loan of $1.7m. Note : Adjusted net debt as defined by SPX's current credit facility agreement. April 30, 2020 31 Q1 2020 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Last 12 Months Net income attributable to SPX Corporation common shareholders $ 88.8 Income tax provision 14.9 Interest expense 20.4 Income before interest and taxes 124.1 Depreciation and amortization 35.6 EBITDA 159.6 Adjustments: Non-cash compensation 21.9 Pension adjustments 8.9 Extraordinary non-cash charges, (gains), net (11.3) Extraordinary non-recurring cash charges, net 29.0 Material acquisition/disposition related fees, costs, or expenses,net 1.5 Pro forma effect of acquisitions and divestitures, and other 8.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 218.0 Adjusted EBITDA includes pro-forma impact related to SGS and Patterson-Kelley acquisitions. Note : Adjusted consolidated EBITDA as defined by SPX's current credit facility agreement. ($millions) Q1 2020 Operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 2.7 Capital expenditures - continuing operations (3.6) Free cash flow used in continuing operations (0.9) Adjustments* 4.0 Adjusted free cash flow $ 3.1 * Adjustments align with our reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EPS for Q1 2020

