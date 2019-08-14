Spyder Cannabis Launches Same-Day Delivery Service for Vapes and Cannabis Accessories in the GTA

Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2019) - Spyder Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: SPDR) ("Spyder"), an established Canadian cannabis and vape retail operator, announces the launch of a new same-day delivery service for customers in the Greater Toronto Area.

Spyder customers in the Greater Toronto Area now have the option, for a nominal fee, of choosing guaranteed same-day delivery for vapes and cannabis accessories on orders placed before 2pm.

"Our decision to launch our same-day delivery service in the GTA is a clear example of our customer-centric approach. We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and the most convenient and personalized service available, "said Dan Pelchovitz, President and CEO of Spyder Cannabis. "We believe that our same-day delivery service will give Spyder a significant competitive advantage in the vapes and cannabis accessory market. We hope to expand the same-day delivery service to other major Canadian centers in the near future," added Dan.

About Spyder Cannabis

Founded in 2014 Spyder is an established chain of three high-end vape stores, and two cannabis accessory stores, in Ontario, with locations in Woodbridge, Scarborough, Burlington, Pickering and Niagara Falls. The Spyder brand is defined by its high-quality proprietary line of e-juice, liquids and exclusive retail deals, dispensed in uniquely designed stores creating the optimal customer experience. Spyder is building off this leading retail, distribution and branding eCig and vapes company and is pursuing expansion into the legal cannabis and hemp derived market. Spyder has developed a scalable retail model with plans to create a significant footprint with targeted and disciplined retail distribution strategy focusing on Canadian retail and U.S. boutique retail and kiosks in high traffic peripheral areas

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Spyder Cannabis Inc.

Dan Pelchovitz

President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Investor Relations

Phone: 1-888-504-SPDR (1-888-504-7737)

Email: corporate@spydercannabis.com

Bullseye Corporate

Crystal Quast

Bullseye Corporate

quast@bullseyecorporate.com

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur..

These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made. Any number of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46905