SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC.

(SQD)
SQI Diagnostics : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results

02/19/2019 | 04:56pm EST

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI Diagnostics" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SQD; OTCQB: SQIDF), today announced that it plans to release its financial and operational results for the three months ended December 31, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET Thursday, February 28, 2019.  President and CEO, Andrew Morris, along with Company management, will host a conference call on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET to review financial results and discuss business developments for the period. 

Conference Call Details:

Date:

Thursday February 28, 2019

Time:

10:00 a.m. ET

Live Call:

416 764 8609 (local) 1-888-390-0605 (Canada and the United States)

Conference ID:

07240178

Webcast:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1943543/1D0D8D2F57CA4DDE9F6BC5B3449E1373

 

An archived copy of the conference call will be available for 90 days on the Company website at www.sqidiagnostics.com/about/investors  and also at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1943543/1D0D8D2F57CA4DDE9F6BC5B3449E1373

Detailed financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will also be made available on the Company website at www.sqidiagnostics.com and at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Morris
416.674.9500 ext. 229
amorris@sqidiagnostics.com

Vice President of Finance
Patricia Lie
416.674.9500 ext. 277
plie@sqidiagnostics.com

About SQI Diagnostics
SQI Diagnostics is a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops clinical grade multiplexed microarray and molecular assays run on its automated instrumentation for the pharmaceutical research, animal health, and clinical diagnostics markets. SQI develops custom research and diagnostic assays that are multiplexed; meaning the simplification, consolidation and automation of many individual tests into one. This increases sample throughput, reduces time, cost and chance for human error, and provides excellent data quality. For more information, please visit sqidiagnostics.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains certain words and statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws.  Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, available to the public at www.sedar.com.  Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sqi-diagnostics-to-announce-first-quarter-2019-results-300798339.html

SOURCE SQI Diagnostics Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
