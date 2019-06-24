SQN Asset Finance Income Fund : Net Asset Value and Dividend

24 June 2019

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited

Monthly Net Asset Value and Dividend

Net Asset Value and Performance

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited (the 'Company'), the leading diversified equipment leasing fund listed in the UK, is pleased to provide its monthly net asset value ('NAV') update.

As at 31 May 2019, the unaudited estimated NAV per Ordinary Share1was 96.44 pence.

As at 31 May 2019, the unaudited estimated NAV per C Share1was 98.13 pence.

The Company also announces the cumulative NAV total return2 performance as at 31 May 2019, as follows:

Share class Month-to-month return 1 year return 3 year return Return since inception Ordinary shares 0.46% 5.02% 19.94% 34.62% C shares 0.78% 6.68% - 8.51%

Dividends

The Company is pleased to announce a dividend of 0.6042 pence per Ordinary Share and per C Share for the month ended 31 May 2019, reflecting an annualised dividend of 7.25 pence for each share class. The dividend will be payable on 26 July 2019 to holders of each share class on the register on 5 July 2019. The ex-dividend date is 4 July 2019.

1NAV Footnote

The Ordinary Share and C Share NAVs are quoted before deducting the 0.6042 pence per share dividends, announced on 24 May 2019 that went ex-dividend on 6 June 2019 and will be paid on 28 June 2019.

2Performance Footnote

The NAV total return details the change in NAV from the start of the relevant period and assumes that dividends paid to shareholders are reinvested at NAV.

Factsheet

The Company's factsheet for May 2019 will shortly be available on the Company's website: www.sqncapital.com/managed-funds/sqn-asset-finance-income-fund.

Notes to Editor

The Company invests in equipment lease and asset finance arrangements across a diverse portfolio of assets and industries predominantly in the UK, Northern Europe and US. The Company focuses on business-essential, revenue-producing (or cost saving) equipment and other assets with high in-place value and long economic life relative to the investment term.

The Company's Investment Managers are SQN Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its subsidiary, SQN Capital Management (UK) Limited. The principals responsible for managing the portfolio are Neil Roberts and Jeremiah Silkowski.