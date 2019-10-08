SQN Secured Income Fund : Investment Update - October 2019

08 October 2019

SQN Secured Income Fund plc

Investment Update - October 2019

SQN Secured Income Fund plc (LSE: SSIF) (the 'Company') is a specialist secured lending income investment trust, listed in the UK. Ahead of the release of the Company's full year financial report, please follow the link below to access a broad and detailed investment update.

For further information please contact:

SQN Asset Management Limited Neil Roberts/Jeremiah Silkowski/Dawn Kendall tel: +44 1932 575 888 finnCap Ltd. Corporate Finance: William Marle / Giles Rolls Sales: Mark Whitfeld tel: +44 20 7220 0500 Kepler Partners LLP Hugh van Cutsem tel: +44 20 3384 8790 Buchanan Communications Charles Ryland/Henry Wilson tel: +44 20 7466 5000

Notes to Editor

The Company aims to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular, sustainable dividends, through investment predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

The Company's Investment Managers are SQN Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its subsidiary, SQN Asset Management Limited. The principals responsible for managing the portfolio are Jeremiah Silkowski, Dawn Kendall and Neil Roberts.