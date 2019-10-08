Log in
SQN SECURED INCOME FUND PLC

(GLAF)
10/08 03:02:20 am
92 GBp   +0.55%
SQN Secured Income Fund : Investment Update - October 2019

10/08/2019 | 04:32am EDT

Investment Update - October 2019
RNS Number : 0605P
SQN Secured Income Fund PLC
08 October 2019
08 October 2019

SQN Secured Income Fund plc

Investment Update - October 2019

SQN Secured Income Fund plc (LSE: SSIF) (the 'Company') is a specialist secured lending income investment trust, listed in the UK. Ahead of the release of the Company's full year financial report, please follow the link below to access a broad and detailed investment update.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0605P_1-2019-10-7.pdf

(http://www.sqncapital.com/managed-funds/sqn-secured-income-fund/about/)

For further information please contact:

SQN Asset Management Limited

Neil Roberts/Jeremiah Silkowski/Dawn Kendall

tel: +44 1932 575 888

finnCap Ltd.

Corporate Finance:

William Marle / Giles Rolls

Sales:

Mark Whitfeld

tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Kepler Partners LLP

Hugh van Cutsem

tel: +44 20 3384 8790

Buchanan Communications

Charles Ryland/Henry Wilson

tel: +44 20 7466 5000

Notes to Editor

The Company aims to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular, sustainable dividends, through investment predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

The Company's Investment Managers are SQN Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its subsidiary, SQN Asset Management Limited. The principals responsible for managing the portfolio are Jeremiah Silkowski, Dawn Kendall and Neil Roberts.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Disclaimer

SQN Secured Income Fund plc published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 08:31:09 UTC
